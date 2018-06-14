Legal Notices For The Week Of June 13, 2018

June 14, 2018

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE

TRUSTEE’s SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated October 11, 2013, executed by RICHARD LEE, conveying certain real property therein described to AMERICA`S REVERSE TITLE INC., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee recorded October 23, 2013, in Deed Book 219, Page 206-219; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on July 12, 2018 at 3:00 PM at the Main Entrance of the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

LYING AND BEING IN THE FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING ROUGHLY 2.11 MILES FROM THE COURTHOUSE BY WAY OF TENNESSEE STATE HIGHWAY 52 WEST, 1.73 MILES TO THE TENNESSEE STATE HIGHWAY 52 AND TENNESSEE STATE ROUTE 154 (FORMERLY CALLED CAMPBELL ROAD) INTERSECTION AND THENCE NORTHWARDLY ALONG CAMPBELL ROAD 38/100 OF A MILE AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING ON A SET STONE ON THE SOUTH BANK OF THE OLD COVE ROAD OR CAMPBELL ROAD LEADING FROM CROSS ROADS TO HOG-JAW AT HIGHWAY NO. 52 AND BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF BATES CRAB TREE`S PLACE AND RUNNING THENCE WEST 50 DEGREES SOUTH 4 POLES AND 16 LINKS TO A SET STONE OF BATES CRAB TREE`S LINE ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF COVE ROAD; RUNNING THENCE SOUTH 55 1/2 DEGREES EAST 7 POLES AND 16 LINKS TO A SET STONE IN BATES CRABTREE`S WEST BOUNDARY LINE; THENCE NORTH 3 DEGREES EAST 9 POLES AND 20 LINKS TO THE BEGINNING, CONTAINING 1/4 ACRE, MORE OR LESS.Parcel ID: 052 066.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1321 W COVE RD, JAMESTOWN, TN 38556.

In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): RICHARD LEE

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (404) 601-5846

(6-13-20-27-3tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Board of Commission will meet in Regular Session Monday, June 18, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Meeting is open to the public.

(6-13-1tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Board of Commission will hold a Work Session Monday, June 18, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. The Work Session will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Work Session is open to the public.

(6-13-1tc)

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on July 17, 2018 at 1:00 p.m., local time, at the East Door of the Fentress County Courthouse, 101 South Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Gary M. Pennycuff and Steve R. Pennycuff, tenants in common, to William J. Campbell, as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”) as nominee for Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage Corp. dated October 26, 2007, of record in Book 130, Page 733, in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Padgett Law Group, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Fentress County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.

Party entitled to enforce the debt: Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper

The hereinafter described real property located in Fentress County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:.

Legal Description: LYING AND BEING IN THE THIRD CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND ABOUT 7 MILES SOUTHEASTERLY FROM THE COURTHOUSE BY WAY OF U.S. HIGHWAY #127 AND TINCHTOWN ROAD AND BEING LOT NO. 13 OF TINCH WOODS SUBDIVISION, PHASE 1, A PLAT OF WHICH IS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 40, OF THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HAD FOR A FULL AND COMPLETE DESCRIPTION.

Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 138 Tinch Circle, Jamestown, TN 38556 but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

Map/Parcel Number: 105 004.21

Current owner(s) of Property: Gary M. Pennycuff

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale.

THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale.

If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received, in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Padgett Law Group, Substitute Trustee

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203

Tallahassee, Florida 32312

PH: (850) 422-2520

FX: (850) 422-2567

PLG# 18-003848

6-13-20-27-3tc)

Notice of sale of vehicle

The undersigned have retained a security interest in the following described vehicles and default having been made in said security agreement, and having regained possession of said property, the undersigned hereby gives notice to the public that it will sell to the highest and best bidder during an online auction that will run from June 18th thru June 30th. The auction site will be www.bestwary-auction.net. Vehicles are described as follows:

2013 CHEVY

VIN:1G11HSSA0DF210089

1999 DODGE

VIN: 1B7HF16Y6XS195489

2008 CHEVY

VIN: 1G1ZG57B08F234857

2007 DODGE

VIN: 2D4GP44L47R242170

Cody Hamby

Collection Officer

Union Bank

(6-13-1tc)

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Casey Conatser and wife, Misty Conatser unto Doug Jones, as Trustee, recorded September 22, 2015 in Record Book 245, Page 595 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated September 14, 2015, payable by Casey Conatser and wife, Misty Conatser to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 5, 2018, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Substitute Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 205, Page 565.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 909 Forest Lane, Jamestown, TN 38556.

