Legal Notices For The Week Of March 28, 2018

March 28, 2018

The Fentress Courier reserves the right to refuse and reject any advertising or submitted material.

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

JUDY K. STEVENS, TRENA D. STEVENS, and MICHAEL SCOTT STEVENS, Petitioners

Vs.

WENDELL STEVE STEVENS, Respondent

CIVIL ACTION NO. 17-24

LAND SALE NOTICE

In obedience to a Decree of the Chancery Court at Jamestown, Tennessee, made on October 5, 2017, in the above-styled case, I will on the 7th day of April, 2018, at 10 a.m. Central Standard Time, on the premises of the below-described property located at 2706 South York Highway, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said Decree described as follows:

TRACT ONE:

Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, about 3 miles south of the courthouse in Jamestown by way of U.S. Highway 127 South and beginning on a concrete highway R.O.W. marker on the west side of Highway 127, being a corner of the Estate of Bruno Gernt, Inc. and the northeast corner of Wendell Steve Stevens; thence with the west side of said Highway 127, south 05 degrees 00 minutes east 140 feet; thence south 22 degrees 12 minutes west 136.36 feet to an iron pin (new) and a steel post (new); thence leaving said Highway 127 and severing the lands of Wendell Steve Stevens, north 82 degrees 04 minutes west 238 feet to an iron pin (new) and a steel post (new); thence north 08 degrees 25 minutes east 268.61 feet to an iron pin (new) at base of large pine tree; thence with the lands of Estate of Bruno Gernt, Inc. and a fence, south 82 degrees 04 minutes east 238 feet to the point of beginning and containing 1.57 acres, more or less.

TRACT TWO:

Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, about 3 miles south of the courthouse in Jamestown by way of U.S. Highway 127 South and beginning on an iron pin (new) being located north 82 degrees 04 minutes west 238 feet from a concrete highway R.O.W. marker, being a corner of Estate of Bruno Gernt, Inc. and the northeast corner of the parent tract; thence severing the lands of Wendell Steve Stevens, south 08 degrees 25 minutes west 268.61 feet to an iron pin (new) and a steel post (new); thence south 82 degrees 04 minutes east 238 feet to an iron pin (new) and a steel post (new) on the west side of Highway 127; thence with the west side of said Highway 127, south 22 degrees 12 minutes west 656.88 feet to a concrete highway R.O.W. marker; thence leaving said Highway 127 and with the lands of Ronald Copeland and a fence, north 80 degrees 16 minutes west 470.02 feet to a wood post; thence with the lands of Estate of Bruno Gernt, Inc., north 09 degrees 01 minute east 890.57 feet to a wood post; thence south 82 degrees 04 minutes east 379.12 feet to the point of beginning and containing 10.23 acres, more or less.

The bearings and distances are taken from a survey by Foy Survey Company, Rodney W. Foy, TRLS #730, for Stevens Heirs, Drawing #6056, dated November 14, 2017.

The coal, oil, and gas were reserved by prior owners.

Being a portion of the lands described in a deed from Ivana Stephens Dicterle to Casper Stephens, recorded in Deed Book O-3, Page 398, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee. Casper Stephens (Stevens) died intestate, leaving his wife, Magnolia Stevens, and his sons, Stewart Stevens and Wendell Steve Stevens, as his heirs, with each having a 1/3 interest. Stewart Stevens died testate, leaving his interest in this real property to his son, Michael Scott Stevens. Magnolia Stevens died testate, and left her estate in equal shares to Wendell Steve Stevens and Michael Scott Stevens.

The 1/3 share of Magnola Stevens was devised to Wendell Steve Stevens and Michael Scott Stevens through the Last Will and Testament of Nola (Ivory Magnola) Stevens, recorded in Book 239, Page 706, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee. Michael Scott Stevens sold the 1/6 interest inherited from Magnola Stevens to Wendell Steve Stevens through Quitclaim Deed from Michael Scott Stevens to Wendell Steve Stevens, recorded the 29th day of November, 2016, in Book 262, Page 1004, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

The 1/3 interest of Stewart Stevens passed through intestate succession to his widow, Judy K. Stevens, and children, Trena D. Stevens and Michael Scott Stevens.

Map 74, Parcel 145.00

TERMS OF SALE:

Sale will be cash in hand. Twenty (20%) percent down payment due day of sale with balance due on or before the Court’s confirmation of sale. Announcements made day of sale take precedence over all previous announcements or advertised material.

