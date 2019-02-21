Legal Notices For The Week Of February 20, 2019

February 21, 2019

Notice

The Fentress Courier reserves the right to refuse and reject any advertising or submitted material.

(tfc)

NOTICE

Pursuant to the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) (34 C.F.R. 300.624) and the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) (34 C.F.R. 99), Tennessee’s Early Intervention System (TEIS) will be destroying special education records that are older than three (3) years past the date the child would be eligible for any early intervention services through this program. This includes all records of children with a date of birth of December 31, 2012 or before. Parents who wish to obtain their child’s old record(s) must contact TEIS at 1-800-852-7157 or see www.TN.Gov/education/teis for your specific local office contact information. Please do so by March 15, 2019. Records will be destroyed after that date.

(1-9-16-23-30; 2-6-13-20-27-8tc)

NOTICE OF SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S SALE

Default having been made in the terms, conditions, and payments provided for in that certain Deed of Trust dated April 2, 2015, of record in Book 238, Page 590, Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, from Jerry McAnally (“Borrower”) to Stephen L. Rains, Trustee, securing the indebtedness therein described, which indebtedness is now due and unpaid, and has been declared in default by the lawful owner and holder thereof; and

The undersigned, Darren W. Kennedy, Successor Trustee, having been appointed Successor Trustee on January 29, 2019, of record in Book 295, Page 165, said Register’s Office, to serve in the place and stead of Stephen L. Rains, Trustee;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Darren W. Kennedy, Successor Trustee, pursuant to said Deed of Trust, having been requested by Danny G. Hall and wife, Jennifer Sue Hall, the owners and holders of said indebtedness, pursuant to that Assignment of Note and Deed of Trust recorded in Book 292, Page 510, said Register’s Office, so to do, and by virtue of the authority and power vested in me by said Deed of Trust will, on February 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Fentress County Courthouse main entrance, in Jamestown, Fentress County, Tennessee, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash (or credit upon the indebtedness secured if the lawful owner and holder thereof is the successful purchaser), free from the equity of redemption, the statutory right of redemption, homestead, dower, elective share, and all other exemptions of Borrower of every kind, all of which have been expressly waived by Borrower, the following-described property in Jamestown, Fentress County, Tennessee:

Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, and beginning on a PK nail in pavement in the eastern edge of the right of way of Highway 127; thence with said Highway 127 South 46 degrees 41 minutes West a distance of 406.84 feet to an iron pin (new); thence leaving said Highway 127 North 50 degrees 45 minutes West a distance of 332.08 feet to an iron pin (old); thence North 44 degrees 55 minutes East a distance of 60.97 feet to an iron pin (old); thence North 74 degrees 00 minutes East a distance of 168.34 feet to an iron pin (new); thence North 40 degrees 22 minutes East a distance of 180.59 feet to an iron pin (old); thence South 55 degrees 38 minutes East a distance of 280.27 feet to the Point of Beginning, containing 2.58 acres, more or less, as surveyed by Rodney W. Foy, TRLS No. 730.

Description reference: The description is the same as that used in Warranty Deed of record in Book 238, Page 590, and Deed of Trust recorded in Book 238, Page 592, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

This is improved property known as 5560 and 5570 South York Hwy, Clarkrange, Tennessee.

Map Parcel Nos. 134-46.01 and 134-46.03.

Current Owner: Jerry McAnally.

The following Party(ies) may claim an interest in the property: Danny Hall.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO TENANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens, easements or setback lines, restrictive covenants, any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose, encumbrances, property taxes, rights of redemption of taxing entities, and other matters which are prior in right to the lien of the aforesaid Deed of Trust. Trustee will only convey any interest he may have in the property at the time of the sale. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place for the sale set forth above, without further publication, upon announcement. Property is being sold “as is, where is.” If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to Darren W. Kennedy. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This sale may be rescinded by the Trustee at any time. This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

This 31st day of January, 2019.

