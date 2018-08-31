August 31, 2018

Notice

The Fentress County Courthouse will be closed on Monday, September 3rd in observance of Labor Day. The courthouse will open on Tuesday, September 4th at 8:00 a.m.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, FENTRESS COUNTY

WHEREAS, Jesse Leon Cravens and Jessica Leann Cravens executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Guaranty Mortgage Services, LLC, Lender and Arnold M Wiess Of Shelby County, Trustee(s), which was dated December 30, 2016 and recorded on January 6, 2017 in Book 264, Page 510, Fentress County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, New Penn Financial LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on September 25, 2018, at 1:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee and located approximately 15 1/2 miles south from the courthouse at Jamestown via U.S. Highway 127 south about 12 miles to the intersection of said highway with the Grimsley to Banner Springs Road; thence southeastwardly along the Banner Springs Road approximately 3 1/2 miles passing Springs Chapel Church to its intersection near Carter Branch; thence westwardly about 1/4th mile along the Deer Lodge-Grimsley Road a/k/a Bicknell Road and Beginning at a point in the southern edge of the right-of-way of the said Grimsley-Deer Lodge Road which is located south 63 (shown as 83 in Deed of Record in Book 9, Page 328) degrees 29 minutes west 10 feet from a pvc post being the beginning corner in that tract or parcel of land conveyed to Harold G. Stephens and wife, Diana Stephens unto Linda Faye Stephens as recorded in Deed Book P-7, Page 264, of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee; thence from said beginning point south 21 degrees 17 minutes east 199.06 feet to an old pvc post placed at an earlier survey; thence south 63 degrees 29 minutes west 200.00 feet; thence north 21 degrees 17 minutes west 199.06 (shown as 199.08 in Deed of record in Book 9, Page 328) feet to the southern edge of the right-of-way of Grimsley-Deer Lodge Road; thence north 63 degrees 29 minutes east 200.00 feet, containing 0.91 (shown as 0.81 on Deed of Record in Book 9, Page 328) acres, more or less, as surveyed by Rodney W. Foy, TRLS #730 and shown by Drawing #3121-B dated 3/5/97 and revised to show house location and drive on July 24, 1998.

The above described property was recently surveyed and is also being described as follows:

BEGINNING on a metal pipe (found) in the southern right-of-way of Bicknell Road, being the northeast corner of the parcel herein described and the northwest corner of Hinds (deed Book V-7, Page 694), thence south 20 degrees 45 minutes 26 seconds east, a distance of 199.02 feet to a metal pipe (found) a corner of Jones (Book 3, page 99), thence south 63 degrees 51 minutes 05 seconds west, a distance of 200.00 feet to a 5/8 inch iron pin (found) a corner of Jones and Polk (Book 41, Page 141), thence north 0 degrees 47 minutes 04 seconds west, a distance of 200.06 feet to a 5/8 inch iron pin (found) in the southern right-of-way of Bicknell Road, thence north 64 degrees 09 minutes 03 seconds east, a distance of 200.00 feet to the point of Beginning, Containing 39,742.39 square feet or 0.91 acres, more or less. As surveyed by Timothy L. Goad RLS #1748 on February 11, 2005. Bearings are based on a magnetic north reading taken on the property. This survey is subject to any right-of-ways, easements and/or restrictions that may affect this survey.

Being the same property conveyed to Jason K. Holland and wife, Deborah A. Holland by Deed from Teena Mae Tompkins of record in Book B-8, Page 187, Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee. Property was further conveyed to Jason K. Holland by Spouse to Spouse Deed from Deborah A. Holland of record in Book 9, Page 328, Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Being the same property described in a Substitute Trustee’s Deed from John R. Officer, Trustee for Jason K. Holland and wife, Deborah A. Holland to Tennessee Housing Development Agency, recorded on September 14, 2004, in Book 68, Page 549, in Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

The previous and last conveyance being a deed from Teresa A. Brown, Individually to Jesse Leon Cravens and Jessica Leann Cravens, husband and wife, Registered in Record Book 264 , page 507 in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee

Parcel ID Number: 135 07010 000

Address/Description: 1566 Bicknell Road, Clarkrange, TN 38553.

