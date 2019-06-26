Area Hit Hard by Summer Storm

June 26, 2019

Fentress County and the entire Upper Cumberland region was hit hard by a stronger-than-expected thunderstorm system, which caused heavy damage all across the county on Friday night, June 21, 2019. The storm blew in shortly after 9 p.m. and continued until approximately 11 p.m., felling several trees, damaging numerous buildings, blocking roads, and knocking out power for several county residents. Although the most extensive damage seems to have been Clarkrange and Armathwaite, there was no segment of the county that remained untouched by the gale. In Armithwaite, a clear path of destruction was present following the storm, indicating the possibility of a small tornado or straightline winds. The National Weather Service has not confirmed a tornado was present during the storm, but the extensive damage speaks for itself.