Darren W. Kennedy,

Successor Trustee

205 S. Norris Street

Jamestown, TN 38556

931.879.8144

(2-6-13-20-3tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. P-19-06

Estate of Vernon Eugene Moller, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Hereby Given that on the 11th day of February, 2019, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect of the Estate of Vernon Eugene Moller, deceased, who died the 5th day September, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or not, against the estate are required to file the same with the clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever be barred:

(1) (a.) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting).

(b.) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a.); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 11th day of February, 2019.

Wanda Moller

Executrix,

Estate of Vernon Eugene Moller

439 North Main Street

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(2-13-20-2tp)

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, FENTRESS COUNTY

WHEREAS, Robert M. Morris executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., Lender and Yale Riley, Trustee(s), which was dated February 20, 2018 and recorded on March 2, 2018 in Book 281, Page 818, Fentress County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Quicken Loans Inc., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on March 19, 2019, at 1:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

Tax Id Number(s): 063K-A-11.00-000

Land situated in the County of Fentress in the State of TN

SITUATED, LYING AND BEING IN THE FIRST (1 ST) CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF JAMESTOWN, TENNESSEE AND BEING LOT 4 OF THE WALLACE, TAYLOR, WALLACE SUBDIVISION, FILED OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 1-4, PAGE 388, I N THE REGISTER’S OFFICE OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE; SAID LOT 4 FRONTS 80 FEET ON THE WESTERLY SIDE OF WALLACE STREET AND EXTENDS BACK BETWEEN PARALLEL LINES 100 FEET TO A REAR LINE MEASURING 80 FEET.

NOTE: The Company is prohibited from insuring the area or quantity of the land. The Company does not represent that any acreage or footage calculations are correct. References to quantity are for identification purposes only.

Being the same property conveyed to Robert M. Morris, an unmarried individual, by deed dated April 30,2014 of record in Deed Book 225, Page 978, in the County Clerk’s Office.

Commonly known as: 511 Wallace St, Jamestown, TN 38556-3833

THE PROPERTY ADDRESS AND TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER LISTED ARE PROVIDED SOLELY FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES

Parcel ID Number: 063K A 011.00 000

Address/Description: 511 Wallace Street, Jamestown, TN 38556.

Current Owner(s): The Estate of Robert M. Morris.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road,

Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661

FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 18-23998 FC01

(2-13-20-27-3tc)

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated April 22, 2016, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded April 26, 2016, in Book No. 253, at Page 803, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Fentress County, Tennessee, executed by Zachary J Brown and Megan Judd, conveying certain property therein described to David P Dempsey as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for NTFN, Inc DBA Premier Nationwide Lending, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by MidFirst Bank.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by MidFirst Bank, will, on March 19, 2019 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Land in Fentress County, Tennessee, being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the Southwest corner of a tract of land described in a deed dated February 10, 1963 from Ova M. Blair and May Blair to Conrad N. Blair and wife, Lois J. Blair, as a complete settlement of the Estate of Rosco O. Blair, recorded in Deed Book E-4, Page 165 (erroneously referred as Deed Book B-4, Page 165 in prior deed), Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, reference to which is hereby made; thence with the West boundary line of said tract, 717 feet to an iron stake; thence East with a line parallel with the South boundary line of said tract to the East boundary line of said tract; thence South with the East line of said tract to the South boundary line of the same; thence West with the South boundary line of said tract to the point of beginning.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 2034 Northrup Falls, Jamestown, TN 38556

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

ZACHARY J BROWN

MEGAN JUDD

COMMERCE BANK

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 336232

DATED February 5, 2019

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,

Successor Trustee

(2-13-20-27-3tc)

Notice of sale of vehicles

The undersigned have retained a security interest in the following described vehicles and default having been made in said security agreement, and having regained possession of said property, the undersigned hereby gives notice to the public that it will sell to the highest and best bidder on February 23rd. Vehicles are described as follows:

2005 Ford

VIN: 1FMZU74W35UA56142

2006 Chevy

VIN: 1G1ZT63836F286623

2002 Ford

VIN: 1FMZU73E22UA33908

1997 Toyota

VIN: 4T1BF12B3YU156217

1985 Ford

VIN: 1FTEX14N4FA91123

Union Bank

(2-13-20-2tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by TCA 30-509 as amended by Chapter 229, Public Acts of Tennessee, 1971)

Docket No. P-19-05

Estate of Joe Collier Shelton, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Herby Given that on the 7th day of February, 2019, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Joe Collier Shelton, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or un-matured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk & Master of the above named Court within: (1) (A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice; if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1) (A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 7th day of February, 2019.

