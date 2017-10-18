October 18, 2017

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF TENNESSEE, FENTRESS COUNTY

WHEREAS, Perry Stockton executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for M&T Mortgage Corporation, Lender and Affiliated Title Insurance, Trustee(s), which was dated November 20, 2006 and recorded on November 28, 2006 in Book 111, Page 218, Fentress County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, New Penn Financial, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on October 26, 2017, at 1:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

Beginning on Swafford Street where a street turns off right, running North 85 1/2 degrees 6 poles with said street thence North 79 degrees East 4 poles 9 links still with said street; thence North 13 1/2 poles to Swaffords line; thence South 88 degrees West 9 poles 15 links to Swafford Street and Swafford’s Southwest corner; thence with Swafford Street South 4 1/2 degrees West 15 poles and 4 links to the beginning, containing one (1) acre, more or less, being the land W.B. Lawson bought from H.C. Craven.

DERIVATION OF TITLE: (l) Being the same property conveyed in that Warranty Deed from Dorothy Stockton, widow of Clyde Stockton, unto Perry Ray Stockton, dated December 1, 1971, acknowledged December 1, 1971, and recorded December 10, 1971, in Deed Back T-4, Page 275, of the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee and: (2) Being the same property conveyed In the Warranty Deed from Perry Ray Stockton unto Dorothy Stockton, a life estate, dated September 27, 1972, acknowledged September 27, 1972, and recorded September 28, 1972, in Deed Book V-4, Page 455, of the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 053J-A-011.00-001

Address/Description: 207 Maynard Avenue, Jamestown, TN 38556.

Current Owner(s): Perry Ray Stockton.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 17-10407 FC01

(10-4-11-18-3tc)

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, on the 1st day of October, 2012, KELLY CROCKETT did make, execute and deliver a certain Deed of Trust to Stephen L. Rains, as Trustee, to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note of even date therewith, with said Note being payable to Progressive Savings Bank. Said Note is more fully described in said Deed of Trust of record in Book 205, Page 1, recorded on October 5, 2012, and to which Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms, conditions and payments provided for in said certain Note heretofore mentioned, and the holder and owner of said Note has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust.

WHEREAS, F. Matthew Curtis was appointed Successor Trustee of the above described instrument as evidenced by that Appointment of Successor Trustee dated 16th October, 2017 and recorded in Record Book 276, Page 554; and

THEREFORE, in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust and by virtue of the power and authority vested in the undersigned by the aforesaid Deed of Trust, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee, having been requested so to do by the said holder and owner of the Note, will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash in hand (or credit upon the indebtedness secured if the holder of the secured indebtedness is the successful bidder) at the front door of the Fentress County Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee, at the hour of 11:00 a.m. prevailing time on Tuesday, the 7th day of November, 2017; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The Trustee will pay any state, county or municipal taxes due on the property through the year 2017 and the purchaser at this sale shall be responsible for taxes for 2018 and thereafter. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser

as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is located in Fentress County, Tennessee, and is more particularly described as follows:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

Situated in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, about 7 miles northeast of the Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee, by way of Highway 154 and in the East Jamestown Community and beginning on an iron post in the Walden Delk—Howard line, said post being Benney Bowden’s southwest corner; thence running with the Delk—Howard line north 60½ degrees west 305 feet to an iron post; thence north 27½ degrees east 191 feet to an iron post in Dwight Stewart’s line; thence with Stewart’s line south 62 degrees east 339 feet to an iron post; thence south 38½ degrees west 203 feet with Benney Bowden’s west line to the beginning, containing approximately 1.4 acres.

There is a 20’ right—of-way to Bowden’s property excepted on the south side of this tract.

Being the same lands described in a deed from Anthony Cooper and wife, Sandra Cooper, to Kirby Crockett and wife, Ruth Crockett, dated August 26, 1997, and recorded in Deed Book X—7, Page 474, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Being the same property described in a deed from Kirby Crockett and wife, Ruth Crockett, to Christopher Crockett and wife, Kelly Crockett, dated October 4, 2001, and recorded in Book 19, Page 339, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Previous and last conveyance being a Quitclaim Deed from CHRISTOPHER CROCKETT to KELLY CROCKETT, dated August 24, 2012, and recorded in Book 203, Page 544, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Map 44, Parcel 13.02

Street Address: 115 Bowden Ln, Jamestown, TN 38556.

In the event the highest bidder at the foreclosure sale should fail to comply with the submitted bid, the Trustee shall have the option of accepting the next highest bid with which the bidder is able to comply, or readvertise and sell at a second sale.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another date certain without further publication upon announcement at the time and place herein set for the above sale.

Dated at Jamestown, Tennessee, on this the 16th day of October, 2017.

F. MATTHEW CURTIS

Attorney at Law

1080 Interstate Drive

Cookeville, Tennessee 38501

(10-18-25;11-1-3tc)

Notice

In accordance with Article IV, Section 2 of the Jamestown Municipal Code, I hereby call a Special Meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for 5:00 P.M. on Thursday October 19th, 2017 at the Jamestown City Hall. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and approve the 2015-2016 Audit.

