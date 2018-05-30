50th Anniversary Celebration Set For Saturday, June 2 at Jamestown Municipal Airport

May 30, 2018

The City of Jamestown will be hosting a special event Saturday, June 2, 2018 from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. (CST) to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the Jamestown Municipal Airport.

The event will also feature a Fly-In, and a car Cruise-in.

Jamestown City Recorder Gail Dishmon, on behalf of Mayor Darlene Monday Davis and the Jamestown City Council, extends a special invitation to everyone to come out and enjoy the fun and fellowship that day:

“We’ve contacted several other airports, and everyone has been so helpful. We will have the Civil Air Patrol here, along with the Smokey Mountain Sky Divers, the Air Evac team, and a swift plane static display,” she said.

There will also be special music by Jeff Crouch and Lyndon & Patty Baines, a Pancake Breakfast, Bounce Houses, free popcorn, snowcones, and cotton candy.

Jamestown Public Works Director Steve McCoy also spoke about the event, stating: “Scott King found an old poster in some of his dad’s belongings of the airport dedication on June 2, 1968, which is 50 years to the date of Saturday’s celebration, which was helpful in helping us in planning this event.”

The event is free to the public, other than the plane rides, which will cost $30 per person.

Concessions will also be provided by the American Legion Post 137.

There will also be a drawing for a free plane ride.

In addition to the City of Jamestown, the event is being sponsored by Union Bank, Universal Termite & Pest Control, Fentress Co. Sheriff Michael Reagon, Fentress Co. Executive Mike Cross, Taste Buds, Grassroots Planning, and Jamestown WalMart Manager Michael Hannah.

In the event of rain, the event will be rescheduled for Saturday, June 9.

Remember, admission is free, so come out and enjoy this special event.