Andrew King Chosen To Serve As United States Senate Page

August 30, 2017

Andrew King, a junior at York Institute, was recently notified that he has been chosen to serve as a page in the United States Senate for Senators Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker.

It is an exceptional accomplishment to be chosen as a Senate page, as only 15 boys and 15 girls are selected for this honor annually across the entire United States. In order to be considered for selection to be a Senate page, a student must be a junior in high schol with at least a 3.5 GPA.

When asked how the selection process works, Andrew, the son of Scott and Larissa (Cissy) King of Jamestown, commented: “I submitted an application to Senator Alexander’s office, and then received an e-mail that they wanted a telephone interview.”

Andrew also explained the duties of a Senate page, which involves running errands for the senators, taking messages, delivering paperwork, or other assistances which they may require.

The pages will begin service in September (after Labor Day) and serve through January, 2018.

When asked why his interest in serving as a Senate page, Andrew said: “I’ve always been interested in government, ever since I was small, so I feel this will be a great opportunity for me to experience this and decide if this could possibly be a career,”

“It’s very impressive and a proud day for Fentress County and York Institute,” said YAI Superintendent Phil Brannon. “Andrew is the first Senate page that York Institute has ever had. We’re very proud of Andrew. He researched this on his own, but we have been behind him 100% as he has gone through the process. Andrew is a great student and a great young man. In order to maintain a 3.5 GPA average, you have to be good with your classwork and studies, because the standards have changed a lot over the years, and the new standards we’re under now are much more stringent, and it’s a lot harder to maintain a 3.5 average. He’s worked hard and studied hard, and set a goal of what he wanted to do. Many times, you don’t see that in young people. He’s got it done and we’re very proud of him.”

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.