This 8th day of March, 2018.

WILLIAM D. BIRDWELL

Attorney for Petitioners

457 East Broad Street

Cookeville, TN 38501

931-520-3772

HAROLD E. DEATON

Attorney for Respondent

P.O. Box 1540

Jamestown, TN 38556

931-752-7521

LINDA SMITH, CLERK & MASTER

140 Justice Center Drive

Suite 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

931-879-8615

(3-14-21-28-3tc)

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, on the 14th day of April, 2007, Kyle Yee did make, execute and deliver certain Deed of Trust to Trustee, Leslie Clark Ledbetter of 6890 South York Highway, Clarkrange, Tennessee 38553, to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note of even date therewith, with said Note being payable to Big South Fork Land Sales, LLC. Said Note is more fully described in said Deed of Trust of record in Book 120, Page 712 recorded on May 9, 2007, in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, and to which Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and

WHEREAS, said Deed of Trust was assigned to Lester Clark, manager of L&R Properties, LLC. More fully described in said Assignment of Deed of Trust of record in Book 130, Page 520, recorded on October 22, 2007 in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, and to which Assignment of Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and

LYING and BEING in the FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT of Fentress County, Tennessee, bounded and being described more particularly as follows:

Phase 1 Lots 25 and 26, in Stone Cliff Acres, a subdivision according to the plat thereof of record in Plat Book P5, Pages 119, Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee.

WHEREAS, on the 1st day of May, 2007, Anand Mohanlal etux Keemati Mohanlal, did make, execute and deliver certain Deed of Trust to Trustee, Leslie Clark Ledbetter of 6890 South York Highway, Clarkrange, Tennessee 38553, to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note of even date therewith, with said Note being payable to Big South Fork Land Sales, LLC. Said Note is more fully described in said Deed of Trust of record in Book 121, Page 653 recorded on May 22, 2007, in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, and to which Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and

WHEREAS, said Deed of Trust was assigned to Lester Clark, manager of L&R Properties, LLC. More fully described in said Assignment of Deed of Trust of record in Book 130, Page 521, recorded on October 22, 2007 in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, and to which Assignment of Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and

LYING and BEING in the FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT of Fentress County, Tennessee, bounded and being described more particularly as follows:

Phase 1 Lot 64, in Stone Cliff Acres, a subdivision according to the plat thereof of record in Plat Book P5, Pages 119, Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee.

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms, conditions and payments provided for in said certain Notes heretofore mentioned, and the holder and owner of said Notes has declared the entire unpaid principal balances of said Notes, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Notes and Deeds of Trust.

THEREFORE, in accordance with the terms of the Deeds of Trust and by virtue of the power and authority vested in the undersigned Trustee by the aforesaid Deeds of Trust, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee, Leslie Clark Ledbetter, having been requested so to do by the said holder and owner of the Notes, will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash in hand (or credit upon the indebtedness secured if the holder of the secured indebtedness is the successful bidder) at the courthouse door of the Fentress County Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee, at the hour of 1:00 p.m. prevailing time on Thursday, the 12th day of April, 2018; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption and statutory right of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deeds of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and material men’s liens. The Trustee will pay any state, county or municipal taxes due on the property through the year 2017 and the purchaser at this sale shall be responsible for taxes for 2018 and thereafter. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deeds of Trust.

In the event the highest bidder at the foreclosure sale should fail to comply with the submitted bid, the Trustee shall have the option of accepting the next highest bid with which the bidder is able to comply, or readvertise and sell at a second sale.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another date certain without further publication upon announcement at the time and place herein set for the above sale.

Dated at Clarkrange, Tennessee, on this the 15th day of March, 2018.

