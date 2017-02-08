31 Guilty Pleas Entered In Criminal Court Jan. 30

February 8, 2017

Criminal Court was held Monday, January 30, 2017 before the Honorable Shayne Sexton with 31 guilty pleas being entered.

Mark D. Roysden, 1263 Model Farm Road, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556 pled guilty to Attempted Coercion of a Witness and was sentenced with split confinement of 23 days jail time and 2 years Community Corrections, and court cost of $639.00.

Randy L. Garrett, 320 Short Cooper Rd., Jamestown, Tennessee 38556 entered a guilty plea to Possession of less that .5 grams of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell and Disorderly Conduct. Judicial Diversion and unsupervised probation for 3 years, court cost of $1371.00, restitution $2500.00 to Jamestown Police Drug Fund.

Jeremy Ethan Upton, 2313 Delk Creek Road, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556 pled guilty to Aggravated Assault. Court cost of $762.00

Johnathon Lawrence Johnson, 220 Jim Hartsook Drive, Lenoir City, Tennessee 37771 entered a guilty plea to Theft over $500.00 4 counts. Judicial Diversion and supervised probation, 2 years in Tennessee Department of Corrections, court cost of $714.00 and restitution of $2226.07.

Jennifer Jean Turner, 789 Fairgrounds Road, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556 pled guilty to Forgery. Split confinement of 60 days jail time and 2 years Community Corrections, court cost $714.00 and restitution of $140.00.

Hayes Caroline Smith, 2142 Batavia Street, Clarksville, Tennessee 37040 entered a guilty plea to Theft over $1000.00. Split confinement of 4 days jail time and supervised probation, 3 years Tennessee Department of Corrections, court cost of $714.00 and restitution of $150.00.

Tracy Laverne Roysden, 1263 Model Farm Rd., Jamestown, Tennessee 38556 pled guilty to Coercion of a Witness. 2 years community corrections and court cost of $639.00.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.