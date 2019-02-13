7 Injured in Head-on Crash

February 13, 2019

A 2-vehicle traffic accident on Thursday, Feb. 7 at 8:00 a.m. on Hwy 127 in Clarkrange sent 7 people to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol reports, the accident occurred in front of Pritchett’s Body Shop on Highway 127 involving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, driven by Timothy Bridges, 47, of Monterey, and a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Jody Insco, 31, of Clarkrange.

Reports indicated that the Bridges vehicle was traveling South when it crossed the center line and struck the Insco vehicle head-on, totalling both vehicles.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.