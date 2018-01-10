Arrests Made For Attempt To Smuggle Drugs Into Jail

January 10, 2018

An ongoing investigation led to the arrest of three people on January 4, 2018 and added new charges to an inmate who is currently incarcerated in the Fentress County Jail.

Tyler Brannon of Jamestown, Belinda Gunter of Clarkrange, and Savanna Smith of Crossville were each charged with

•Conspiracy with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance,

•Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband and Controlled Substance Into a Penal Institution.

•Possession of Meth Over .5 grams with Intent to Deliver in a Drug Free School Zone.

• Possession of Schedule II with intent to deliver in a Drug Free School Zone.

•Possession of Schedule III with intent to deliver in a Drug Free School Zone.

•Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

All three subjects are being held at the Fentress County Jail under a $75,000 bond, pending a hearing in General Sessions Court on Wednesday, January 10, 2018.

Also charged in the incident was inmate Justin Todd Smith of Deer Lodge, who was charged with Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband and Controlled Substance into a Penal Institution.