Linda C. Turgeon

Administrator for the

Estate of Joe Collier Shelton

1005 Old Allardt Road

Jamestown, TN 38556

Harold E. Deaton

Attorney for Estate

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Linda P. Taylor,

Chief Deputy Clerk & Master

140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(2-13-20-2tp)

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, is the owner and holder of the following described real estate Deed of Trust from George Samuel Cooper unto Doug Jones, as Trustee, recorded October 14, 2014 in Record Book 232, Page 331 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated October 11, 2014, payable by George Samuel Cooper to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 232, Page 329, and 1½ acres, more or less.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 5179 Round Mountain Road, Jamestown, TN 38556

TAX MAP 65, PARCEL 5.01

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2019 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Trustee

(2-6-13-20-3tc)

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE

TRUSTEES SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated March 30, 2012, executed by HOYT R STEPHENS and REGINA C STEPHENS, conveying certain real property therein described to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee recorded April 9, 2012, in Deed Book 198, Page 149; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee. NOW,

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on March 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the East Door of the Fentress County Courthouse, 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE SECOND CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:BEGINNING IN THE CENTER OF THE DOUBLE TOP ROAD AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED TRACT, SAID CENTER BEING A NEW CORNER OF THE LANDS OF THE PARENT TRACT AND LOCATED SOUTH 89 DEGREES 21 MINUTES 02 SECONDS EAST 79.57 FEET FROM A ½ INCH REBAR (NEW) SET AT THE ORIGINAL NORTHWEST STONE CORNER OF THE PARENT TRACT, (TRACT TWO, DEED BOOK H-4, PAGE 25), SAID CENTER BEING ALSO LOCATED N 47 DEGREES 43 MINUTES 53 SECONDS WEST 41.82 FEET FROM A ½ INCH REBAR (NEW) SET AS A REFERENCE, THENCE LEAVING THE LANDS OF THE RANTOR AND ALONG THE CENTER OF THE SAID ROAD AS FOLLOWS: SOUTH 84 DEGREES 53 MINUTES 59 SECONDS EAST 236.74 FEET; SOUTH 76 DEGREES 34 MINUTES 15 SECONDS EAST 80.77 FEET; SOUTH 61 DEGREES 17 MINUTES 24 SECONDS EAST 103.22 FEET; SOUTH 52 DEGREES 19 MINUTES 26 SECONDS EAST 103.58 FEET; SOUTH 46 DEGREES 39 MINUTES 45 SECONDS EAST 118.28 FEET; TSOUTH 43 DEGREES 01 MINUTES 18 SECONDS EAST 119.74 FEET; SOUTH 37 DEGREES 32 MINUTES 18 SECONDS EAST 77.10 FEET; SOUTH 30 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST 174.22 FEET TO THE CENTER OF THE AFORESAID ROAD, SAID CENTER BEING A NEW CORNER OF THE PARENT TRACT, THENCE LEAVING THE SAID CENTER OF THE ROAD AND SEVERING THE LANDS OF THE GRANTOR AND PASSING ½ INCH REBAR (NEW) SET ON LINE AS A REFERENCE AT 25.00 FEET AS FOLLOWS: SOUTH 59 DEGREES 57 MINUTES 07 SECONDS WEST 171.04 FEET TO A ½ INCH REBAR (NEW); NORTH 45 DEGREES 18 MINUTES 49 SECONDS WEST 601.59 FEET TO A ½ INCH REBAR (NEW); NORTH 47 DEGREES 43 MINUTES 55 SECONDS WEST 289.95 FEET TO THE BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 3.74 ACRES (INCLUDING THE RIGHT-OF-WAY OF THE DOUBLE TOP ROAD) BY SURVEY. ACTUAL FIELD SURVEY PERFORMED BY MICHAEL W. ASBERRY, R.L.S. #1653, ON THE 1ST DAY OF DECEMBER, 2000.ALSO, IS HEREIN DESCRIBED THE CENTER OF AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS ALONG THE EXISTING GRAVEL DRIVEWAY FROM THE EASTERN PROPERTY LINE OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED 3.74 ACRE TRACT TO THE CENTER OF THE DOUBLE TOP ROAD: BEGINNING AT THE CENTER OF THE DRIVEWAY LOCATED N 59 DEGREES 57 MINUTES 07 SECONDS EAST 15.00 FEET FROM THE ½ INCH REBAR (NEW) AT THE MOST SOUTHERN CORNER OF THE 3.74 ACRE TRACT, THENCE ALONG THE CENTER OF THE DRIVEWAY AS FOLLOWS: SOUTH 42 DEGREES 09 MINUTES 59 SECONDS EAST 95.06 FEET; SOUTH 50 DEGREES 27 MINUTES 15 SECONDS EAST 225.79 FEET; SOUTH 58 DEGREES 47 MINUTES 30 SECONDS EAST 150.76 FEET TO THE CENTER OF DOUBLE TOP ROAD.THE BASIS OF THE BEARINGS DESCRIBED HEREIN WAS FROM A MAGNETIC READING TAKEN ON THE PROPERTY ON THE FIRST DAY OF DECEMBER, 2000.THIS SURVEY IS SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, RIGHTS-OF-WAYS, RESTRICTIONS, AND/OR EXCEPTIONS WHICH MAY AFFECT SAID SURVEY.

