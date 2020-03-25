Alvin C. York Memorial Shoot Cancelled, will be Held in 2021

March 25, 2020

The Annual Alvin C. York Memorial Shoot, held every March in Pall Mall for the last 27 years, has been cancelled this year due to growing safety concerns stemming from the coronavirus scare.

Initially, shoot officials stated that they would postpone the event “at a minimum” until further notice.

The question of whether the event would occur this year did not hang in the balance for long, as only days later it was officially cancelled, with the official website stating that their were no plans to reschedule the event, and that all shooters registered for this year’s contest would be automatically registered for the event next year, in 2021. Match Director Robin Warner issued the following statement on March 22:

“Hello,

The date of this communication is March 22, 2020. Due to the unknowns involved with the COVID 19 issue and the length of time that it may take to work through the situation. There are no current plans to reschedule the Sgt. Alvin C York Memorial shoot for this year.

