27th Sgt. Alvin C. York Memorial Shoot Set For Saturday, March 23

March 20, 2019

The 27th Annual Sgt. Alvin C. York Memorial Shoot will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the York Farm in the Valley of the Three Forks of the Wolf River in Pall Mall, Tennessee.

The event is a re-creation of the shooting matches held during Sergeant York’s day and features X-Center/Over-the-Log shooting at 60 paces with Black Powder Muzzle-Loading Rifles.

The match fee will be $35.00 for 10-one-shot matches. Score will be total measurement of all shots.

A Grand Prize will be awarded to the top overall score of the match, with special prizes for Best “X” of the match.

Choice-cut beef will be awarded to the top 35 places or more. Everyone will take home 2 pounds of ground chuck.

Dress will be 1920s-30s attire-Men in Bib Overalls, wide ties with loud, flowery colors, long trench coats, old suits with wide lapels, wide-brimmed Fedora Hats, and WW1 uniforms. Ladies — fancy old 20’s dresses, hose with seam up the back.