Parcel ID: 030 02602 000000P

ROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 2855 DOUBLE TOP RD, JAMESTOWN, TN 38556. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): HOYT R STEPHENS and REGINA C STEPHENS

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

rubinlublin.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (404) 601-5846

(2-13-20-27-3tc)

PROBATE AND FAMILY COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Cause No. P-19-07

ESTATE OF JERRY STANLEY BEATY, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of February, 2019 Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of JERRY STANLEY BEATY, Deceased, who died on September 23, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate and Family Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or not, against the estate are required to file the same with the clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will forever be barred:

(1) (a.) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (Or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting);

(b) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a.); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 7th day of February, 2019.

Kenneth Austin Williams

Joe L. Williams II

Leslie Clark Ledbetter

Attorney At Law

6890 South York Highway

Clarkrange, TN 38553

(931) 863-5997

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Linda P. Taylor

Deputy Clerk & Master

(2-20-27-2tp)

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

PROJECT: INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT BOARD OF FENTRESS COUNTY

SITE DEVELOPMENT GRANT

EDISON CONTRACT ID 11659

CONTRACTOR: John T. Hall Construction, Inc., Sparta, TN

GRANT AMOUNT: $500,000.00

The 12-Inch Water Transmission Line for the Clarkrange Regional Business Park is substantially complete as of February 15, 2019. All subcontractors and suppliers with outstanding bills related to this project are requested to submit notice by March 6, 2019 to: John T. Hall Construction, Inc., 571 Turn Table Rd., Sparta, TN 38583.

(2-20-1tc)

NOTICE

AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to construct a 300-foot tall overall height self-supporting telecommunications structure located 1270 Boatland Rd., Jamestown, Fentress County, Tennessee (36° 24’ 14.3” N 85° 2’ 53.6” W). AT&T Mobility, LLC invites comments from any interested party on the impact the proposed undertaking may have on any districts, sites, buildings, structures or objects significant in American history, archaeology, engineering, or culture that are listed or determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. Comments pertaining specifically to historic resources may be sent to Environmental Corporation of America, ATTN: Dina Bazzill, 1375 Union Hill Industrial Court, Suite A, Alpharetta, Georgia 30004. Ms. Bazzill can be reached at (770) 667-2040 ext. 111. Comments must be received within 30 days of the date of this notice. U3585/TMM.

(2-20-1tp)

NOTICE

The Jamestown Regional Planning Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Jamestown City Hall. The public is invited to attend.

Gail Dishmon, City Recorder

(2-20-1tc)