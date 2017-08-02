August 2, 2017

public notice

The Jamestown City Council meets 2nd Monday of each month at 5:00 p.m. for work session. 6:00 p.m. for regular session.

SEQ CHAPTER \h \r 1NOTICE OF SALE

SEQ CHAPTER \h \r 1WHEREAS, Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, is the owner and holder of the following described real estate Deed of Trust from CASEY JONES and wife, RANDI JONES unto Doug Jones, as Trustee, recorded April 23, 2014, in Record Book 225, Page 541 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated April 22, 2014, payable by Casey Jones and wife, Randi Jones to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee; WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore. THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 17, 2017, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows: PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 225, Page 539, and containing 5.25 acres, more or less. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2285 Pickett Park Highway, Jamestown, TN 38556 TAX MAP 44, PARCEL 32.02 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number) The Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Trustee. Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities. SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2017 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Trustee

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated July 10, 2009, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded July 13, 2009, in Book No. 160, at Page 748, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Fentress County, Tennessee, executed by Sabrina Dee Delk and Jesse Amos Delk, conveying certain property therein described to J. Phillip Jones as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for U.S. Bank N.A., its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, will, on September 28, 2017 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, and beginning at an iron pin in the right-of-way of Model Farm Road and the southwesternmost corner of Lot No. 2 and running South 78° 27’ East 199.44 feet to an iron pin; thence South 07° 42’ West 154.48 feet to an iron pin the property line of Lot No. 4; thence North 82° 32’ WEST 196.80 feet to an iron pin in the edge of the right-of-way of Model Farm Road; thence with said road North 07° 00’ East 178.58 feet to the point of beginning, containing 0.78 acre, more or less as surveyed by Rodney W. Foy, TRLS No. 730, and being Lot No. 3 of said survey.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 1003 Model Farm Road, Jamestown, TN 38556

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

SABRINA DEE DELK

JESSE AMOS DELK

MIDLAND FUNDING LLC, AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO CREDIT ONE BANK, N.A. MILLENNIUM LOAN AND THRIFT

W&A No. 313316 1

CAVALRY SPV I, LLC

WALLACE YORK

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 313316

DATED July 27, 2017

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,

Successor Trustee

Job Vacancy

The L.B.J. & C. Development Corporation is advertising the following job vacancy: Central Office Parent/Family Engagement Specialist Cookeville, TN $16.51 per hour, 8 hours per day Fringe Benefits: Health, Dental, Vision, and Life Insurance, Retirement Program, Paid Holidays, Sick and Annual Leave

Employment Application must be in the L.B.J.& C. Central Office by August 9, 2017 or postmarked by August 9, 2017.

An Employment Application is available at the L.B.J.& C. Central Office, Head Start Center, Career Centers, or www.lbjc.org.

For information contact Gale Stone at (931) 528-3361, ext. 228.

Notice To Creditors

Estate of Nina York, Deceased

Cause No. P-17-32

Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of July, 2017 Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Nina York, Deceased, who died December 17, 2015, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate and Family Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or not, against the estate are required to file the same with the clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (a.) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting);

(b.) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a.); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 13th day of July, 2017.

Carol Watson

Executor

Doug Jones

Attorney

BPR #022868

Linda Smith

Clerk and Master

Notice To Creditors

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

No. P-17-33

Estate of Clifton Parker, Late of Luzerne County, Pennsylvania

Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of July, 2017, Ancillary Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Clifton Parker, deceased, who died the 21st day of January, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than least sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 19th day of July, 2017.

