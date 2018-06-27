Allardt Man Killed In Friday Auto Accident

June 27, 2018

A single-vehicle accident on Highway 52 which occurred Friday, June 22 claimed the life of a 22-year-old Allardt man, identified as Ricky Joe “Little Joe” Smith.

According to reports by investigating officers from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Mr. Smith was traveling east on Highway 52, when the 2002 Honda Accord he was driving left the road, struck a tree and then a power pole, resulting in the vehicle spinning around and coming to rest against the chain-link fence which encloses the Allardt Pumpkin Water Tank.

Mr. Smith was transported by the Fentress County Ambulance Service to Jamestown Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Honda automobile was demolished in the accident, which was investigated by Tennessee Highway Patrol officers Keven Norris, Jamie Stephens and Marty Brown, assisted at the scene by officers from the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management Agency, Allardt Fire Depart-ment, Rescue Squad and Ambulance Service.

