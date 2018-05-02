Legal Notices For The Week Of May 2, 2018

May 2, 2018

Notice

NOTICE OF SALE

SEQ CHAPTER \h \r 1WHEREAS, Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, is the owner and holder of the following described real estate Deed of Trust from Margaret Brown, surviving tenant by the entirety with Leonard Brown, deceased, unto Doug Jones, as Trustee, recorded July 25, 2017, in Record Book 272, Page 912, of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated July 17, 2017, payable by Margaret Brown to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee; WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore. THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 10, 2018, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows: PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Deed Book L-7, Page 142, and containing approximately 1.70 acres, more or less.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 110 GUFFEY LANE, JAMESTOWN, TN 38556 TAX MAP 74, PARCEL 106.02 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number) The Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Trustee. Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities. SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2018 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Trustee

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE

TRUSTEE S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 13, 2008, executed by JEREMY W BOW, KATRINA L BOW, conveying certain real property therein described to VOLUNTEER TITLE & ESCROW, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee recorded February 19, 2008, in Deed Book 136, Page 215-228; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on May 22, 2018 at 1:00 PM at the East Door of the Fentress County Courthouse, 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

LYING AND BEING IN THE FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING PART OF THE LANDS DESCRIBED IN THE DEED FROM THE ESTATE OF BRUNO GERNT, INC. TO ALARDT LAND COMPANY, INC., DATED FEBRUARY 10, 1993 AND OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK G7, PAGE 264, AND BEING LOT #19 OF FALLING WATER SUBDIVISION, PHASE II-A, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 57 IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WHICH REFERENCES ARE MADE FOR DETAILS; AND MORE PARTICULARLY LOCATED SOUTH OF THE COURTHOUSE IN JAMESTOWN BY WAY OF US. HIGHWAY 127 SOUTH TO THE TAYLOR PLACE ROAD; THENCE EASTWARDLY ON THE TAYLOR PLACE ROAD APPROXIMATELY 1/3 OF A MILE TO THE TINCHTOWN ROAD; THENCE SOUTHWARDLY ON THE TINCHTOWN ROAD TO THE JAMES GEORGE ROAD; THENCE WESTWARDLY ON THE JAMES GEORGE ROAD A DISTANCE OF APPROXIMATELY 700 FEET TO THE OWENS SPRING ROAD; THENCE CONTINUING PAST THE OWENS SPRING ROAD ON THE JAMES GEORGE ROAD A DISTANCE OF APPROXIMATELY 372 FEET AND BEGINNING AT A STEEL POST ON THE NORTH MARGIN OF THE JAMES GEORGE ROAD, THE SOUTHWESTERNMOST CORNER OF LOT 18 AND RUNNING THENCE WITH THE ROAD, SOUTH 47 DEGREES 40 MINUTES WEST 199.99 FEET TO A STEEL POST, THE SOUTHEASTERNMOST CORNER OF LOT 25; THENCE WITH THE EAST LINE OF LOT 25, NORTH 39 DEGREES 41 MINUTES WEST 195.03 FEET TO A STEEL POST, THE SOUTHWESTERNMOST CORNER OF LOT 20; THENCE WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF LOT 20, NORTH 43 DEGREES 32 MINUTES EAST 200.26 FEET TO A STEEL POST IN THE WEST LINE OF LOT 18; THENCE WITH THE WEST LINE OF LOT 18, SOUTH 39 DEGREES 56 MINUTES EAST 209.42 FEET TO THE BEGINNING CORNER, AND CONTAINING .93 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING LOT 19 OF FALLING WATERS SUBDIVISION, PHASE II-A OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 57. THE ABOVE CALLS AND DISTANCES ARE TAKEN FROM A SURVEY BY RODNEY W. FEY, TRLS NO. 730, DRAWING NO. 2880-A. SUBJECT TO PRIOR RESERVATIONS OF AND EXCLUDING FROM THIS CONVEYANCE THE COAL, OIL AND GAS IN AND UNDER SAID LAND WITH RIGHT TO REMOVE THE SAME. THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT ALSO TO THE FOLLOWING LIMITATIONS AND RESTRICTIVE PROVISIONS TO WHICH SHALL RUN WITH THE LANDS AND WHICH ARE A PART OF THE CONSIDERATION HEREOF, TO WHICH THE PARTIES HERETO EXPRESSLY AGREE, AND BY ACCEPTANCE HEREOF, THE GRANTEES HEREIN EXPRESSLY AGREE: 1. THE GRANTEE OR GRANTEES OR THEIR ASSIGNS OR SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST, AND ANY GRANTEE OR GRANTEES OR THEIR ASSIGNS OR SUCCESSORS IN INTEREST SHALL USE THE PROPERTY EXCLUSIVELY FOR RESIDENTIAL PURPOSES AND SHALL NOT RE-SUBDIVIDE THE ACREAGE HEREIN CONVEYED. 2. FENCING ON ANY LOT ON THE PROPERTY HEREIN CONVEYED SHALL BE LIMITED TO WOVEN WIRE, CHAIN LINK, PAINTED, WOOD, OR SPLIT RAILING AND OTHER FENCING, EXPRESSLY BARBED WIRE FENCING, SHALL SPECIFICALLY BE PROHIBITED. 3. ANY BUILDING OR BUILDINGS CONSTRUCTED ON ANY LOT ON THE PROPERTY HEREIN CONVEYED SHALL BE NO CLOSER THAN 30 FEET FROM ANY ADJOINING PROPERTY LINE. 4. THE PROPERTY SHALL BE RESTRICTED TO SINGLE FAMILY TYPE DWELLINGS CONTAINING NOT LESS THAN 1200 SQUARE FEET WITH AT LEAST 1000 SQUARE FEET ON THE FIRST FLOOR, AND IN ADDITION TO ONE OTHER OUT BUILDING FOR GARAGE AND/OR STORAGE. 5. NO DWELLING SHALL CONTAIN EXTERIOR FINISH OF CONCRETE BLOCKS, TAR PAPER, OR ROLLED TYPE SIDING OR ASPHALT TYPE SIDING. 6. MOBILE OR MODULAR HOMES SHALL NOT BE LOCATED ON THE PROPERTY HEREIN CONVEYED, EITHER PERMANENTLY OR TEMPORARILY 7. NO SWINE, POULTRY, OR OTHER LIVESTOCK WILL BE KEPT OR MAINTAINED ON THE PROPERTY. 8. GARBAGE, WASTE AND REFUSE WILL BE HELD FOR OR COLLECTION IN CONTAINERS. 9. NO PART OF THE PROPERTY HEREIN CONVEYED WILL BE USED FOR THE PURPOSES OF A JUNKYARD, NOR FOR COLLECTION OR STORAGE AREA, OR MAINTENANCE AREA, OR PARKING AREA FOR JUNK, WRECKED OR STRIPPED AUTOMOBILES.

Parcel ID: 095-087.00.000

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 112 JAMES GEORGE, JAMESTOWN, TN 38556.

In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): JEREMY W BOW, KATRINA L BOW

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (404) 601-5846

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by TCA 30-509 as amended by Chapter 229, Public Acts of Tennessee, 1971)

Docket No. P-18-22

Estate of Debra Jean Schleuning, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Hereby Given that on the 17th day of April, 2018, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Debra Jean Schleuning, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or un-matured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court within: (1)(A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1) (A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 17th day of April, 2018.

