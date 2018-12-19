December 19, 2018

Notice

The Fentress Courier reserves the right to refuse and reject any advertising or submitted material.

(tfc)

SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S

NOTICE OF SALE

JOSHUA R. HOLDEN, Successor Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on July 26, 2007, by Denton O. Jones and wife, Kellye R. Jones, and Eddison R. Cooper, said Deed of Trust being recorded at Book 125, Page 331, as modified by a Loan Modification Agreement dated September 28, 2009, recorded in Book 164, Page 926, and as further modified by a Modification Agreement dated January 30, 2013, appearing of record at Book 210, Page 478, as further modified by a Modification and Extension Agreement dated April 14, 2016, appearing of record at Book 254, Page 837, all in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, to which instruments specific reference is hereby made, will sell for cash at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, SouthEast Bank f/k/a Community Bank of the Cumberlands, the property described below.

Sale Date and Location: December 27, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. local time at the front door of the Courthouse in Jamestown, Fentress County, Tennessee.

Property Description: Abbreviated description per T.C.A. § 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully in that certain Warranty Deed at Book 125, Page 329 in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, and commonly known as 1232 Heiness Road, Allardt, TN 38504

Property Address: 1232 Heiness Road, Allardt, TN 38504. Tax Map Identification No.: 087-010.10 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number).

Parties Interested: Microf, LLC

All sales of Property, both real and personal, are “AS IS” and “WHERE IS” without representation or warranty of any kind, express or implied, including warranty for a particular purpose. The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan, any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. The right is reserved to take or accept the next highest or best bid at such sale should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to comply with the terms of sale for any reason. The Successor Trustee also reserves the right to reopen the bidding or republish and sell said Real Property at his option. The Beneficiary may become the purchaser at the sale. The Successor Trustee reserves the right to conduct the sale by or through his agents or attorneys acting in his place or stead, including the use of an auctioneer. The Successor Trustee may sell the above described real property together as a whole or in lots, parcels, or tracts, as announced at the sale, and no such successive sales shall exhaust the power of sale. The aforesaid sale may be postponed to a later date by oral announcement at the time and place of the published sale or cancelled without further written notice or publication.

THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

This the 30th day of November, 2018.

Joshua R. Holden, Successor Trustee

Winchester, Sellers,

Foster & Steele, P.C.

P. O. Box 2428

Knoxville, TN 37901

(865) 637-1980

(12-5-12-19-3tc)

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Jamestown Regional Planning Commission, meeting as the Board of Zoning Appeals, will meet and hold a public hearing on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at 12:00 at Jamestown City Hall. The purpose of this hearing is to solicit public comments regarding a variance request to use the existing framework for a billboard sign on the east side of the building that is located at 108 East Central Avenue. The application for this request, submitted by I.W. S. Services, is on file at Jamestown City Hall. All interested persons are invited to attend this public hearing.

Lyndon Baines, Mayor

(12-5-12-2tc)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

APRIL MECHELLE DISHMAN and

JOHNNY CARSON DISHMAN,

Petitioners,

v.

JEREMY T. CALDWELL

Respondent.

IN RE:

AVERY MAXINE CALDWELL

D.O.B. 11-21-2013

CASE NO. 18-47

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

In this cause, it appearing from the Motion, that the Respondent, Jeremy T. Caldwell, is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, it is ordered that publication be made for four (4) successive weeks, as required by law, in the Fentress Courier, a newspaper published in Fentress County, Tennessee, in said county, notifying said non-resident Respondent to file an answer with Petitioners’ attorney, Amanda M. Howard, whose address is P.O. Box 924, Jamestown, TN 38556, and the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee, within thirty (30) days from the last date of publication, exclusive of said last date of publication, or a judgment by default may be entered and the cause set for hearing ex parte as to Jeremy T. Caldwell.

This 3rd day of December 2018.

Amanda M. Howard

Attorney at Law

(12-5-12-19-26-4tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. P-18-62

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

Estate of Gladys Retha Lee Brown, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of December, 2018, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect of the Estate of Gladys Retha Lee Brown deceased, who died the 24th day of October, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 4th day of December, 2018.

