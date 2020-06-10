All Escape Injury in Two-Car HWY 127 Collision

June 10, 2020

A two-vehicle accident occurred at approximately 11:55 a.m. on Monday, June 7, 2020 at the intersection of Highway 127 and Old Highway 127, or South York Highway. While both vehicles sustained damage, none of the occupants were injured.

The official incident report was unavailable at press time, but witnesses on the scene said that an as-of-now unidentified man in a Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck was driving north on the highway and entered the turning lane with the intent of entering Old 127. Meanwhile, a Honda Accord was traveling South on the Highway, driven by a woman and her young minor child.

Apparently unable to see the oncoming car, the truck turned right off of the highway, into the path of the oncoming car, causing the collision. The Honda came to a stop near the southbound on ramp of the highway, while the Toyota truck, which was struck on the passenger side near the rear wheel well, spun around to face East at the mouth of the Old 127 Exit.

Neither the driver of the truck, nor the woman or her minor child were injured as a result of the accident.