Henry Bruce Schleuning

Executor

Estate of Deceased Debra Jean Schleuning

491 Crestwood Drive

Jamestown, TN 38556

Attorney for Estate

Amanda Howard

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Linda P. Taylor

Deputy Clerk & Master

Fentress County Probate Court

140 Justice Center Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

NOTICE

AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to construct a proposed 199-foot tall monopole telecommunications tower off Taylor Place Road, Allardt, Fentress County, Tennessee (N36° 22’ 44.0” and W84° 53’ 13.1”). AT&T Mobility, LLC invites comments from any interested party on the impact the proposed undertaking may have on any districts, sites, buildings, structures, or objects significant in American history, archaeology, engineering, or culture that are listed or determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places under National Historic Preservation Act Section 106. Comments pertaining specifically to historic resources may be sent to Environmental Corporation of America, ATTN: Dina Bazzill, 1375 Union Hill Industrial Court, Suite A, Alpharetta, GA 30004. Ms. Bazzill can be reached at (770) 667-2040 x.111 during normal business hours. Comments must be received within 30 days of the date of this notice. Project #U1147/LTD.

NOTICE

The Fentress County Sheriff & Jail Committee will meet Thursday, May 3rd at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Justice Center and is open to the public.

NOTICE

AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to install a monopole tower at 3906 South York Highway, Jamestown, Fentress County, TN (36 19 10.61 N / 84 57 57.5 W). The height of the tower will be 60.7 meters above ground level (588.9 meters above mean sea level). The tower is anticipated to have FAA Style E (L-864/L-865/L-810) lighting. Specific information regarding the project is available by calling Sarah Graulty during normal business hours. Any interested party may submit comments by May 28, 2018 with EBI Consulting at 6876 Susquehanna Trail South, York, PA 17403 on the impact of the proposed action on any districts, sites, buildings, structures or objects significant in American history, archaeology, engineering or culture that are listed or determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places under National Historic Preservation Act Section 106. Interested persons may review the application for this project at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering Antenna Structure Registration (Form 854) file no. A1101755. Interested persons may raise environmental concerns about the project under the National Environmental Policy Act rules of the Federal Communications Commission, 47 CFR §1.1307, by notifying the FCC of the specific reasons that the action may have a significant impact on the quality of the human environment. Requests for Environmental Review must be filed within 30 days of the date that notice of the project is published on the FCC’s website and may only raise environmental concerns. The FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review online at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest, but they may be filed with a paper copy by mailing the Request to FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. A copy of the Request should be provided to EBI Consulting at 6876 Susquehanna Trail South, York, PA 17403.

NOTICE

The Upper Cumberland Development District’s Area Agency on Aging and Disability (AAAD) will receive sealed proposals for the provision of Professional In-Home Services (Homemaker, Personal Care, Adult Day Care and In-Home Respite). The AAAD contracts for services in the fourteen county region of the Upper Cumberland. Interested parties are encouraged to contact the AAAD Director at 931-432-4111 to receive a request for proposal (RFP) packet.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, on the 14th day of September, 2006, RONALD ROY BOYKIN and wife, JULIE MARIE GALLER BOYKIN did make, execute and deliver a certain Deed of Trust to Stephen L. Rains, as Trustee, to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note of even date therewith, with said Note being payable to Progressive Savings Bank. Said Note is more fully described in said Deed of Trust of record in Book 107, Page 200, recorded on September 22, 2006, and to which Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms, conditions and payments provided for in said certain Note heretofore mentioned, and the holder and owner of said Note has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust.

WHERAS, F. Matthew Curtis was appointed Successor Trustee of the above described instrument as evidenced by that Appointment of Successor Trustee dated 18th April, 2018 and recorded on April 19, 2018, in Record Book 284, Page 5; and

THEREFORE, in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust and by virtue of the power and authority vested in the undersigned by the aforesaid Deed of Trust, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee, having been requested so to do by the said holder and owner of the Note, will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash in hand (or credit upon the indebtedness secured if the holder of the secured indebtedness is the successful bidder) at the front door of the Fentress County Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee, at the hour of 11:00 a.m. prevailing time on Tuesday, the 15th day of May, 2018; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The Trustee will pay any state, county or municipal taxes due on the property through the year 2017 and the purchaser at this sale shall be responsible for taxes for 2018 and thereafter. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is located in Fentress County, Tennessee, and is more particularly described as follows:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, bounded and described as follows:

Situated in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee and being about 12 miles southeast of the Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee by way of Tennessee State Highway 52 to Allardt and southwardly on the Allardt to Banner Springs new highway and thence east by the old county road leading past Buck Cemetery and northeastwardly on a roadway which Gary Rains has constructed through his tract of land described in Deed Book W-4, Page 324 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee and beginning at the north margin of the roadway running a northeast southwest direction through the Gary Rains and wife, Antoinette Rains, tract as described in Deed Book W-4, Page 324 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, and running thence with the east line of said Rains’ tract north 14 degrees 28 minutes west 730.7 feet to a set stone or rock, the northeast corner of said Rains’ tract; thence south 84 degrees 28 minutes west 812 ½ feet to the northeast corner of the McGlothlin 8.46 acre tract, thence south 13 ½ degrees east 1322 ½ feet to the north margin of the roadway running northeast and southwest; thence north 32 degrees east 166 ½ feet, north 66 degrees east 225 ½ feet, north 54 degrees east 172 feet, north 29 ½ east 234 ½ feet, north 51 degrees east 192 ½ feet to the beginning, containing 19.41 acres, more or less.

Being the same property conveyed to Gary William Pierce, et al by virtue of a deed from William A. Pierce, dated March 4, 2000, of record in Book G-8, Page 617, Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee.

Previous and last conveyance being a Warranty Deed from BETTY MAXINE PIERCE, surviving spouse of William A. Pierce, ROBERT ARTHUR PIERCE, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR GARY WILLIAM PIERCE, STEPHEN JOE PIERCE, ALAN SPENCER PIERCE, RICHARD ANCYL PIERCE to RONALD R. BOYKIN and wife, JULIE BOYKIN, recorded on November 18, 2005, in Deed Book 89, Page 706, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Map 122, Parcel 5.12

Property address: 315 Youngs Ford Rd., Jamestown, TN 38556.

In the event the highest bidder at the foreclosure sale should fail to comply with the submitted bid, the Trustee shall have the option of accepting the next highest bid with which the bidder is able to comply, or readvertise and sell at a second sale.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another date certain without further publication upon announcement at the time and place herein set for the above sale.

Dated at Jamestown, Tennessee, on this the 19th day of April, 2018.

F. MATTHEW CURTIS

Attorney at Law

1080 Interstate Drive

Cookeville, Tennessee 38501

FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE CHANCERY COURT

CASE NO 18-10

DEBORAH ROSE WELSHANS and RICHARD ALAN WELSHANS

PETITIONERS,

vs.

AMY RENEE ELDER,

RESPONDENT,

IN RE: HANNAH RENEE LOYD, d.o.b. 09-22-2013

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

It appears that process is unable to be served on the Respondent Amy Renee Elder, therefore service of process by publication is ordered.

The Respondent Amy Renee Elder is required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights, filed by Deborah Welshans and Richard Welshans, whose attorney is Melanie Lane, P.O. Box 797, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against her for the relief demanded in the complaint.

This notice shall be published in the Fentress County Courier for four consecutive weeks April 18, 25, May 2 and May 9, 2018 and with the hearing set on June 25, 2018 in the Fentress County Justice Center in Jamestown, Tennessee at 9:00 a.m. for the relief demanded in the complaint should the respondent fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend.

This 13th day of April 2018.

Honorable Elizabeth Asbury

Chancellor

Melanie Lane, BPR #26423

Attorney for Petitioners

IN THE General SESSIONS COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TN

Regina Koger

vs

David Flowers

Case No. 2018-CV-167

ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

It appearing to the Court from the allegations in the civil suit and the Affidavit of Diligent Search that the whereabouts of the Respondent, DAVID FLOWERS, are unknown and cannot be ascertained by diligent search, therefore, the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon DAVID FLOWERS. It is, therefore, ORDERED that said Respondent be served by publication of the following notice for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Fentress Courier, a newspaper published in Fentress County, Tennessee.

