Active Shooter Drill At Pine Haven School Aims To Save Lives

January 31, 2018

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

School shootings have been on the rise nationwide. Although a rare occurrence in prior decades, there have been nearly 300 school shootings in the United States since 2013. That’s an average of about one school shooting per week. As a result of this, school safety has been a growing issue of concern across the country and several initiatives from all levels of government have been launched to ensure that every child who walks through the doors of a public school is safe from harm.

This nationwide initiative has reached Fentress County, and last Thursday, January 25, an active shooter simulation was held on site at Pine Haven Elementary School. This drill was conducted by school officials in coordination with TEMA (Tennessee Emergency Management Agency), Fentress County Rescue Squad, Fentress County EMA, Fentress County Sheriff’s Department, and the City of Jamestown Police Department.

At approximately 8:05 a.m., as some children were still making their way to their classrooms, the alarm sounded. Teachers quickly got every child into a room, locked the doors, turned off the lights and had the children duck down and huddle together, out of sight of all doors and windows. Within minutes, City of Jamestown Policemen and Fentress County Deputies, led by Police Chief Ken Hancock and Sheriff Michael Reagon, were on the scene. They quickly breached the school and found the “suspect” within 2 minutes of entry. They then carried out a mock detainment of the individual and escorted him from the building. They then conducted a walkthrough of the premises to make sure all hallways and bathrooms were clear before giving the all clear to school administrators to end the drill.

