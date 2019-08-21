Addison Grace Stephens Is Little Miss Fairest of Fair

August 21, 2019

Opening night of the 2019 Fentress County Fair on Monday saw a very successful Little Miss Fairest of the Fair Contest, with a total of 15 beautiful young girls competing for the title.

Both the Little Miss Fairest of the Fair and Fairest of the Fair are sponsored annually by Progressive Savings Bank, the Rains Agency, and Cravens & Co., with Mark Justice serving as moderator for the contests.

The title of Little Miss Fairest of the Fair went to Addison Grace Stephens, the 6-year-old daughter of Jamie and Teckla Stephens of the Banner Springs community.

Named as First runner-up was Chloe Stephens, the 4-year-old daughter of Lance and April Stephens of Jamestown.

Placing in the position of Second runner-up was Lilliana Nicole Cooper, the 5-year-old daughter of Shannon Cooper of Jamestown.

Chosen as Third runner-up was Rylee Shea Smith, the 5-year-old daughter of Will and Karey Smith of Jamestown.

Taking Fourth runner-up honors was Nella Rae Ramsey, the 6-year-old daughter of Adrienne and Dustin Ramsey of Clarkrange.

Support your local newspaper by reading the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.