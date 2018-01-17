Legal Notices For The Week Of January 17, 2018

January 17, 2018

Notice

The Fentress Courier reserves the right to refuse and reject any advertising or submitted material.

(tfc)

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on January 31, 2018 at 2:00PM local time, at the east door, Fentress County Courthouse, 101 Main Street, Jamestown, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Bruce W. Neel and Candice Neel, to Nationwide Trustee Services, Inc., Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC on August 11, 2014 at Book 229, Page 808, Instrument No. 14002058; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Fentress County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.

Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, its successors and assigns.

The following real estate located in Fentress County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder:

Described property located at Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee by way of U. S. Highway 127 South approximately 18 miles to Clarkrange to the intersection of Highway 62; thence southwardly past the intersection of Highway 62 approximately 800 feet to the West Rock Quarry Road; thence easterwardly on West Rock Quarry Road a distance of approximately 1500 feet and BEGINNING at an iron pin on the south margin of the West Rock Quarry Road at the northwest comer of the William Farley tract and running thence from said beginning comer, South 28 deg. 09 min. West 201.14 feet to a wood post; thence with the north line of the Stephen Farley tract, North 63 deg. 30 min. West 59.96 feet to a wood post in the William Farley tract; thence with the William Farley east line, North 28 deg. 18 min. East 33.20 feet to a wood post; thence with the east line of the Hardiman tract, shown as Map 149, Parcel 65.00, North 31 deg. 48 min. East 202.69 feet to a wood post on the south margin of the West Rock Quarry Road; thence with the South margin of the West Rock Quarry Road, South 56 deg. 14 min. East 90.17 feet and South 53 deg. 24 min. East 128.25 feet to the BEGINNING comer, and containing 1.13 acres, more or less.

Prior conveyance described Tract One combined in a single boundary the 0.40 acres tract and the 0.73 acre tract shown on the survey of Foy Survey Company for Roy Hardiman, Drawing No. 4247, dated January 13, 2003, copy attached to prior deed. The Stone Quarry Road is now known as the West Rock Quarry Road.

The property herein conveyed is 0.73 acres and EXCLUDES the 0.40 acre tract described as BEGINNING on a new iron pin South 38 deg. 56 min. West 228.95 feet to a new iron rod; thence South 56 deg. 14 min. East 90.17 feet to an old wood post; thence South 31 deg 48 min. West 202.69 feet to a wood post; thence North 28 deg. 18 min. East 33.10 feet to a wood post and iron rod; thence North 63 deg. 30 West 59.96 to the point of BEGINNING.

No new boundary line survey was performed at the time of this conveyance.

BEING the same property conveyed to Bruce W. Neel and Candice Neel, by Warranty Deed, dated August 11, 2014 and recorded in Record book 229, Page 806, in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee.

Street Address: 1074 West Rock Quarry Rd, Clarkrange, Tennessee 38553

Parcel Number: 149 066.01

Current Owner(s) of Property: Bruce W. Neel and wife, Candice Neel

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 1074 West Rock Quarry Rd, Clarkrange, Tennessee 38553, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None.

Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Bruce W. Neel and Candice Neel, and those claiming through him/her/it/them.

Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title.

This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.

Shapiro & Ingle, LLP

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

Phone: (704) 333-8107

Fax: (704) 333-8156

www.shapiro-ingle.com

File No. 17-113197

(1-3-10-17-3tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Docket No. P-18-01

Estate of Billy Scott Sells, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Notice is Hereby Given that on the 2nd day of January, 2018 Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Billy Scott Sells, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court within: (1)(A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1)(A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 2nd day of January, 2018.

