50th Anniversary Celebration of Jamestown Airport Termed as “Overwhelming Success”

June 6, 2018

The 50th Anniversary Celebration of the Jamestown Municipal Airport, held Saturday, June 2, was described as an “overwhelming success,” with hundreds of people attending.

The event, held exactly 50 years to the day that the airport was dedicated in 1968, featured a Fly-In, Airplane rides, including rides in a WACO bi-wing plane, sky divers, a Cruise-in featuring several antique and classic cars, a pancake breakfast, a bounce house for the kids, and lots of good fun and fellowship.

The event got underway at 9 a.m. with a pancake breakfast, with a special opening ceremony which included the presentation of a memorial plaque to the family of Mr. Lonnie Hull, who passed away earlier this year after having served as manager of the Jamestown Airport since 1999.

Jamestown Mayor Darlene Monday Davis officially opened the event with a welcome, stating: “I would like to welcome everyone to the 50th year celebration of the Jamestown Municipal Airport. Our airport has really grown during the past 50 years. We’ve recently been able to make a lot of improvements here, and today we wanted the public to come and let us show it off.”

“The City of Jamestown was recently awarded a Tennessee Department of

Tansportation Aeronautics Commission Award of Excellence as the Governing Body of the Year in recognition of our recent airport renovation project.

“It’s been a team effort, and all I can say is when you work hard, good things happen.”

Mayor Davis extended her thanks to all the city employees who worked so diligently in improving and maintaining the airport and also expressd her appreciation to the Jamestown City Council for their continuing support and cooperation.

The renovation included rebuilding the hangars, whIch Mayor Davis reported are already full, and a complete renovation of the office & main hangar. She also said that projects are in the works to renovate the runway and install upgraded radar at the facility.