TAX MAP 43-H, Group D, PARCEL 002.00

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Substitute Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Substitute Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Substitute Trustee.

Subject to the right of the United States to redeem the land as provided for in 26 U.S.C. § 7425(d)(1).

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: N/A

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: N/A

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2018 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Substitute Trustee

(6-6-13-20-3tc)

NOTICE

Looking for ways to raise money?

Fentress County Fair Concession Stands to be auctioned June 16th.

Attention: Businesses, organizations, sports teams, anyone needing to raise money for a cause. This is a great opportunity to raise money. Bid on a fair concession stand to operate and help your organization. The auction will be June 16th at 11 a.m. at the main concession stand.

For more information call Jimmy at 879-3814 or Cindy at 397-6363.

(6-6-13-2tc)

Notice

The Fentress Courier reserves the right to refuse and reject any advertising or submitted material.

(tfc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by TCA 30-509 as amended by Chapter 229, Public Acts of Tennessee, 1971)

DOCKET NO P-18-27

Estate of J. Q. Clark, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Hereby Given that on the 1st day of June, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the Estate of J. Q. Clark, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured and un-matured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk & Master of the above named Court within: (1)(A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1)(A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 1st day of June, 2018.

Greg Clark

Violet C. Clark

Co-Executor

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Estate of Deceased

J. Q. Clark

130 Stillwell Circle

Albany, GA 31707

Fentress County Probate Court

140 Justice Center Drive, Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(6-6-13-2tp)

NOTICE OF FAILURE TO PAY AND SALE OF CONTENTS

Hi-Land Storage gives notice of failure to pay and sale of contents of Andy Potter’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold or disposed of per the owner’s lien against Andy Potter for failure to pay rent which property is located in rental unit #C-10 at Hi-Land Storage, 1419 Pennsylvania Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 and that said sale shall be at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, June 23, 2018.

10% buyer’s premium

Auctioneer License No: 6051

(6-13-20-2tc)

NOTICE OF FAILURE TO PAY AND SALE OF CONTENTS

Hi-Land Storage gives notice of failure to pay and sale of contents of Charlotte Cook’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold or disposed of per the owner’s lien against Charlotte Cook for failure to pay rent which property is located in rental unit #B-27 at Hi-Land Storage, 1419 Pennsylvania Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 and that said sale shall be at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, June 23, 2018.

10% buyer’s premium

Auctioneer License No: 6051

(6-13-20-2tc)

NOTICE OF FAILURE TO PAY AND SALE OF CONTENTS

Hi-Land Storage gives notice of failure to pay and sale of contents of David Hurst’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold or disposed of per the owner’s lien against David Hurst for failure to pay rent which property is located in rental unit #C-29 at Hi-Land Storage, 1419 Pennsylvania Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 and that said sale shall be at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, June 23, 2018.

10% buyer’s premium

Auctioneer License No: 6051

(6-13-20-2tc)

NOTICE OF FAILURE TO PAY AND SALE OF CONTENTS

Hi-Land Storage gives notice of failure to pay and sale of contents of David Hurst’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold or disposed of per the owner’s lien against David Hurst for failure to pay rent which property is located in rental unit #A-2 at Hi-Land Storage, 1419 Pennsylvania Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 and that said sale shall be at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, June 23, 2018.

10% buyer’s premium

Auctioneer License No: 6051

(6-13-20-2tc)

NOTICE OF FAILURE TO PAY AND SALE OF CONTENTS

Hi-Land Storage gives notice of failure to pay and sale of contents of Teresa Howell’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold or disposed of per the owner’s lien against Teresa Howell for failure to pay rent which property is located in rental unit #C-37 at Hi-Land Storage, 1419 Pennsylvania Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 and that said sale shall be at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, June 23, 2018.

10% buyer’s premium

Auctioneer License No: 6051

(6-13-20-2tc)

NOTICE OF FAILURE TO PAY AND SALE OF CONTENTS

Hi-Land Storage gives notice of failure to pay and sale of contents of Tonya Phaychanpheng’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold or disposed of per the owner’s lien against Tonya Phaychanpheng for failure to pay rent which property is located in rental unit #C-21 at Hi-Land Storage, 1419 Pennsylvania Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 and that said sale shall be at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, June 23, 2018.

10% buyer’s premium

Auctioneer License No: 6051

(6-13-20-2tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Sheriff and Jail Committee will meet Thursday, June 21st, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Justice Center, located at 116 Justice Center Drive. Open to the public.

(6-13-1tc)