TRUSTEE:

LESLIE CLARK LEDBETTER

6890 South York Hwy

Clarkrange, TN 38553

(3-21-28; 4-4-3tc)

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations secured by that certain Real Estate Deed of Trust for Tennessee executed on January 25, 2011, by Lirisa Smith, to Bobby M. Goode, Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee in Book 182, Page 521-528, (“Deed of Trust”); and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed(s) of Trust is the United States of America, acting by and through the United States Department of Agriculture (“USDA”); and

WHEREAS, USDA, the current owner and holder of said Deed(s) of Trust appointed Jerry Jolley as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed(s) of Trust; and

NOW THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed(s) of Trust by USDA, and Jerry Jolley as Substitute Trustee, or duly appointed agent, pursuant to the power, duty, and authorization in and conferred by said Deed(s) of Trust, will on Wednesday, April 4th, 2018 commencing at 10:00 am at the east door of the Fentress County Courthouse Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest bidder either for cash (must be in the form of a cashier’s check) or 10 per cent of the high bid price as a non-refundable deposit with balance due within ten (10) days of sale, (and if such balance goes unpaid, USDA will retain the deposit and re-foreclose) the following described property lying and being First Civil District in Fentress County, Tennessee to wit:

“A metes and bounds description of the property is included in the deed referenced below.”

Map 87 Parcel 1.90

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 75 Patten Branch Rd Jamestown, TN 38556

This being the same property conveyed to Lirisa Smith, from Donovan Joel Wright by deed dated May 25, 2011 as found of record in Deed Book 182, Page 519, Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

CURRENT OWNERS: Lirisa Smith

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed(s) of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

Jerry Jolley

390 South Lowe, Suite K

Cookeville, TN 38501

http//www.resales.usda.gov

(3-14-21-28-3tc)

SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S

NOTICE OF SALE

JOSHUA R. HOLDEN, Successor Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on July 23, 2004, by ROY MITCHELL BEELER and wife, JOYCE BEELER which appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, at Book 66, Page 587 (“Deed of Trust”), as modified by Modification Agreement in Book 146, Page 675 and by Modification Agreement in Book 221, Page 539, both in said Register’s Office, will sell for cash at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, SouthEast Bank f/k/a Community Bank of the Cumberlands, the property described below. Pursuant to T.C.A. § 47-9-604 this sale shall also include the affixed manufactured home (referenced in Affidavit of Affixation at Book 221, Page 543) described as one (1) Used 2004 CAVA Manufactured Home bearing Serial Number BC04AL0134096AB.

Sale Date and Location: April 20, 2018, at 12:00 p.m. at the front door of the Courthouse in Jamestown, Fentress County, Tennessee.

Property Description: Abbreviated description per T.C.A. § 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully at Book WDW7, Page 5 in the Fentress County Register of Deeds and commonly known as 94 Clayborn Beeler Lane, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556.

Property Address: 94 Clayborn Beeler Lane, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556.

Tax Map Identification No.: 075-159.00 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number).

Parties Interested: None.

All sales of Property, both real and personal, are “AS IS” and “WHERE IS” without representation or warranty of any kind, express or implied, including warranty for a particular purpose. The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan, any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. The right is reserved to take or accept the next highest or best bid at such sale should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to comply with the terms of sale for any reason. The Successor Trustee also reserves the right to reopen the bidding or republish and sell said Real Property at his option. The Beneficiary may become the purchaser at the sale. The Successor Trustee reserves the right to conduct the sale by or through his agents or attorneys acting in his place or stead, including the use of an auctioneer. The Successor Trustee may sell the above described real property together as a whole or in lots, parcels, or tracts, as announced at the sale, and no such successive sales shall exhaust the power of sale. The aforesaid sale may be postponed to a later date by oral announcement at the time and place of the published sale or canceled without further written notice or publication.

THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

This the 26th day of March, 2018.

Joshua R. Holden,

Successor Trustee

Winchester, Sellers, Foster &

Steele, P.C.

P. O. Box 2428

Knoxville, TN 37901

(865) 637-1980

(3-28; 4-4-11-3tc)

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

The City of Allardt, TN will be accepting sealed bids for resurfacing part of the Allardt-Tinch Road in Allardt. This project will begin at Highway 52 East and continue 2,150 feet south on the Allardt-Tinch Road.

1. This project is 2150 feet long x 22 feet wide.

2. All materials used on the project shall be T.D.O.T. Specified.

3. Sweep existing roadway.

4. Add tack coat.

5. Spot level as needed with hot mix asphalt.

6. Install 2 inches of asphalt.

Sealed bids will be accepted by 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at the Allardt City Hall.

Sealed bids will be opened at 2:00 p.m. (Central Standard Time) at the Allardt City Hall on April 11, 2018.

The City of Allardt, TN reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids.

(3-28; 4-4-2tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Fireman and Captain’s meeting will be held Thursday, April 5, 2018 at fire station #1 located on Justice Center Drive. The meeting time will be 6:00 p.m. Open to the public.

