Legal Notices For The Week Of October 23, 2019

IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS court fOR FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

Case no. 2019-CV-414

phyllis d. lockridge,

Plaintiff

VS.

kevin p. lockridge,

Defendant

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

It appears that process is unable to be served on the Defendant, Kevin P. Lockridge, and the defendant cannot be located to effectuate service of process upon the person.

The defendant, Kevin P. Lockridge, is hereby required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against a Complaint for Divorce by Phyllis D. Lockridge, whose attorney is Harold E. (Toby) Deaton, P.O. Box 1540, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within 30 days after the publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against him for the relief demanded in the complaint.

It is further ordered that this notice shall be published in the Fentress Courier for four consecutive weeks – October 9, 16, 23, 30 of 2019, and a hearing date set for December 5, 2019 in the General Sessions Court at the Justice Center in Jamestown at 9:00 a.m., for the relief demanded in the complaint should the Defendant fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend.

Signed this 2nd day of October, 2019.

Todd Burnett

General Sessions Judge

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE: ESTATE OF WALTER EUGENE

CRAVENS, DECEASED

CASE NO. P-18-65

LAND SALE NOTICE

In obedience to an Order of the Chancery Court at Jamestown, Tennessee, made on August 19, 2019, in the above-styled case, I will on the 9th day of November, 2019, at 10 a.m. Central Standard Time, on the premises of the below-described property located at 302 Taylor Avenue, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, sell to the highest and best bidder the property described as follows:

Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, and in the Town of Jamestown and situated roughly 52/100 of a mile northwestwardly from the Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee by way of Main Street or U.S. Highway 127 North about 32/100 of a mile to Taylor Avenue; thence westwardly along Taylor Avenue one-fifth of a mile and beginning on an iron pin (found) in the north right-of-way of Taylor Avenue at the southwest corner of Huling (290, 859), being approximately south 70 degrees west 1026.5 feet, more or less, from the intersection of the northern right-of-way of Taylor Avenue and the west right-of-way of North Main Street (Hwy. 127); thence from the point of beginning with the north right-of-way of Taylor Avenue, south 71 degrees 09 minutes 31 seconds west 215.67 feet to a ½” iron pin and cap set this survey at the corner of the chain link fence and southeast corner of Wright (109, 327); thence leaving the right-of-way and with the east line of Wright with or near the old fence, north 13 degrees 46 minutes 11 seconds west 198.93 feet to a 30” white oak in the fence and south right—of-way of the old railroad bed, a corner of Ferguson (283, 604); thence with the old railroad right-of-way, north 23 degrees 22 minutes 57 seconds east 177.15 feet to a 32” white oak in the old fence, a corner of Leonard (W-6, 720); thence with the line of Leonard, north 64 degrees 24 minutes 04 seconds east 114.82 feet to an iron pin (found) in the west line of HT Sandstone, LLC (181, 638); thence south 12 degrees 56 minutes 54 seconds east 155.07 feet to an iron pin (found), the northwest corner of Huling (290, 859); thence south 13 degrees 04 minutes 10 seconds east 189.56 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1.50 acres, more or less.

The bearings and distances are taken from a survey by G1 & Associates Surveying, Drawing #13219-01, dated October 7, 2019.

Being the same lands described in a deed from Maude Taylor, surviving tenant by the entirety with Oscar Taylor, deceased, to her daughter, Evelyn Taylor, recorded August 22, 1984, in Deed Book E-6, Page 204, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee. Evelyn Taylor predeceased her mother, Maude Taylor, who was her only heir at law, and Maude Taylor reacquired ownership of the property. Maude Taylor bequeathed said property to Walter Eugene Cravens by her Will recorded June 18, 1996, in Deed Book S-7, Page 651, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Map 63B, Group A, Parcel 31.00

TERMS OF SALE:

Sale will be cash in hand. Twenty (20%) percent down payment due day of sale with balance due on or before the Court’s confirmation of sale. Announcements made day of sale take precedence over all previous announcements or advertised material.

This 11th day of October, 2019.

SCOTT A. HODGE

Attorney/Administrator

502 North Jackson Street

Morristown, TN 37814

423-581-3334

LINDA SMITH, SPECIAL MASTER

140 Justice Center Drive

Suite 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

931-879-8615

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by TCA 30-509 as amended by Chapter 229, Public Acts of Tennessee, 1971)

Docket No. P-19-43

Estate of Kathleen Mary Ritchie, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Herby Given that on the 16th day of October, 2019, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Kathleen Mary Ritchie, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or un-matured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk & Master of the above named Court within: (1) (A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice; if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1) (A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 16th day of October, 2019.

Scott A. Hodge

Administrator for the Estate of

Kathleen Mary Ritchie

502 North Jackson Street

Morristown, TN 37824

Attorney for Estate

Cameron Himes, Attorney

Office of General Councel,

Division of TennCare

310 Great Circle Road, 3 West

Nashville, TN 37243

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Linda P. Taylor,

Chief Deputy Clerk & Master

140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. P-19-49

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

Estate of Marvalene Fugate, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of October, 2019, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect of the Estate of Marvalene Fugate, deceased, who died the 2nd day of October, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 10th day of October, 2019.

Debra Dishmon-Bauknecht

Administrator of Estate of

Marvalene Fugate

1014 Lakeshore Drive

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. P-19-53

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

Estate of Brent Richard Atkinson, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of October, 2019, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect of the Estate of Brent Richard Atkinson, deceased, who died the 5th day of October, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 18th day of October, 2019.

Kenneth Carlene Hassler

Executrix of Estate of

Brent Richard Atkinson

190 Johnny Todd Road

Monterey, TN 38574

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

Notice

The Fentress County Board of Commission will meet in a Reconvened Session Monday, October 28, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Historic Courthouse, located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Meeting is open to the public.

Notice

The Fentress County ID Board will meet in its regularly scheduled monthly meeting Friday, November 1, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Historic Courthouse in the Economic & Community Development Room.

