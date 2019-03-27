A Founding Father Passes the Torch

March 27, 2019

Ephesians 4

8 Wherefore he saith, When he ascended up on high, he led captivity captive, and gave gifts unto men…

11 And he gave some, apostles; and some, prophets; and some,

evangelists; and some, pastors and teachers;

12 For the perfecting of the saints, for the work of the ministry, for the edifying of the body of Christ:

The world’s greatest institutions are usually founded by great men, and no doubt the greatest institution of all was founded on the principles of the greatest man of all, Jesus Christ. That institution being the “Christian Church.” This “Great Church” has been tasked with the “Great Commission” to spread the gospel of Christ, teaching and administering the love of God to all people. Within the framework of this institution God chose to preserve His word through the Holy text, to speak to His people through the Holy Spirit, and to dwell among us through that Spirit that lives within us. God has ordained this institution through his son Jesus Christ, and has led many great men and women to pursue their own unique leadership roles in order to reach, disciple, and unify His Church for this great cause of glorifying the Kingdom of God.

In our own little corner of the world, God saw fit to send us a great man and leader with unique vision and ability to shepherd our community and be a witness to so many. At a young age, our founding pastor, Brother Fred Allred, felt called to the ministry and was led to start a church here in Jamestown, Tennessee at the age of 25.

