7 Plead Guilty in Criminal Court

November 20, 2018

Criminal Court for Fentress County held Monday, November 5, 2018 before Judge Shayne Sexton included 7 guilty pleas being entered.

Jimmy Allen Hamby, 104 Terry Avenue, Apt. 15, Jamestown, TN 38556 entered a guilty plea to Violation of Habitual Motor Vehicle Offender Bar, Driving on Revoked License and Failure to Appear and was sentenced 5 Years to be served in the TDOC and lose license for 1 Year.

Dennis Lee McCann, 115 Sunshine Lane, Jamestown, TN 38556 entered a guilty plea to Possession of Under .5 Grams of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell and was sentenced 3 Years to be served at TDOC.

Johnny David Key, 189 Wilson, Road, Clarkrange, Tennessee 38553 entered a guilty plea of Vehicular Homicide and Vehicular Assault and sentencing will be made by a court hearing on 01-22-19.

Cecil R. York, Jamestown, TN entered a guilty plea of Split Confinement of 145 Days Jail Time and Supervised Probation for 4 Years by TDOC, court cost of $1,084.00 and $2,000.00 fine.