Current Owner(s): Jesse Leon Cravens and Jessica Leann Cravens.

Other Interested Party(ies): Healthcare-Jamestown Hospital, LLC dba Tennova Healthcare-Jamestown.

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 17-19023 FC02

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SALE NOTICE

WHEREAS, Loki #3 Properties, LLC, by Deed of Trust dated November 20, 2006, of record at Book 111, Pages 84-96, Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee (hereinafter the “Deed of Trust”) conveyed to First American Title Insurance Company, Trustee, for the benefit of Inland Bank and Trust (“Inland Bank”) the hereinafter described real property to secure payment of the indebtedness and obligations described therein; and

WHEREAS, defaults have occurred with respect to the indebtedness and obligations secured by the Deed of Trust; and

WHEREAS, Inland Bank subsequently appointed B. Anthony Saunders as Substitute Trustee under the Deed of Trust with authority to act alone with the powers given the Trustee by instrument of record at Book 280, Pages 656-657, Register’s Office for said County; and

WHEREAS, Inland Bank, as the owner and holder of said indebtedness and obligations, has demanded that the real property covered by the Deed of Trust be advertised and sold in satisfaction of said debts and the cost of the foreclosure, in accordance with the terms and provisions of the promissory note and other instruments and agreements evidencing the indebtedness and obligations, and the provisions in the Deed of Trust;

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that I, B. Anthony Saunders, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty and authority vested in and imposed upon me in said Deed of Trust, will on

September 6, 2018

at 11:30 A.M., Central Standard Time (local time), at the west door of the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 S. Main Street, Jamestown, Tennessee, 38556, offer for sale to the highest and best bidder for cash and free from all rights and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, dower and all other rights and exemptions of every kind as provided in said Deed of Trust, certain real property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, described as follows:

Property Description

Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, approximately 18 miles South of the courthouse in Jamestown by way of U.S. Highway 127 and in the Clarkrange community to an iron pin on the west margin of the right-of-way of U.S. Highway 127, the Southeast corner of the Jamestown Union Bank Shares property described in Deed Book P-7, Page 528 and the Northeast corner of the James Ray Swafford and Rhonda Swafford Tract described in Deed Book N-7, Page 729, and from said iron pin, South 73˚ 05’ 20” West a distance of 160.60 feet to an iron pin, the Northeast corner of the Tract herein conveyed and beginning at said iron pin and running thence severing the property of Swaffords, South 01˚ 40’ 37” East a distance of 150 feet to an iron pin; thence South 88˚ 19’ 23” West a distance of 240 feet to an iron pin; thence North 01˚ 40’ 37” West 150 feet to an iron pin; thence North 88˚ 19’ 23” East 240 feet to the beginning corner, and containing .83 acres, more or less.

There is also conveyed a nonexclusive right-of-way for access and utilities 30 feet wide leading Eastwardly from the Northeast corner of the property to the right-of-way of U.S. Highway 127 and described as follows:

Beginning at an iron pin, being the Northeast corner of the .83 acre tract described above and running thence South 81˚ 54’ 13” East 158.13 feet to a point in the West margin of the right-of-way of U.S. Highway 127; thence South 03˚ 53’ 00” East a distance of 30.67 feet; thence leaving the right-of-way North 81˚ 54’ 13” West 159.33 feet to a point in the East line of the above-described .83 acre tract; thence with the East line of said tract, North 01˚ 40’ 37” West 30.44 feet to the point of beginning.

Being the same property conveyed to Loki #3 Properties, LLC by deed from Strategic Ventures, LLC dated November 20, 2006, of record in Book 111, Page 82, Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee.

