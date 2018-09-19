7 Guilty Pleas In Criminal Court

September 19, 2018

Criminal Court for Fentress County held Monday, September 17, 2018 before Judge Shayne Sexton included 7 guilty pleas being entered.

Casey Eugene Haley, P.O. Box 61, Clarkrange, TN pled guilty to Theft Over $1,000.00 2 counts and Theft Under $1,000.00 2 counts. He was sentenced with split confinement of 30 days jail time, 4 years supervised probation by TDOC and court cost of $714.00 and $5,085.00.

Christopher V. Bowen, 306 Daisy Lane, Jamestown, TN pled guilty to Aggravated Assault and Domestic Assault. He was sentenced with split confinement of 40 days jail time and 3 years supervised probation by TDOC and court cost of $662.00.

Benjamin Mikel Crabtree, 1358 Pearl Hinds Road, Jamestown, TN pled guilty to Felony Evading Arrest, Reckless Endangerment and False Imprisonment. He was sentenced with split confinement of 365 days jail time and 4 years supervised probation by TDOC and court cost of $639.00.

Jonny Dexter Ray Key, 1780 SR, Pikeville, TN pled guilty to Theft Over $1,000.00 and Vandalism Under $1,000.00. He was sentenced with Supervised Probation for 4 years by TDOC and court cost of $714.00 and $1,800.00 restitution.

Clinton Eugene Baldridge, 1085 Colony Road, Grimsley, TN pled guilty to Especially Aggravated Stalking. He was sentenced to 3 years to be served in TDOC.

