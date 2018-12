December 5, 2018

Dr. Doug Smith passed away September 4th, 2018 after serving the community for 40 years in the healthcare field. Unfortunately, his practice, Jamestown Internal Medicine, PC closed on November 21st 2018 due to his passing. His family would like to thank everyone for their support during all those years of practice. He loved his patients and his practice….