The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to adjourn the sale on the advertised date to another day and time certain, without further publication and in accordance with law, upon announcement of said adjournment on the day and time and place of sale set forth above. The Substitute Trustee also reserves the right to sell to the second highest bidder in the event the highest bidder does not comply with the terms of the sale.

Substitute Trustee will make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes which exist as a lien against said property, including without limitation city and county property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any prior liens or encumbrances that may exist against the property. This sale is also subject to any matters that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 6866 S. York Highway, Clarkrange, Tennessee 38553.

CURRENT OWNER: Loki #3 Properties, LLC

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY AND TO WHOM NOTICE WAS SENT: (1) Loki #3 Properties, LLC, (2) the Fentress County Trustee, and (3) the Fentress County Assessor of Property.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THIS PURPOSE.

THIS 13th day of August, 2018.

B. Anthony Saunders, Substitute Trustee

WYATT, TARRANT & COMBS, LLP

333 Commerce Street, Suite 1400

Nashville, Tennessee 37201

(615) 244-0020

tsaunders@wyattfirm.com

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Regina Owens’

leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Regina Owens for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #267 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, September 8th at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #267.

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Erica McCloud’s

leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Erica McCloud for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #246 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, September 8th at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #246.

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Herbert Norris’

leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Herbert Norris for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #243 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, September 8th at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #243.

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Rachelle Bonneau’s

leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Rachelle Bonneau for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #225 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, September 8th at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #225.

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Tammy Olmstead’s

leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Tammy Olmstead for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #208 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, September 8th at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #208.

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Rachelle Bonneau’s

leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Rachelle Bonneau for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #224 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, September 8th at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #224.

