Yager, Keisling Announce $748,000 CDBG In Grants For Jamestown and Allardt

September 27, 2017

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.), September 20, 2017 — – State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) and Representative Kelly Keisling (R-Byrdstown) announced today that two cities in Fentress County will receive Community Development Block (CDBG) grants from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (ECD) with a combined total of $748,000. Jamestown will receive $525,000 that will be used for sewer system improvements, while Allardt will receive $223,000 for their fire tanker project.

“I am pleased Jamestown and Allardt will receive these major grants and appreciate the excellent work by our local officials in helping to secure the funds,” said Senator Yager, who strongly supported the application. “Only 38 percent of applicants received a grant. Clean water and the proper disposal of waste water are important to public health. Fire protection is also a critical need for our citizens. This kind of infrastructure is very important to the well-being of our citizens and to the overall economic development of our county.”

The funds were allocated under a procedure authorized by the Tennessee General Assembly. ECD administers the grant program based on priorities set at the local level where community needs are best known.

“This investment in our communities by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development is tremendous news for our residents,” said Representative Keisling. “The monies will help improve their health and overall quality of life, as well as meet the critical needs of our growing region.”