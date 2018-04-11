68 Candidates Submit Qualifying Petitions

April 11, 2018

A total of 68 candidates submitted qualifying petitions to be placed on the August 2 General Election ballot to fill positions in Fentress County.

County offices to be decided in the County General Election include: County Executive, Sheriff, Trustee, County Clerk, Circuit Court Clerk, Superintendent of Roads, Register of Deeds, all the County Commission positions and one School Board Member position in each District.

According to Fentress County Administrator of Elections Joey Williams, as of Thursday, April 5, the qualifying deadline for the August election, the following candidates had submitted qualifying petitions:

CIRCUIT COURT CLERK:

Tina L. Brown

Mark Choate

Tammy D. Koger

Gina Mullinix

CONSTABLE, 1st District:

Larry Bull Durham

Johnathan McCoy

CONSTABLE, 2nd District:

Andy Butler

James W. Conatser

Kenneth (Kenny) Gunter

CONSTABLE, 3rd District:

Cody Allen Campbell

Larry M. Crabtree

Joseph Edric Linder

CONSTABLE, 4th District:

Kenneth Neil Fearing

CONSTABLE, 5th District:

Jackie R. Rosenbaum

J.D. Watson

COUNTY CLERK:

Marilyn LaRue Stephens

Chris Lee Watson

Gretta N. York

COUNTY EXECUTIVE:

J. Michael Cross

Jimmy Johnson

COUNTY COMMISSION Dist. 1:

Earlene Dayhuff

Micki D. McDonald

Justin E. (Elvis) Miller

Willie G. Williams

COUNTY COMMISSION Dist. 2:

Kimberly Long Davidson

Barbara K. Powell

Jerry Paul (JP) Reagan

Rod Williams

COUNTY COMMISSION Dist. 3:

Robert D. Cooper

Jessie N. Cravens

Benny Michael Hughes

George Pittman

Donal Edgar (Don) Williams