Thank you

Mayor,

Darlene Monday Davis

(10-18-1tc)

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEES SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated November 30, 2010, executed by Lynn C. Conner, Wanda J Conner, conveying certain real property therein described to Joseph B. Pitt, Jr., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee recorded December 17, 2010, in Deed Book 181, Page 290 at Instrument Number ; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. who is now the owner of said debt; andWHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on November 16, 2017 at 03:00 PM at the Main Entrance of the Fentress County Courthouse, located in Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:LAND SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF FENTRESS IN THE STATE OF TN LYING AND BEING IN THE FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND SITUATED APPROXIMATELY 1.1. MILES WESTWARDLY FROM THE COURTHOUSE IN JAMESTOWN, TENNESSEE IN THE GREEN MEADOWS SUBDIVISION AND BEING LOT 33 OF SAID SUBDIVISION WHICH IS MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POWER POLE ON THE NORTH MARGIN OF THE FLAT SPUR ROAD AT THE CORNER OF AND ON THE WEST MARGIN OF MEADOW VIEW DRIVE AND RUNNING THENCE WITH THE WEST MARGIN OF MEADOW VIEW DRIVE NORTH 9 DEGREES 4 MINUTES EAST 157.68 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE LEAVING MEADOW VIEW DRIVE SOUTH 63 DEGREES 0 MINUTES WEST 109.36 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, A CORNER OF WILLARD MITCHELL AND MCKINLEY PRICE; THENCE WITH THE MCKINLEY PRICE EAST LINE SOUTH 9 DEGREES 9 MINUTES WEST 149.20 FEET TO AN IRON PIN ON THE NORTH MARGIN OF THE FLAT SPUR ROAD; THENCE WITH THE NORTH MARGIN OF THE FLAT SPUR ROAD NORTH 66 DEGREES 49 MINUTES EAST 104.76 FEET TO THE BEGINNING CORNER AND CONTAINING 0.31 ACRE, MORE OR LESS. Parcel ID: 062D A 52M 42.00PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 2216 MEADOWVIEW DR, JAMESTOWN, TN 38556. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): Lynn C. Conner, Wanda J ConnerOTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENTThe sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that

may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #125261

(10-18-25;11-1-3tc)

Notice of Sale of Vehicle

The undersigned have retained a security interest in the following described vehicles and default having been made in said security agreement, and having regained possession of said property, the undersigned hereby gives notice to the public that it will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the lobby of the Union Bank Impound Lot on North Main Street on October 28th at 12:30 p.m. Vehicles are described as follows:

2000 Chevy

VIN: 1GCEC14WOYZ351449

1996 Chevy

VIN: 1GCEK14R1TZ140444

1984 FORD

VIN: 2FTCF15F7ECA66740

2009 International

VIN: 2HSCTAPRO9C138469

2007 Chevy

VIN: 1GCEK19J17Z544465

2001 Chevy

VIN: 2GCEC19V511355317

Cody Hamby

Collection Officer

Union Bank

(10-18-1tc)

PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING TO MEET

The Jamestown Regional Planning Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting on at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at Jamestown City Hall. The public is invited to attend.

Darlene Monday Davis, Mayor

(10-18-1tc)

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, is the owner and holder of the following described real estate Deed of Trust from DELORIS ANN TINCH BEATY aka D. ANN TINCH unto Doug Jones, as Trustee, recorded November 10, 2014, in Record Book 233, Page 642, of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated November 4, 2014, payable by Deloris Ann Tinch Beaty to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 2, 2017, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Deed Book L-7, Page 534, and containing 1 acres, more or less.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 564 Mary Cromwell Road, Jamestown, TN 38556

TAX MAP 105-P, Group B, Control Map 105-I, Parcel 8.00

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2017 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Trustee

(10-11-18-25-3tc)

Notice To Creditors

Estate of Wandall Darrow, Deceased

Cause No. P-17-43

Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of October, 2017 Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Wandall Darrow, Deceased, who died September 22, 2014, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate and Family Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or not, against the estate are required to file the same with the clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (a.) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting);

(b.) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a.); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 6th day of October, 2017.

Randy Darrow

Administrator

Doug Jones

Attorney

BPR #022868

Linda Smith

Clerk and Master

(10-11-18-2tp)

In The General Sessions Court for Fentress County, Tennessee

Steven Lane Poynter

Vs.

Joy Ann Akers Poynter

No. 2017-CV-455

Order of Publication

It appearing to the Court from the sworn statement of plaintiff’s counsel that process is unable to be served on Joy Ann Akers Poynter, Defendant. Counsel has been unable to contact the following defendant: Joy Ann Akers Poynter. Her last known address is 1015 Wright Place Road, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556.

The defendant, Joy Ann Akers Poynter is hereby required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint for Divorce by Steven Lane Poynter, whose attorney is Thomas H. Potter, 421 East Central Avenue, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556 within 30 (thirty) days after the date of the last publication of this notice, otherwise default judgement may be entered against her.

It is therefore ORDERED that this notice shall be published in the Fentress Courier for four consecutive weeks beginning October 11, 18, 25 and November 1, 2017 and with the hearing set on December 7th, 2017 in the General Sessions Court of Fentress County, Tennessee at 9:00 a.m. for the Complaint for Divorce by Steven Lane Poynter should the defendant, Joy Ann Akers Poynter fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend.

Enter this 4th day of October, 2017.

Todd Burnett, Judge

Approved for entry:

Thomas H. Potter,

BPR #016503

Attorney for the Plaintiff

421 East Central Avenue

Jamestown, Tennessee 38556

931-879-3006

(10-11-18-25;11-1-4tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Darrin Goodman leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Darrin Goodman for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit # D166 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit # D166.

(10-28-25-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Thomas Gibson leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Thomas Gibson for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit # F259 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit # F259.

(10-28-25-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Carol McCloud leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Carol McCloud for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit # E181 and #E184 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit # E181 and #E184.

(10-28-25-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Tommy Glover leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Tommy Glover for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit # B49 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit # B49.

(10-28-25-2tc)