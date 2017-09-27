6 Injured Sunday in 2-Vehicle Collision on Jonesville Road

September 27, 2017

A two vehicle accident on the Jonesville Road late Sunday afternoon sent a total of six persons to out-of-town hospitals.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol accident report, the accident occurred about 5 p.m. at 4353 Jonesville Road, involving a 2013 Kia Soul, driven by April Buck, 45, of Monterey, and a 2007 Dodge Magnum, driven by a 17-year-old juvenile.

Both drivers, along with four passengers in the Dodge vehicle, were injured, two reportedly with serious injuries who were airlifted to a landing zone set up nearby at the former Banner-Roslin School.

Angela Norris and Michael Norris, both from Clarkrange, who were passengers in the Dodge vehicle, were airlifted to U-T Hospital in Knoxville for treatment of injuries, while Mary Dodson, another passenger in the Dodge, was transported by ambulance to U-T Hospital.

The juvenile driver of the Dodge, along with a second juvenile, in the vehicle, were transported by ambulance to Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville for treatment.

The driver of the Kia was transported by ambulance to Tennova HealthCare in Jamestown for treatment.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.