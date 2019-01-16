Airport, Sewer Project Updates Are Jamestown Council Topics

January 16, 2019

The Jamestown Mayor and City Council met Monday, January 14 for their regular monthly session and took action on a number of rather routine items of business.

With all members present, and following approval of minutes of the previous session, Mayor Lyndon Baines gave an update on the sewer project now underway, stating that the project was nearing completion. He also reported that he had recently attended a meeting with the Tennessee Depart-ment of Transportation where he learned that the Highway 127 project was now number 3 on the project list. He also reported that he expected the funding for the airport renovation project to be forthcoming soon so that project could resume.

