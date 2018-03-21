26 Guilty Pleas Entered In Criminal Court

March 21, 2018

Activity in Criminal Court for Fentress County held Monday, March 12, 2018 before the Honorable Judge Shayne Sexton heard 26 guilty pleas being entered.

Jacob Gerald Wyatt, 1011 Sheppard Rd., Jamestown, Tennessee pled guilty to Assault 2 counts and was sentenced to Split Confinement of 4 days jail time, 2 Year Supervised Probation by Fentress County Misdemeanor Probation Judicial Diversion and Court Cost of $662.50.

Bennie Alvin Terry, 209 N. Smith St., Apt. A2, Jamestown, Tennessee pled guilty to Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance and was sentenced to Split Confinement of 7 days jail time and 4 Years Supervised Probation by Community Corrections, Court Cost of $1,084.00, Fine of $2,000.00 and Restitution of $720.00.

Ladonna T. Hill, 619 Page Rd., Clarkrange, Tennessee pled guilty to Tampering with Evidence and was sentenced Judicial Diversion 3 Years and 3 Supervised Probation by TDOC and Court Cost of $689.00.

Peggy Jo Wright, Jamestown,Tennessee pled guilty to Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Sale and TennCare Fraud and was sentenced Split Confinement of 9 days jail time and 6 Years Supervised Probation by Community Corrections, Court Cost of $1,084.00 and Fine of $2,000.00.

Jonathan E. Crabtree, 236 Holt Dr., Jamestown, Tennessee pled guilty to DUI 6th Offense or Subsequent and sentenced to Split Confinement of 150 days jail time, 3 Years Supervised Probation by Community Corrections, Court Cost of $1,066.50 and Fines of $3,000.00.

Terry Lynn Foster, 569 W. Robbins Road, Robbins, Tennessee pled guilty to Violation of HMVO bar and was sentenced to Split Confinement of 60 days jail time and 3 Years Supervised Probation by Community Corrections and Court Cost of $517.50.

Kalyn S. Conatser, 1123 Stinson Rd., Jamestown, Tennessee pled guilty to Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance and was sentenced to Split Confinement of 2 days jail time and 4 Years Supervised Probation by Community Corrections, Court Costs of $1,084.00, Fine of $2,000.00 and Restitution of $500.00.

Roger Dill Crowley, Oneida, Tennessee, pled guilty to Delivery of Schedule II Controlled Substance and was sentenced 3 Years Supervised Probation by Community Corrections, Court Cost of $1084.00 and Fine $2,000.00.

Charles W. Ruddy, 1065 Colony Road, Grimsley, Tennessee pled guilty to Violation of Sexual Offender Registration 3 Counts and was sentenced Split Confinement of 90 days jail time and 3 Years Supervised Probation by TDOC, Court Cost of $789.00 and Fine of $1,050.00.

Randall W. Duvall, 1935 Pickett Park Hwy., Jamestown, Tennessee pled guilty to Sale of Methamphetamine less than .5 grams and was sentenced Split Confinement of 201 days jail time and 4 Years Supervised Probation by TDOC and Fine of $2,000.00.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.