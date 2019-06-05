AIRPORT FLY-IN-CRUISE-IN WELL ATTENDED

June 5, 2019

The 2nd Annual Fly-In, Cruise-In at the Jamestown Municipal Airport, held Saturday, June 1, was described as “very successful,” with a large turnout to enjoy the events, food, and fellowship..

The event, is an annual continuation of last year’s 50th Anniversary to celebrate the opening of the Jamestown Municipal Airport, which was dedicated in 1968, and featured a Fly-In, Airplane rides, including rides in a WACO bi-wing plane, a Cruise-in featuring several antique and classic cars.

Last year, the City of Jamestown was awarded a Tennessee Department of Transportation Aeronautics Commission Award of Excellence as the Governing Body of the Year in recognition of their airport renovation project. which included rebuilding the T-hangers, and renovating the office and main hangar.

It was also recently announce that Jamestown has received an additional $6.7 million grant for more renovations at the airport, including a runway renovation and upgraded radar equipment at the facility.

Mayor Lyndon Baines expressed his thanks to all the city employees who worked so diligently in improving and maintaining the airport and also expressed his appreciation to the Jamestown City Council for their continuing support and cooperation.

Live entertainment was also presented throughout the afternoon by Jeff Crouch.

