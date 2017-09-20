Arrests Made For Stolen Property

September 20, 2017

Two Cumberland County residents and two from Putnam County were recently arrested by officers from the Fentress County Sheriff’s Department in connection with stolen property.

According to Fentress County Sheriff Michael Reagon, on September 9, a 1997 white Dodge truck was confiscated which was involved with trailers that have been stolen in various parts of the county.

Arrested in connection with this incident were:

James Roysden of 9751 Taylor’s Chapel Road, Crossville, who was charged with Criminal Impersonation, Possession of Schedule II and Schedule VI Controlled Substance, and Driving on a Suspended License.

Bond was set at $100,000.00.

Also charged was Heather Transberg of 9272 Taylor’s Chapel Road, Crossville, who was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II, Schedule III and Schedule VI Controlled Substance, and Tampering With Evidence. Her bond was set at $125,000.00.

In an unrelated case, on September 10, a Toyota truck was reported stolen out of Putnam County. Two minutes after the truck was entered into the NCIC, a deputy with the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office spotted the truck in the Clarkrange area and arrested two subjects, who were identified as:

Regina Martizez of 2330 W. Broad Street, Cookeville, and Tamer Jones of 985 Ward Mill Road, Baxter, TN.

Martizez was charged with Theft over $1,000.00 and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and bond was set at $10,000.00.

Jones was charged with Theft of Property, and bond was set at $10,000.00.