NOTICE

REGINA KOGER has filed a petition against you seeking possession and a judgment from you for failure to comply with signed lease. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon REGINA KOGER, Plaintiff in this case and answer to the civil suit within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice. You must also appear in the General Sessions Court of Fentress County on May 24, 2018 at 9 am for the final hearing in this matter.

You may view and obtain a copy of the petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Fentress County General Sessions Office, P.O. Box 966, Jamestown, TN 38556, 140 Justice Drive, Jamestown, 931-879-7919.

Entered this 19th day of April, 2018

Judge Todd Burnett

notice

Jamestown City Council meets the 2nd Monday night of every month at 5:00 p.m. for a work session and 6:00 p.m. for regular session.

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Robin Louviere’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Robin Louviere for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #E188 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #E188.

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Lora Stewart’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Lora Stewart for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #A23 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #A23.

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Angela Sebastiano’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Angela Sebastiano for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #B83 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #B83.

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Brandy Patterson’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Brandy Patterson for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #D174 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #D174.

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Kelley Davis’ leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Kelley Davis failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #B36 at the 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, May 5th at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #B36.

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Kimberly Roufs’ leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Kimberly Roufs failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #C45 at the 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, May 5th at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #C45.

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Edric Linder’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Edric Linder failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #B34 at the 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, May 5th at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #B34.

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENNESSEE

CASE NO 17CV-1946

IN RE ADOPTION OF:

COLTON CRABTREE,

DOB 05/01/2001

KAITLYN CRABTREE,

DOB 03/05/2003

DEBORAH BRIDGES and husband,

PAUL BRIDGES

PETITIONERS,

DARRELL CRABTREE,

CO-PETITIONER, vs.

KIMBERLY SLAVEN,

RESPONDENT,

TO: KIMBERLY SLAVEN

Order of Publication

It appearing from the bill in this cause, which is sworn to that the residence and current address of the above listed defendant, KIMBERLY SLAVEN, is unknown and cannot be served with process, it is ordered that publication be made for four consecutive weeks in the FENTRESS COURIER, a newspaper published in Jamestown, Fentress County, TN requiring the said defendant, KIMBERLY SLAVEN, to appear before the Clerk of said Court on or before thirty days after the last publication hereof and make defense to the bill filed in the above cause, which seeks

ADOPTION/TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS or otherwise said bill be taken for confessed and cause proceeded with exparte.

This the 24th day of April, 2018.

John A. W. Bratcher,

Clerk of said Court.

By: Lori Finch, Deputy Clerk.

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT JAMESTOWN, TENNESSEE

Case No. 2017-JV-24

LORA ELKINS and

SHEA WRIGHT

Petitioners

vs.

ALLISON LEIGH JONES, mother

DUSTIN WRIGHT, father

Respondents

Brantlee Olivia Grace Hall,

d.o.b. 07-01-16

A Minor under Eighteen Years of Age

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

It appears that process is unable to be served on Respondent, Allison Leigh Jones, and the respondent cannot be located to effectuate service of process upon the person.

The respondent, ALLISON LEIGH JONES is hereby required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Petition for Primary Custody through attorney Harold E. (Toby) Deaton, P.O. Box 1540, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within 30 days after the publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against her for the relief demanded in the complaint.

It is further ordered that this notice shall be published in the Fentress Courier for four consecutive weeks on May 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd of 2018, and a hearing date set for June 29, 2018 in the General Sessions Court in Jamestown at 9:00 a.m. for the relief demanded in the complaint should the Defendant fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend.

Signed this 25th day of April, 2018.

Honorable Todd Burnett

General Sessions Judge

NOTICE

Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) proposes to build a 259’ self-support communications tower. The proposed tower site is located at S York Highway, Grimsley, Frentress County, Tennessee 38565 (Latitude 36° 14’ 50.05” N, Longitude 85° 00’ 03.02” W). The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1097773.

ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application

(www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be

raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest)

and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC

Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC

20554. HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS ‐ Public comments regarding potential effects on

historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to:

Aaron Brummitt, 620 Wando Park Boulevard, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-0005, abrummitt@smeinc.com.

