November 7, 2018

The Mark Twain Post 137 invites the community to a Veterans Day Dedication of an Eagle Scout veteran Memorial project.

The dedication will take place at Post 137 on Ball Park Road, just passed Micro Metals. This Program will begin at 2:00 p.m. on November 11, 2018, and conclude with a 21 gun salute.

The Post will also be honoring their veterans on this very special day.