Ray Voiles

Melissa Christiansen

Co-Executors of Estate of

Gladys Retha Lee Brown

3019 Rugby Pike

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(12-12-19-2tp)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by TCA 30-509 as amended by Chapter 229, Public Acts of Tennessee, 1971)

Docket No. P-18-63

Estate of Lloyd Denton Potter, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Herby Given that on the 6th day of December, 2018, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Lloyd Denton Potter, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or un-matured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk & Master of the above named Court within: (1) (A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice; if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1) (A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 6th day of December, 2018.

Melissa Asberry

Executrix for the

Estate of Lloyd Denton Potter

136 East Wind Lane

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Linda P. Taylor, Chief Deputy

140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(12-12-19-2tp)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT JAMESTOWN, TENNESSEE

Case No. 18-60

DEBORAH DAVIS

Petitioner

vs.

LORI JOHNSON

Respondent

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

It appears that process is unable to be served on the Respondent, LORI JOHNSON, and she cannot be located to effectuate service of process upon her person.

The Respondent, Lori Johnson is hereby required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Petition for Partition of Real Property, depicted as Map 53 Parcel 81.00 consisting of 14 acres more or less, on attorney Harold E. (Toby) Deaton, P.O. Box 1540, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within 30 days after the publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against her for the relief demanded in the complaint.

It is further ordered that this notice shall be published in the Fentress Courier for four consecutive weeks and a hearing is set for January 28, 2019 in the Chancery Court in Jamestown at 9:00 a.m. for the relief demanded in the complaint should the respondent fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend.

Signed this 4th day of December, 2018.

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

(12-12-19-26; 1-2-4tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Courthouse will be closing for their employee Christmas lunch on Friday, December 21st at 11:30 and will reopen at 1:00 p.m.

(12-19-1tc)

notice

The Fentress County Executive’s office will be closing for the Christmas holiday, Monday, December 24th at 1:00 p.m. and will reopen on Thursday, December 27th at 8:00 a.m.

(12-19-1tc)

notice

The Fentress County Sheriff and Jail Committee will meet on December 27th, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Justice Center and is open to the public.

(12-19-1tc)

PUBLIC NOTICE OF CONTRACT COMPLETION

City of Jamestown, Owner Portland Utilities, Contractor

City of Jamestown hereby gives notice to the public of the apparent completion of CDBG Edison ID 12052 with Portland Utilities for the 2017 CDBG Jamestown Sewer System Improvements Project. All persons, suppliers, laborers, and any other parties with claims against the contractor related to the recently completed project should contact Lyndon Baines at Jamestown City Hall, 314 East Central Avenue, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, before Thursday, January 3, 2019 at which time the project will be closed out subject to any documented claims.

(12-19-1tc)

NOTICE

NATHAN RILEY RICH

The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights as to Kora Lashea Monk. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Jessica Krebs, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee 38506, (931) 646-3010, an Answer to the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed by the Tennessee Department of Children Services, within five (5) days of the last day of publication of this notice, and pursuant to Rule 39(e)(1) of the Tenn. R. Juv. P. you must also appear in the Juvenile Court of Fentress County, Tennessee at Jamestown, Tennessee on the 11th day of February, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., for the Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 36-1-117(n) and Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Jamestown, Tennessee.

(12-19-26; 1-2-9-4tc)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

RONNIE WATSON, ROGER WATSON,

HELEN HALFACRE, SARA WATSON SHELBY, RICKY WATSON, and ELLEN RASAWEHR,

CASE NO. 18-36

vs.

JIMMY WATSON, Respondent

LAND SALE NOTICE

In obedience to a Decree of the Chancery Court at Jamestown, Tennessee, made on October 22, 2018, in the above-styled case, I will on the 12th day of January, 2019, at 10 a.m. Central Standard Time, on the premises of the below-described property located on the Leatherwood Ford Road, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said Decree described as follows:

Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, and located roughly 1-1/4 miles on the Leatherwood Ford Road (Hwy. 297) from its intersection with Pickett Park Highway (Hwy. 154), and beginning on two chestnut oaks marked as a corner in the face of the cliff in Arthur Duggan’s line on the Roysden Spring Branch; thence southwardly up the spring branch to a hemlock stump and set stone corner; thence southeastwardly a straight line to a set stone corner on the north side of the Alticrest Road; thence eastwardly with said road to a set stone opposite the driveway which leads to Sam Phillips’ house; thence southwardly crossing said road and proceeding on a straight line to a set stone corner in the Matthews line; thence eastwardly with the Matthews line to a poplar stump and set stone at a little spring branch; thence northwardly up said spring branch to the head of the branch; thence proceeding on northwardly a straight line to and crossing the Alticrest Road and continuing on a straight line to a set stone corner at the Evelyn Watson corner; thence westwardly with the Evelyn Watson line to a chestnut oak corner at the cliff on her spring branch; thence northwardly with said spring branch to a set stone in the Duggan line; thence westwardly with the Duggan line to the beginning and containing 15 acres, more or less.