(3-28-1tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Courthouse will be closed Friday, March 30, 2018 in observance of the Good Friday holiday. The courthouse will reopen on Monday, April 2, 2018.

(3-28-1tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

No. P-18-16

Estate of Robert Jerome Martinez, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of March, 2018, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect of the Estate of Robert Jerome Martinez, deceased, who died the 25th day February, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 19th day of March, 2018.

Carmen McDonald

McTavish L. McDonald

Co-Administrators

Estate of Robert Jerome Martinez

P.O. Box 1441

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(3-28; 4-4-2tp)

IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT FOR FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

Gary Wayne Handley

PLAINTIFF

VS

Patricia Barrett Handley

DEFENDANT

CASE NO. 2018-CV-118

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

It appears that process is unable to be served on the Defendant, Patricia Barrett Handley, and the defendant cannot be located to effectuate service of process upon the person.

The Defendant, Patricia Barrett Handley, is hereby required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint for Divorce by Gary Wayne Handley, whose attorney is Harold E. (Toby) Deaton, P.O. Box 1540, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within 30 days after the publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against her for the relief demanded in the complaint.

It is further ordered that this notice shall be published in the Fentress Courier for four consecutive weeks – March 14, 21, 28, and April 4, 2018, and a hearing date set for May 3, 2018 in the General Sessions Court in Jamestown at 9:00 a.m. for the relief demanded in the complaint should the Defendant fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend.

Signed this 12th day of March, 2018.

Honorable Todd Burnett

General Sessions Judge

(3-14-21-28; 4-4-4tc)

IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT FOR FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

NATASHA LYNN PYLE

PLAINTIFF

VS

JESSY DALTON WILSON

DEFENDANT

CASE NO. 2018-CV-122

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

It appears that process is unable to be served on the Defendant, Jessy Dalton Wilson, and the defendant cannot be located to effectuate service of process upon the person.

The Defendant, Jessy Dalton Wilson, is hereby required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint for Divorce by Natasha Lynn Pyle, whose attorney is Harold E. (Toby) Deaton, P.O. Box 1540, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within 30 days after the publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against him for the relief demanded in the complaint.

It is further ordered that this notice shall be published in the Fentress Courier for four consecutive weeks – March 14, 21, 28, and April 4, 2018, and a hearing date set for June 14, 2018 in the General Sessions Court in Jamestown at 9:00 a.m. for the relief demanded in the complaint should the Defendant fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend.

Signed this 12th day of March, 2018.

Honorable Todd Burnett

General Sessions Judge

(3-14-21-28; 4-4-4tc)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

A public hearing will be held on Thursday, March 29, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at the Jamestown Community Center in Jamestown, Tennessee. The purpose of said meeting is to discuss the possibility of the City of Jamestown applying for Local Park and Recreation Funds through Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. The hearing is open to the public and active participation is highly encouraged. No person in the United States should, on the grounds of race, religion, color, or national origin be excluded from participation in, be denied benefits of, or be subject to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Assistance. If special need accommodations are required, you may contact City Hall at 931-879-8815.

Darlene Davis City Mayor

(3-28-1tc)

LEGAL NOTICE

ATTENTION: James Trulock and Kristina Trulock, or anyone holding an interest in personal property that was abandoned at 100 Boondocks Road, Jamestown, TN 38556.

When you defaulted on your contract to purchase and abandoned the above described real property, you left behind several personal items. Those items of personal property have been in storage for safe keeping since you left them several weeks ago. I have been unable to contact you for several weeks. Please accept this as notice that your failure to claim these items and pay your bill for storage no later than May 1st, 2018, will result in the items being sold to satisfy your debts.

This 26th day of March, 2018.

Harvey Stowers

(3-28; 4-4-11-3tc)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

SALE OF VEHICLE

On Monday, April 2, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. CST at Franklin’s Auto LLC, 908 Silver Trail Dr., Jamestown, TN 38556, the following vehicle will be sold at public auction: 1998 Ford F 150, VIN# 1FTRX17L9WNB02949. Registered to Cletus Crabtree. This vehicle is presently held by Franklin’s Auto LLC, 908 Silver Trail Dr., Jamestown, TN 38556, and will be sold for the charges due on the vehicle for labor and storage.

Franklin’s Auto LLC

(3-28-1tp)