Katie Davis

Administratrix

Estate of Deceased

Billy Scott Sells

1325 Allardt Tinch Road

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Fentress County Probate Court

140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(1-10-17-2tp)

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

WHEREAS, by Deed of Trust dated August 1, 2008, of record in Book 145, page 266, Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, Blain A. Powers and Candace R. Powers, husband and wife, did convey unto T. Mike Estes, as Trustee, a certain tract of real estate hereinafter described, to secure a certain indebtedness set out in said Deed of Trust; and

WHEREAS, FARM CREDIT MID-AMERICA, FLCA (F/K/A FARM CREDIT SERVICES OF MID-AMERICA, FLCA), is the owner and holder of the note secured by said Deed of Trust hereinabove referred to; and

WHEREAS, M. WYATT BURK was appointed Substitute Trustee by Appointment of Substitute Trustee of record in Book 279, page 261, Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee; and

WHEREAS, the said real estate described in said Deed of Trust is as follows:

Lying and being in the 4th Civil District of FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, and being LOT #361 of “WILDER MOUNTAIN, PHASE II,” being a development of J. J. DETWEILER ENTERPRISES, INC., and being depicted on a survey plat prepared by Christopher M. Vick, R. L. S. #2164, and being of record in Plat Book P5, Page 54, of the Register’s Records for Fentress County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made for a complete description of the property.

EASEMENT:

The Grantor reserves an easement over the above described tract along the path of any existing road as depicted on the master subdivision/development plat referenced above in a total width of twenty-five (25) feet from the centerline of the road. The easement is permanent and is for the purpose of ingress and egress to the above tract as well as all other adjoining or contiguous tracts in the development known as Wilder Mountain Development. The easement is also for the purpose of underground utilities at the discretion of the Developer. The described easement attaches to and runs with the land and may be assignable in the event of dedication for roads as described in the applicable restrictive covenants.

UTILITY EASEMENT:

The grantor reserves a permanent utility easement of ten (10) feet running parallel to the adjoining road right-of-way line of each lot or tract that is depicted on the master subdivision/development plat and as described above. The utility easement may be for use for water lines, natural gas lines, overhead or underground electric or related utilities. In addition to the permanent easement an additional five (5) feet beyond the permanent utility easement is reserved as a temporary construction and maintenance easement for said utilities. The total width of permanent and temporary easements is fifteen (15) feet from the right-of-way line of the road that adjoins each lot or tract with said easements running parallel to that road right-of-way line. These described permanent and temporary easements shall attach to and run with the land. The easement shall include the right to enter on the lands of Grantee at the location of the easement for initial construction of utilities as well as maintenance and repair of utilities by both private and public utility companies, if applicable.

It is also subject to the DECLARATION OF PROTECTION COVENANTS, ROADS AND COMMON LANDS for ‘WILDER MOUNTAIN, PHASE XI” which has been placed of record in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, in Book 91, Pages 407-414.

BEING A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY CONVEYED IN A QUITCLAIM DEED FROM J. J. DETWEILER ENTERPRISES, INC. TO WILDER MOUNTAIN, LLC, an Ohio Limited Liability Company (authorized to do business in the State of Tennessee) dated September 6, 2005, OF RECORD IN BOOK 85, PAGES 635-642, REGISTER’S OFFICE, FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Previous and last conveyance being a Warranty Deed from Wilder Mountain, LLC, an Ohio Limited Liability Company, to Blain A. Powers and wife, Candace R. Powers, by deed dated July 31, 2008, of record in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, in Record Book 145, page 263.

WHEREAS, said Deed of Trust was made to secure the payment of a note therein set out and contained the power to sell in the case of default in the payment of said note and interest at maturity; and

WHEREAS, the makers of said note have defaulted in the payment thereof, and the owner and holder of said note has declared the entire amount due and payable and has requested the undersigned to foreclose said Deed of Trust according to its terms in order to collect said note.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, the undersigned, M. WYATT BURK, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE will, in accordance with the terms set out in the Deed of Trust above referred to, on February 9, 2018, at 12:00 P.M., at the door of the Fentress County Courthouse, offer for sale and sell the above-described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash in bar of equity of redemption and free from homestead and dower, all in accordance with the provisions of said Deed of Trust and the laws of Tennessee controlling such sales, subject, however, to all outstanding real estate taxes; any applicable easements and restrictions; and prior liens or mortgages, if any

Other interested parties: N/A

Said property may be sold as a whole or by individual lots or tracts or groups of lots or tracts at the discretion of the Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day and time certain without further publication and in accordance with law upon announcement of said adjournment on the day and time and place of sale set forth above.

