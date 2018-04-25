American Red Cross Meeting May 1st At Jamestown First Baptist Church

April 25, 2018

The American Red Cross will be having a volunteer meeting on May 1 at 6 p.m. at the Jamestown First Baptist Church. The topic of the meeting will be shelter connectivity, and representatives from ALL local Red Cross shelters are encouraged to attend.

Four new local shelters will also be recognized during the meeting. These shelters are: Pall Mall Fire Department, West Fentress Baptist Church, Clarkrange High School, and Clarkrange Baptist Church.

A meal will be provided for those in attendance by Signature Healthcare of Jamestown.

The American Red Cross is a volunteer based, humanitarian organization and 93% of the services it provides are done by volunteers. Some of the volunteer opportunities provided by the American Red Cross are:

-Disaster Cycle Services, which focus on preparing communities for disaster situations by establishing and operating local shelters ran by trained volunteers, coordinating with local health services to save lives when disaster strikes, and engaging in community education to help the public avoid disaster situations.

Read the rest of the story in this week’s Fentress Courier.