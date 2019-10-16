American Red Cross to Hold Smoke Alarm Campaign Oct. 26

October 16, 2019

The American Red Cross will be holding its annual smoke alarm campaign on Saturday, October 26, 2019, and will be targeting residences in northwest Fentress County, North of Highway 52, and west of Highway 127. The installation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Smoke alarms will be free to those in need, and the installation is free also.

Smoke alarms have been proven to reduce the number of home fire deaths by 50%, which means that those who have functioning smoke alarms in their homes have a 50% higher chance of surviving a home fire.

Smoke alarms have a standard lifespan of ten years, which means that if you haven’t had one installed in the last ten years, chances are you should have yours replaced.

Those in need of a smoke alarm should contact Susan Biedinger at 931-704-3152 to register.

The Red Cross is also in need of volunteers to assist in the installation campaign. Volunteers will meet at the American Legion Post 137 at 8:00 a.m. for breakfast and check in, and will begin the installation drive at 9:00. More volunteers means more installations, and each installation provides an opportunity to save lives. Those wishing to volunteer can contact Susan Biedinger at 931-704-3152.