The failure of any high bidder to pay the purchase price and close the sale shall, at the option of the Substitute Trustee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and if the bid is rejected, the Substitute Trustee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is ready, willing, and able to comply with the terms thereof. The proceeds derived from the sale of the property will be applied as provided for in said Deed of Trust. Said Deed of Trust is made a part hereof as if copied verbatim herein.

This sale of the Property shall be subject to any and all taxes, easements, restrictions, building lines, and assessments (plus penalty and interest, if any), and any redemptive rights of any governmental agency, State or Federal (including redemptive rights of any taxing authority by reason of any tax liens), plus any and all other matters and encumbrances superior in right to the lien of the Deed of Trust, as well as any priority created by fixture filing, and any applicable City and/or County zoning ordinances as now affect or as may later affect the parcel.

If the U. S. Department of the Treasury/Internal Revenue Service, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor and Work Force Development are listed as interested parties in the advertisement, then the notice of this foreclosure is being given to them, and the sale will be subject to the applicable governmental right to redeem the property, all as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. 67-1-1433.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-117 have been met.

The address of the property is unknown, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This property is further identified as being Map 111, Parcel 195.00 on the records of the Tax Assessor of Fentress County, Tennessee.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This 12th day of January, 2018.

M. Wyatt Burk, Substitute Trustee

BOBO, HUNT, WHITE & BURK

111 W. Side Square

Shelbyville, Tennessee 37160

(931) 684-3327

ATTORNEYS FOR SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

(1-17-24-31-3tc)

PLANNING COMMISSION TO MEET

The Jamestown Regional Planning Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at Jamestown City Hall. The public is invited to attend.

Darlene Monday Davis, Mayor

(1-17-1tc)

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE

TRUSTEES SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated September 7, 2006, executed by RAYMOND HOWARD, ROBINA HOWARD, conveying certain real property therein described to FIRST CROSSVILLE TITLE CO., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee recorded September 14, 2006, in Deed Book 106, Page 586 at Instrument Number 06003834; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company as Trustee for the Soundview Home Loan Trust 2007-NS1 Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2007-NS1 who is now the owner of said debt; andWHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on February 15, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Fentress County Courthouse, 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:LYING AND BEING IN THE FIFTH CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING A PART OF A TRACT OF LAND KNOWN AS THE CROMWELL TRACT, CONVEYED BY THE EXECUTORS OF THE WILLS AND TRUSTEES OF THE ESTATES OF HUGO GERNT AND ARTHUR GERNT, RESPECTIVELY, TO GERALD W, GERNT, ET, AL BY DEED DATED OCTOBER 27, 1972, OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK W-4, PAGE 129, OF THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF FENTRESS, COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEGINNING ON A SET STONE IN THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF A GRADED AND GRAVELED ROAD, THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE 1.5 ACRE TRACT CONVEYED BY GERALD W. GERNT, ET, AL TO VICTOR U. SMITH AND WIFE, BY DEED DATED FEBRUARY 3, 1976, OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK G-5, PAGE 604, OF SAID REGISTER`S OFFICE; THENCE WITH THE NORTH BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID SMITH TRACT SOUTH 80 DEG. 00 MINUTES WEST 252 FEET TO A SET STONE, THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SMITH TRACT; THENCE NORTH 01 DEG. 00 MINUTES WEST 541 FEET TO A SET STONE; THENCE SOUTH 87 DEG. 00 MINUTES EAST 195 FEET TO A SET STONE IN THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF THE ABOVE MENTIONED ROAD; THENCE WITH THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID ROAD SOUTH 03 DEG. 00 MINUTES WEST 91-1/2 FEET TO A SET STONE, AND SOUTH 10 DEG. 00 MINUTES EAST 397 FEET TO THE BEGINNING, CONTAINING 2.53 ACRES, MORE OR LESS; AND BEING THE SAME LAND WHICH IS FULLY DESCRIBED IN A DEED FROM GERALD W. GERNT, ET, AL, TO JD. HUGHES, ET. AL, DATED APRIL 22, 1976, AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK H-5, PAGE 490, OF THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE; AND ALSO DESCRIBED IN A DEED FORM J. D. HUGHES, ET, AL, TO GERALD W. GERNT, ET, AL.THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT, HOWEVER, TO THE RESERVATION OF THE COAL IN AND UNDER SAID LAND WHICH WAS HERETOFORE MADE BY A PRIOR OWNER. RESERVING UNTO THE GRANTORS HEREIN, THEIR HEIRS AND ASSIGNS, ALL OF THE OIL AND GAS IN AND UNDER SAID LAND TOGETHER WITH THE RIGHT TO ENTER, DRILL, TAKE AND REMOVE AND APPROPRIATE THE SAME. THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT, FURTHER TO AN OIL AND GAS LEASE FROM GERALD W. GERNT, ET A; TO S THOMAS BURNETT, DATED JANUARY 19, 1977.Parcel ID: 105I-B-105I-002.01-000PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 514 MARY CROMWELL ROAD, JAMESTOWN, TN 38556. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): RAYMOND HOWARD, ROBINA HOWARDOTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: HMA FENTRESS COUNTY GENERAL HOSPITAL LLC DBA JAMESTOWN REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #129899