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE

TRUSTEES SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated January 26, 2007, executed by JUDITH M. HOWELL AND WILLIAM D. HOWELL, conveying certain real property therein described to PRIORITY TRUSTEE SERVICES OF TENNESSEE, L.L.C., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee recorded February 6, 2007, in Deed Book 115, Page 203; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee, on behalf of the holders of the J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Trust 2007-HE1 Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-HE1 who is now the owner of said debt; andWHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on September 6, 2018 at 3:00 PM at the Main Entrance of the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:TRACT ONE: LYING AND BEING IN THE FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND APPROXIMATELY 1/2 MILE SOUTHWESTWARDLY FROM THE COURTHOUSE IN JAMESTOWN, TENNESSEE, VIA LIVINGSTON AVENUE TO A 40 FOOT RIGHT OF WAY AND RUNNING WITH THE WESTERN EDGE OF SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY APPROXIMATELY 741.86 FEET AND BEGINNING AT A PVC POST (NEW) IN THE WESTERN EDGE OF SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY AND RUNNING WITH SAID ROAD, SOUTH 07 DEGREES 32 MINUTES EAST 152.60 FEET TO A PVC POST (NEW); THENCE SEVERING THE PARENT TRACT, SOUTH 74 DEGREES 59 MINUTES WEST 245.94 FEET TO A PVC POST (NEW); THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREES 46 MINUTES EAST 240.87 FEET TO A PVC POST (NEW); THENCE SOUTH 85 DEGREES 15 MINUTES EAST 70.00 FEET TO A PVC POST (OLD); THENCE SOUTH 81 DEGREES 55 MINUTES EAST 141.73 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 1.02 ACRES MORE OR LESS AS SURVEYED BY RODNEY W. FOY, T.R.L.S. NO. 703, AND DEPICTED ON DRAWING NO. 3670, A COPY OF WHICH IS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGES 131, OF THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE. THERE IS FURTHER CONVEYED AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS FROM LIVINGSTON AVENUE ALONG THE 40 FOOT RIGHT-OF-WAY. TRACT TWO: LYING AND BEING IN THE FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND APPROXIMATELY 1/2 MILE SOUTHWESTWARDLY FROM THE COURTHOUSE IN JAMESTOWN, TENNESSEE, VIA LIVINGSTON AVENUE AND BEGINNING AT A POINT 5.00 FEET EAST OF THE CENTER OF ROCKCASTLE CREEK, SAID POINT BEING BAZ BROADCASTING`S SOUTHWEST CORNER; THENCE RUNNING WITH SAID BAZ BROADCASTING, S 89-43 E 197.98 TO PVC POST; THENCE S 28-09 E 96.35 TO A PVC POST; THENCE N 85-57 E 188.25 TO A PVC POST, THE NORTHWEST MOST CORNER OF A 1.02 ACRE TRACT; THENCE WITH SAID TRACT, S 00-40 E 232.82 TO A PVC POST; THENCE N 72-30 E 245.83 TO A STEEL POST ALONG THE SOUTHERN EDGE OF A 40 FOOT R.O.W. THAT LEADS TO LIVINGSTON AVENUE; THENCE CROSSING SAID R.O.W. N76-36 E 40.46 TO A POINT IN THE BOUNDARY LINE OF LAFOLLETTE HOUSING AUTHORITY; THENCE WITH SAID LAFOLLETTE HOUSING AUTHORITY, S 06-15 E 221.89 TO AN IRON ROD SET IN THE CENTER OF AN OLD ROAD BED; THENCE WITH THE LANDS OF HERBERT STINSON AND LILLY STANFORD, S 84-32 W 214.28; S 76-39 W 139.56; S 69-52 W 142.52, S 68-32 W 225.28, S 70.58 W 177.44; S 72-22 W 49.63; S 74-15 W 63.04; S 75-38W 45.32 TO AN IRON ROD SET IN THE CENTER OF AN OLD ROAD BED; THENCE N37-43 W 16.01 TO THE CENTER OF ROCKCASTLE CREEK; THENCE UP THE CENTER OF SAID ROCKCASTLE CREEK, N 47-12 E 68.71; N 47-16 E 236.61; N 52-46 E 70.37; N 25-02 E 105.02; N08-14 W 24.55; N 35-58 W 78.38; N 61-52 W 29.25; N 85-26 W 44.05; S 88-54 W 56.68; N 63-14 W 41.17; N 30-01 W 28.18; N 16-02 E 27.93; N 37-51 E 20.91; N 33-12 E 58.30; N 53-33 E 46.69; N 53.45 E 40.72; N 24.34 E 97.18; S 49-26 E 18.02 TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 7.71 ACRES. THERE IS FURTHER CONVEYED AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS FROM LIVINGSTON AVENUE ALONG THE 40 MINUTES RIGHT-OF-WAY.SUBJECT TO THE FOLLOWING RESTRICTIONS AS SET FORTH IN A DEED RECORDED IN BOOK 12, PAGE 616. 1. THE PROPERTY SHALL NOT CONTAIN ANY OUTDOOR TYPE TOILET FACILITIES. 2. NO ABOVE GROUND IMPROVEMENTS, BUILDINGS, PORCHES, OF PROJECTIONS SHALL BE WITHIN 10 FEET OF THE BACK LINES, NOR WITHIN 25 FEET OF THE FRONT LINES, NOR WITHIN 10 FEET OF THE LINE OF ANY ABUTTING OWNER. 3. NO BUSINESS HOUSES, SHOPES, STORES, FACTORIES, HOSPITALS, INSTITUTIONS, ETC. SHALL BE ERECTED ON THE PROPERTY. 4. FENCING ON THE PROPERTY SHALL BE LIMITED TO A CHAIN LINK, PAINTED WOOD, OR SPLIT RAIL, AND OTHER TYPE OF FENCING. EXPRESSLY BARBED WIRE FENCING, SHALL SPECIFICALLY BE PROHLBITED. 5. MOBILE OR MODULAR HOMES SHALL NOT BE LOCATED ON THE PROPERTY, EITHER PERMANENTLY OR TEMPORARILY. 6. ALL GARBAGE AND WASTE SHALL BE PLACCED IN CONTAINERS, NOT OUT IN THE OPEN WHERE VISIBLE. 7. ALL PETS SHALL BE KEPT UNDER OWNER CONTROL. 8. NO SWINE, GOATS, POULTRY, NOR OTHER LIVE STOCK WILL BE KEPT OR MAINTAINED ON THE PROPERTY. 9. NO PART OF THE PROPERTY SHALL BE USED FOR THE PURPOSE OF A JUNKYARD, STAGING AREA, STORING AREA, OR PARKING AREA FOR JUNK, WRECKED OR STRIPPED AUTOMOBILES, OR ANY TYPE OF LARGE METAL REFUSE. 10. NO OBNOXIOUS OR OFFENSIVE ACTIVITY, OR ACTIVITY WHICH SHALL BE AN ANNOYANCE OR NUISANCE SHALL BE ALLOWED ON THE PROPERTY. 11. ALL LOTS SHALL BE MAINTAINED AND MANICURED IN A TIMELY MANNER, ESPECIALLY MAKING SURE THE GRASS IS CUT AND WEEDS TRIMMED, ETC. 12. THE PURCHASER AGREES THAT THE DEVELOPER SHALL BE THE FINAL AND ONLY AUTHORITY AS TO THE INTERPRETATIONS OF THE PREVISIONS HEREIN ABOVE SET OUT. 13. THE PURCHASER AGREES NOT TO BUILD ANY DWELLING PLACE CONNECTED OR SEPARATE FROM THE PROPERTY WITHOUT DEVELOPER`S PERMISSION.Parcel ID: 063 06700 000PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 405 LIVINGSTON AVE, JAMESTOWN, TN 38556. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): JUDITH M. HOWELL AND WILLIAM D. HOWELLOTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee119 S. Main Street, Suite 500Memphis, TN 38103 www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #141693

