26th Annual Allardt Great Pumpkin Festival Set For Saturday, October 7th

September 27, 2017

For the 26th year the city of Allardt, Tenn., awaits the arrival of the Great Pumpkin at its Saturday, October 7 festival and weigh-off. Throngs of festival goers, giant vegetable fans, and car show enthusiasts will flock to enjoy this favorite fall event, highlighted by the weighing of enormous pumpkins, watermelons, and green squash.

Jaw-dropping giant pumpkins have marked previous weigh-offs, breaking records for both the Allardt weigh-off and the State of Tennessee. But fans still await the 2,000 pounder. Will it arrive this year? Jason Terry, Oneida, TN, took top honors in 2016 with a pumpkin tipping the scales at 1472 lbs. Second place winners were Dwight and Karen Slone of Prestonburg, KY, with a 1421.5 lbs. contender. Third place went to Malissa Bess of Smithville, TN, whose pumpkin weighed 543.5 lbs.

The 2017 Allardt Weigh-Off at the Sandy’s Diner building is set for 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. with registration from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Dwight Dickson will again serve as master of ceremonies. Allardt is a GPC weigh-off site offering $1000, $600, and $400 prizes for the top pumpkin, watermelon, and green squash respectively. An assortment of other vegetables will compete for weight and size awards as well.