(1-17-24-31-3tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Board of Commission will hold a Work Session Monday, January 22nd, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. The Work Session will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Work Session is open to the public.

(1-171tc)

notice

The Fentress County Board of Commission will meet in Regular Session Monday, January 22nd, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Meeting is open to the public.

(1-17-1tc)

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Frella S. Smith, Johnny A. Smith and Jimmy G. Smith unto William J. Campbell, as Trustee, recorded October 5, 2007 in Record Book 129, Page 617 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated September 28, 2007, payable by Frella S. Smith, Johnny A. Smith and Jimmy G. Smith to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Frella S. Smith, Johnny A. Smith and Jimmy G. Smith unto William J. Campbell, as Trustee, recorded December 21, 2010 in Record Book 181, Page 446 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated December 6, 2010, payable by Frella S. Smith, Johnny A. Smith and Jimmy G. Smith to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 1, 2018, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Substitute Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 2, Page 412, and containing 1.17 acres, more or less.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 999 Smith Hall Road, Jamestown, TN 38556

TAX MAP 114, PARCEL 8.04

PLEASE NOTE: the life estate retained by Albert A. Smith has been extinguished by his death.

PROPERTY HIS HELD as FRELLA D. SMITH, JOHNNIE A. SMITH, and JIMMY G. SMITH, as tenants in common with the right of survivorship. Frella D. Smith is deceased.

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Substitute Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Substitute Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Substitute Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: Volunteer Energy Cooperative

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2018 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Substitute Trustee

(1-10-17-24-3tc)

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, is the owner and holder of the following described real estate Deed of Trust from Johnny W. Norris and wife, Christy A. Norris unto Doug Jones, as Trustee, recorded January 22, 2015, in Record Book 236, Page 119, of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated January 20, 2015, payable by Johnny W. Norris and wife, Christy A. Norris to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:30 on Thursday, February 1, 2018, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 236, Page 119.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1030 Kennedy Road, Jamestown, TN 38556

TAX MAP 63-O, Group B, PARCEL 15.00 and 15.01

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Trustee

(1-10-17-24-3tc)

NOTIce

The Industrial Development Board meeting scheduled for tomorrow morning 1/17/18 at 8:00 a.m. has been rescheduled to next Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Courthouse in the Community & Economic Development Room.