Request for bids

Regional property management company is seeking bids for SNOW REMOVAL for the 2018-19 season and LAWN CARE SERVICES for the 2019 season. Evidence of proper insurance coverage is required. For a list of property locations and more information, please email info@huntelderlyhousing.com or call Jeanna Hawkins at 276-628-5000 ext 200. Bids must be received no later than 4 pm, September 14, 2018.

notice to creditors

(As required by TCA 30-509 as amended by Chapter 229, Public Acts of Tennessee, 1971)

Docket No. P-18-49

Estate of Betty Rosemary Crabtree, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Hereby Given that on the 24th day of August, 2018, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Betty Rosemary Crabtree, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or un-matured against her Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk & Master of the above named Court within:

(1) (A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice; if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1) (A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 24th day of August, 2018

Cerisa Jackson

Caren Wheeley

Co-Executors

Estate of Deceased

Betty Rosemary Crabtree

2359 Doubletop Road

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Linda P. Taylor

Deputy Clerk & Master

140 Justice Center Drive, Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

NOTICE

The Industrial Development Board of Fentress County will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. at the Fentress County Courthouse in the Community & Economic Development Room. All members are invited and encouraged to attend. All meetings are open to the public.

NOTICE to creditors

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

No. P-18-46

Estate of Bobby Wayne Slaven, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of August, 2018, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect of the Estate of Bobby Wayne Slaven, deceased, who died the 26th day of June, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non resident, having claims, matured or un-matured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as

described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s death.

This 17th day of August, 2018.

Roberta Evans

Jonathan Slaven

Co-Executors, Estate of

Bobby Wayne Slaven

3534 North York Highway

Pall Mall, TN 38577

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

Notice to Creditors

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

No. P-18-48

Estate of Bonnie Sue Bertram, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of August, 2018, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect of the Estate of Bonnie Sue Bertram, deceased, who died on the 9th day August, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or un-matured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), or otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 23rd day of August, 2018.

Jeffrey Donald Hall

Administrator, CTA

Estate of Bonnie Sue Bertram

1171 Taylor Place Road

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110 Jamestown, TN 38556

