Amendment by Sen. Yager Gives Boost to World War I Centennial Activities at Sergeant Alvin C. York State Park

June 7, 2017

Tennessee’s new state budget contains a $33,000 appropriation for the Great War Centennial at Alvin C. York State Historic Park under an amendment sponsored by Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston). Yager successfully amended the budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year when TDEC Commissioner Bob Martineau came before the Senate Energy, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee in March to present his department’s proposal. That amendment was then incorporated into the legislation adopted by the General Assembly before adjourning last month.

“I am delighted that the General Assembly adopted this amendment and funded the World War I Centennial activities at Sergeant Alvin C. York State Park,” said Senator Yager. “This is such an important part of the history, not only for our community and state, but the nation as a whole. The sacrifices of our soldiers, like that of Sergeant York, need to be shared from one generation to the next.”