(1-17-1tc)

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Timothy J. Harding and wife, Joyce F. Harding unto William J. Campbell, as Trustee, recorded June 5, 2009 in Record Book 159, Page 360 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated June 5, 2009, payable by Timothy J. Harding and wife, Joyce F. Harding to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 1, 2018, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Substitute Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 82, Page 410, and commonly known as Lot 7 of Tinch Woods Subdivision.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 135 Tinch Circle Road, Jamestown, Tennessee, 38556

TAX MAP 105, PARCEL 4.09

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Substitute Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Substitute Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Substitute Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2018 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Substitute Trustee

(1-10-17-24-3tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As requied by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

Docket No. P-18-03

Estate of Myrtle Annetta Beeler, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Notice is Hereby Given that on the 9th day of January, 2018 Letters Testamentary, in respect to the Estate of Myrtle Annetta Beeler, deceased, who died the 15th day November, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court within: (1)(A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1)(A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 9th day of January, 2018.

James Leonard Beeler

Executor, Estate of

Myrtle Annetta Beeler

951 Beeler Avenue

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(1-17-24-2tp)

notice

The final Park and Recreation Master Plan for Fentress County and City of Jamestown will be presented on Tuesday, January 22nd, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. The presentation will be held in the Economic and Community Development Room at the Fentress County Courthouse. The presentation is open to the public.

(1-17-1tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

Docket No. P-17-40

Estate of Glenna June Hall, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Notice is Hereby Given that on the 15th day of September, 2017, an Affidavit of Small Estate in respect of the Estate of Glenna June Hall, deceased, who died the 25th day April, 2017 was filed by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 4th day of January, 2018.

Melanie Lane

Attorney For The Estate Of

Glenna June Hall

P.O. Box 797

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(1-10-17-2tp)

NOTICE

SEAN MICHAEL EPPERSON

The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights as to Gage, Kira and Tucker Epperson. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Jessica Krebs, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee 38506, (931) 646-3010, an Answer to the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed by the Tennessee Department of Children Services, within five (5) days of the last day of publication of this notice, and pursuant to Rule 39(e)(1) of the Tenn. R. Juv. P. you must also appear in the Juvenile Court of Fentress County, Tennessee at Jamestown, Tennessee on the 9th day of April, 2018, at 9:00 a.m., for the Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 36-1-117(n) and Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Jamestown, Tennessee.

Entered this 8th day of January, 2018.

HONORABLE TODD BURNETT

JUVENILE COURT JUDGE

APPROVED FOR ENTRY:

Jessica Krebs, #034313

Attorney for the Tennessee

Department of Children’s Services

600 Hearthwood Court

Cookeville, TN 38506

(931) 372-7127

(1-10-17-24-31-4tc)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

NOTICE

Gwinn Creek Cove, LLC is the current owner of record of a surface estate located on Gwinn Branch Road, in Fentress County, Tennessee, of record in Deed Book 276, Page 769-774 in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, depicted as Parcel 001.00 on Tax Map 94, consisting of 37.2 acres and described as follows:

Lying and being in the Third Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, on the waters of Buffalo Cove Creek and known as the W.C. Threet Tract and beginning at a sweet gum corner, also a corner of the Wade Stephens, William Stephens and Travis Smith Tract, at the mouth of the Bridge Gap Hollow; thence southwardly with the meanders of Buffalo Cove Creek approximately 100 poles to a beech corner at the mouth of Sal Hollow, a corner of the Lieberman, Loveman & O’Brien Tract; thence north 60 east 20 poles; thence north 50 east 100 poles to a large beech on the north side of Bridge Gap Hollow; thence westwardly down said Hollow with its meanders to the beginning, containing 37.2 acres, more or less.

There was a one-eighth mineral reservation by Wilson Wyatt in a deed conveying the property in 1963. This reservation is recored in Deed Book F4, Page 148. There is no Statement of Claim of Mineral Interest recored in the Register’s Office for this mineral claim.

In compliance with Tennessee Code Annotated 66-5-108, I am giving nothing that the mineral interest identified on this complaint shall lapse (60) days after the first publication of this notice of no answer or response is filed with the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee. The same shall be certified to the Chancellor and an Order shall be entered in the form provided by law.

This 5th day of January, 2018.

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Chancery Court of Fentress County

Doug Jones

Attorney for Petitioner

P.O. Box 1599

Jamestown, TN 38556

931-879-5838

(1-17-24-2tc)