Appeals Court Reverses Adam Ipock Conviction

November 28, 2018

The Court of Ciminal Appeals of Tennessee at Nashville filed an opinion on November 20, 2018, ruling that the conviction of a Jamestown man in the Circuit Court for Fentress County be reversed and he be remanded for a new trial.

In a trial in March of 2017, the defendant, Adam Lee Ipock, was convicted of vehicular assault, driving under the influence (“DUI”), and simple possession of methadone.

The appeal, filed by local attorney Evan M. Wright, claims that he is entitled to a new trial because the trial court erred by permitting the State to question him about the facts underlying his prior convictions and that the charges of vehicular assault and DUI must be dismissed because the State relied on a blood toxicology report obtained in violation of his right to due process.

