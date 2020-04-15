8 Plead Guilty

April 15, 2020

Criminal Court for Fentress County held Monday, April 6, 2020 before Judge Shayne Sexton included 8 guilty pleas being entered.

Kristy Nicole Owens, 217 Beaty St. Apt. D-1 Jamestown, TN, plead guilty to hindering a secure creditor and was sentenced with split confinement of 41 days Jail Time and 2 years supervised probation by TDOC and court cost of $714 and $1,162 restitution.

Brandon Keith Sells, plead guilty to sale of methamphetamine a schedule II controlled substance less then .5 grams in a drug free zone 2 counts and delivery of methamphetamine a schedule II controlled substance less than .5 grams in a drug free zone 2 counts and was sentenced 4 years to be served TDOC, $205 restitution Fentress County Sheriff’s Department Drug Fund and $205 restitution Jamestown Police Department Drug Fund.

Phillina Anne Taylor, plead guilty to theft over $2500 and theft under $1000 and was sentenced split confinement of 196 days jail time and 6 years supervised probation TDOC and court cost $714 and $4365 restitution.

