68 Candidates Submit Qualifying Petitions

A total of 68 candidates submitted qualifying petitions to be placed on the August 2 General Election ballot to fill positions in Fentress County.
County offices to be decided in the County General Election include: County Executive, Sheriff, Trustee, County Clerk, Circuit Court Clerk, Superintendent of Roads, Register of Deeds, all the County Commission positions and one School Board Member position in each District.
According to Fentress County Administrator of Elections Joey Williams, as of Thursday, April 5, the qualifying deadline for the August election, the following candidates had submitted qualifying petitions:
CIRCUIT COURT CLERK:
Tina L. Brown
Mark Choate
Tammy D. Koger
Gina Mullinix
CONSTABLE, 1st District:
Larry Bull Durham
Johnathan McCoy
CONSTABLE, 2nd District:
Andy Butler
James W. Conatser
Kenneth (Kenny) Gunter
CONSTABLE, 3rd District:
Cody Allen Campbell
Larry M. Crabtree
Joseph Edric Linder
CONSTABLE, 4th District:
Kenneth Neil Fearing
CONSTABLE, 5th District:
Jackie R. Rosenbaum
J.D. Watson
COUNTY CLERK:
Marilyn LaRue Stephens
Chris Lee Watson
Gretta N. York
COUNTY EXECUTIVE:
J. Michael Cross
Jimmy Johnson
COUNTY COMMISSION Dist. 1:
Earlene Dayhuff
Micki D. McDonald
Justin E. (Elvis) Miller
Willie G. Williams
COUNTY COMMISSION Dist. 2:
Kimberly Long Davidson
Barbara K. Powell
Jerry Paul (JP) Reagan
Rod Williams
COUNTY COMMISSION Dist. 3:
Robert D. Cooper
Jessie N. Cravens
Benny Michael Hughes
George Pittman
Donal Edgar (Don) Williams
