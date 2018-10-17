American Legion to Celebrate Sgt. York at State Capitol

October 17, 2018

October 27th at 11:00 a.m. the American Legion Nashville Post 5 will host a celebration honoring one of Tennessee’s heroes, Sergeant Alvin York. The event is open to the public and will begin at 11:00 a.m. Invitations of this event are extended nationally to his descendants, veterans, State and local officials. The event will include remembrances and music. Sgt. York’s grandson, Gerald York, will be the keynote speaker.

The Celebration will be at the Alvin York Statue located at the State Capitol, 600 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37243.