The previous and last conveyance was by deed from Lectie Phillips, Evelyn Watson and Goldman Watson unto Nelson Roysden, recorded in Deed Book D-4, Page 438, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Map 26, Parcel 18.00

EXCLUDING the following tracts:

(1) Beginning at a set stone corner in a hollow with two hemlock pointers, said corner being the southwest corner of a 5 acre tract which L.B. Lominac purchased from Goldman Watson and being the northwest corner of Evelyn Watson; thence running westwardly a straight line to a poplar on top of the cliff; thence northwardly crossing the hollow to an oak corner and a cross cut into the cliff; thence northeastwardly with the meanders of the cliff to a cross cut in the cliff, being a corner of the Robert Dill tract; thence eastwardly with the Robert Dill line to a set stone, being a corner of Lominac; thence southwardly a straight line to the point of beginning, and being the northern part of the above tract. Nelson Roysden unto L.B. Lominac recorded in Deed Book F-4, Page 527, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

(2) Beginning on a set stone on the north side of Alticrest Highway; thence running eastwardly with said highway to a set stone at the intersection of the road going to Evelyn Watson’s house; thence with the said road running northwardly to a set stone on the west side of said road; thence northeastwardly to a large oak tree and continuing a straight line to a cross in a cliff; thence southwardly a straight line to the point of beginning and containing 2 acres, more or less. Nelson Roysden unto Foy and Mable Williamson, recorded in Deed Book G-4, Page 163, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

(3) Beginning on a light pole in the north margin of Alticrest Road; thence running with said road east 189 feet to a set stone on the cliff; thence with the cliff approximately 330 feet to a hemlock stump and set stone in the J.Q. Linder line; thence with the Linder line running south 300 feet to the point of beginning and containing 1.5 acres, more or less. Nelson Roysdon unto Hubert and Tellie Roysdon, recorded in Deed Book W-4, Page 278, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

TERMS OF SALE:

Sale will be cash in hand. Twenty (20%) percent down payment due day of sale with balance due on or before the Court’s confirmation of sale. Announcements made day of sale take precedence over all previous announcements or advertised material.

This 10th day of December, 2018.

LYNDA W. PATTERSON

Attorney for Petitioners

209A West Main Street

Livingston, TN 38570

931-823-8487

LINDA SMITH, CLERK & MASTER

140 Justice Center Drive

Suite 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

931-879-8615

(12-19-26; 1-2-3tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Case# P-18-67

ESTATE OF VIRGINIA LOUISE EDWARDS

Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of December, 2018 letters testamentary in respect of the estate of VIRGINIA LOUISE EDWARDS who died December 1, 2018 were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Fentress County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 13th day of December, 2018.

Timothy Scott Edwards

Executor

MARGARET L. NOLAND, BPR# 13365

For Wimberly Lawson

Wright Daves & Jones, PLLC

Attorney for the Estate of

Virginia Louise Edwards

1420 Neal Street, Suite 201

P.O. Box 655

Cookeville, TN 38503-0655

(931) 372-9123

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Center Drive, Suite 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(12-19-26-2tp)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by TCA 30-509 as amended by Chapter 229, Public Acts of Tennessee, 1971)

Docket No. P-18-61

Estate of Curt L. Taubert, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Herby Given that on the 11th day of December, 2018, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Curt L. Taubert, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or un-matured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk & Master of the above named Court within: (1) (A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice; if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1) (A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 11th day of December, 2018.

Kimberly J. Taubert

Executrix for the

Estate of Curt L. Taubert

129 B Township Dr.

Hendersonville, TN 37075

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Linda P. Taylor,

Chief Deputy Clerk & Master

140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(12-19-26-2tp)

2019 ambulance billing bidsInv. to Bid FCBOE Bus COJ Not. of Public Hearing