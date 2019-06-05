5 Guilty Pleas In Criminal Court

June 5, 2019

Criminal Court for Fentress County held Monday, June 3, 2019 before Judge Shayne Sexton included 5 guilty pleas being entered.

Scotty Wayne Asberry, 130 Oak Hill Drive, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556 pled guity to Aggravated Criminal Trespassing and was sentenced split confinement of 132 Days Jail Time and 11/29 Supervised Probation and Court Cost of $639.00.

Gregory Scott LaRue, 1033 N. Shady Lane Loop, Clarkrange, Tennessee 38553 pled guilty to DUI 2nd offense and was sentenced Split Confinement of 45 Days Jail Time and 11/29 Unsupervised Probation and Court Cost of $1,066.50 and $600.00 fine.

Richard Gyln Massa, Jamestown, Tennessee pled guilty to Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance and was sentenced 3 Years to be served at TDOC.

