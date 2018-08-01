4,088 Cast Ballots During Early Voting

Early voting for the August 2nd General Election began on Friday, July 13 and continued through Saturday, July 28 at the Fentress County Election Commission office at 111 North Norris Street in Jamestown.
In the 14 days of early voting, an average of 292 per day, for a total of 4,088 voters cast ballots, which represents 34.3% of the 11,915 registered voters in Fentress County.
This is slightly less than in 2014, the last “big” election, when 4,155 voters cast ballots during the early voting period.
The hours of voting on Election Day, Thursday, August 2, will be from 8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Following are the offices which will be filled in the August Election and those qualified to be placed on the ballot:
For Fentress County Executive
J. Michael Cross
Jimmy Johnson
For County Commissioner
District 1
Earlene Dayhuff
Micki McDonald
Justin E. (Elvis) Miller
For County Commissioner
District 2
Kimberly Davidson
Barbara K. Powell
Jerry Paul (JP) Reagan
Rod Williams
For County Commisioner
District 3
Robert D. Cooper
Jessie Cravens
Benny M. Hughes
George Pittman
Donal Edgar (Don) Williams
For County Commissioner
District 4
Lee Brown
Lester Gooding
James Markwood
Johnnie Mills
Leon J. Stepp
Marty Walker
For County Commissioner
District 5
Steve Brown
Larry Cooper
Kelly Cooper Crabtree
Mark Crabtree
Wade Matthews
Steve McCoy
For Circuit Court Clerk
Tina L. Brown
Tammy Koger
Gina Mullinix
For CountyTrustee
Brian S. Meadows
Angie Sweet
For Sheriff
Dave Beaty
Anthony (Tony) Choate
Michael A. “Bigfoot” Reagon
Tom Rosecrants
Chris Winningham
For County Clerk
Marilyn LaRue Stephens
Chris Lee Watson
Gretta N. York
For Register of Deeds
Patricia L. (Trish) Slaven
For Superintendent of Roads
Mark Beaty
Jo Blevins
Brian Benton French
Joey Reagan
Jeremy Roysden