Melanie Stepp Lane

Ancillary Administrator

Estate of Clifton Parker

P.O. Box 797

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

UBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, ROBERT W. AGEE and KIMBERLY A. AGEE executed a Promissory Note payable to COMMUNITY BANK OF THE CUMBERLANDS n/k/a SOUTHEAST BANK dated January 31, 2012, in the original principal amount of $110,527.77, and a Deed of Trust dated January 31, 2012 and recorded in Book 195, Page 909, as modified in Book 215, page 484, as modified in Book 244, page 590, all in the Fentress County Register’s Office (the “Deed of Trust”); and an Absolute and Unconditional Assignment of Leases and Rents from Robert W. Agee to SouthEast Bank, dated as of August 14, 2015, and recorded in Book 244, page 573, in the Fentress County Register’s Office; and

WHEREAS, ROBERT W. AGEE and KIMBERLY A. AGEE executed a Promissory Note payable to COMMUNITY BANK OF THE CUMBERLANDS n/k/a SOUTHEAST BANK dated March 24, 2009 and recorded in Record Book 263, page 384, as modified in Record Book 319, page 338, as modified in Record Book 366, page 510, all in the White County Register’s Office; and an Open-End Deed of Trust from Robert W. Agee and wife, Kimberly A. Agee to Sidney W. Breaux, Trustee for Southeast Bank, in the original amount of $250,000.00, dated August 26, 2013, and recorded in Record Book 337, page 645, as modified in Record Book 366, page 504, both in the White County Register’s Office; and an Assignment of Rents and Leases from Robert W. Agee and wife, Kimberly A. Agee to Southeast Bank, dated August 26, 2013, and recorded in Record Book 337, page 652, in the White County Register’s Office; and a Deed of Trust from Robert W. Agee and wife, Kimberly A. Agee to Sidney W. Breaux, Trustee for Southeast Bank, in the original amount of $84,055.44, dated March 23, 2015, and recorded in Record Book 360, page 531, as modified in Record Book 366, page 507, both in the White County Register’s Office; and an Assignment of Rents and Leases from Robert W. Agee and wife, Kimberly A. Agee to Southeast Bank, dated March 23, 2015, and recorded in Record Book 360, page 535, in the White County Register’s Office; and an Absolute and Unconditional Assignment of Leases and Rents from Robert W. Agee to Southeast Bank, dated as of August 14, 2015, and recorded in Record Book 366, page 496, in the White County Register’s Office.

WHEREAS, Wilson S. Ritchie or Jewell Tindell, residents of Knox County, Tennessee, have been appointed Substitute Trustees of the Deed of Trust by Appointment of Substitute Trustee dated July 7, 2017 of record in Record Book 399, Page 731, in the Registers Office for White County Tennessee and in Book 271, Page 462, in the Register of Deeds Office of Fentress County, Tennessee; and

WHEREAS, default in the payment of the Notes and Deeds of Trust has occurred and proper notification to the parties and proper notification of said default has previously occurred; and

WHEREAS, SOUTHEAST BANK, the owner and holder of said Notes and Deeds of Trust, has demanded the real property described in the Deeds of Trust be advertised and sold in satisfaction of said debt. The real property as described in the Deeds of Trust will be advertised and sold in satisfaction of said debt and any costs legally accruing in accordance with the terms and provisions of the Notes and Deeds of Trust.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that I, WILSON S. RITCHIE or JEWELL TINDELL, as Substitute Trustee, or our agent, pursuant to the power, duty and authority vested in and imposed upon us in said Deeds of Trust, will sell the property located in White County, Tennessee on August 10, 2017 at 10:05 a.m. at the front door of the White County Courthouse, 1 East Bockman Way, Sparta, Tennessee and the property located in Fentress County will be sold on August 10, 2017 at 12:00 noon at the front door of the Fentress County Courthouse, Main Street, Jamestown, Tennessee, where foreclosures are customarily conducted, to the highest and best bidder for cash and in bar of the right and equity redemption, whether statutory or common law, the right of redemption granted by Tennessee Code Annotated Section 66-8-101 (as amended or renumbered), homestead, dower, marital share, and all other rights and exemptions of every kind, all of which have been expressly waived by grantors as provided in said Deeds of Trust, certain real property more particularly described as follows:

PARCEL 1 – Fentress County

Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, and southwardly from the Courthouse in Jamestown by way of Old U. S. Highway 127 and continuing southwardly where the By-Pass joins the highway to Spring Street; thence eastwardly on Spring Street a distance of approximately 160 feet and Beginning at a 3/8 inch rebar on the south margin of Spring Street at the northeast corner of .997 acre tract purchased by Robert Agee and described as Tract 2 in Book 98, Page 701 in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, and running thence from said beginning corner and with the south margin of Spring Street, south 83 deg. 21’ 13” east 100.00 feet to a 3/8 inch rebar; thence south 83 deg. 21’ 13” east 265.89 feet to a 2 inch pipe, the northwest corner of the Willie Jennings tract, described in Deed Book G-5, Page 458 in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee; thence leaving the south margin of Spring Street, south 07 deg. 03’ 11” west 226.75 feet to a 3/8 inch rebar in the north line of the James W. Burnett tract, described in Deed Book Q-7, Page 249; thence with the north and west lines of the Burnett tract, north 70 deg. 01’ 55” west 127.99 feet to a 3/8 inch rebar; thence south 23 deg. 41’ 05” west 200.37 feet to a 2 inch pipe on the north margin of Taylor Place Road; thence north 63 deg. 26’ 55” west 162.90 feet to a 3/8 inch rebar at the southeast corner of the Robert Agee .997 acre tract referenced above; thence with the east margin of said tract, north 01 deg. 50’ 05” east 159.10 feet to a 3/8 inch rebar; thence continuing north 01 deg. 50’ 05” east 175.00 feet to the beginning corner; containing 2.38 acres, more or less.

The bearings and distances are taken from a survey by William S. Williford, TRLS No. 1689, Drawing No. 060701 for Robert Agee, dated July 10, 2006, copy attached, being Tracts 3 and 4 combined in a single legal description as shown on said survey.

This property is conveyed subject to the following matters of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, as follows:

1.Any matters that are shown on the plat of record in Plat Book G-4, page 591.

2.A 20’ access easement recorded in Warranty Deed Book X-6, page 546, including a slope and construction easement.

3.A sewer easement recorded in Warranty Deed Book X-6, page 559.

4. The reservation of coal, oil and gas as set out in Warranty Deed Book Y-2, page 533, and W-2, page 311.

BEING the same property conveyed to Robert W. Agee by Warranty Deed from Wallace Hull and Reba Peaveyhouse (now Reba Peavyhouse Hull), dated September 29, 2006 and recorded in Book 107, page 637, in the Fentress County Register’s Office.

EXCLUSION: Included in the above description, but expressly excluded from this conveyance are the following exclusions of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee:

1.Warranty Deed Book O-6, page 702

2.Warranty Deed Book P-6, page 98

3.Warranty Deed Book X-6, page 546

SOURCE OF DESCRIPTION: This is the same description as the previous and last conveyance.

Best known address is 1005 Taylor Place, Jamestown, TN

CLT#0740C-003, #0740C-003.00-001; CLT # 0740C-011.02

PARCEL 2 – White County

SITUATED in the First Civil District of White County, Tennessee, and within the corporate limits of the City of Sparta, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a concrete monument in the eastern right-of-way of Tennessee Highway 111 and located at Sta. 205 + 00/206’ as shown on Sheet 7 of the construction drawings for Tennessee Department of Transportation Project Number APD-100-1(7); thence North 25 deg. 31 min. West, 403.51 feet with the right-of-way of Tennessee Highway 111 to an iron pin, said pin being located at the southwest corner of the Sparta Industrial Park; thence South 64 deg. 29 min. West, 100 feet with the right-of-way of an industrial access road to an iron pin; thence continuing with said right-of-way, North 25 deg. 31 min. West, 93.93 feet to an iron pin; thence continuing with said right-of-way North 18 deg. 34 min. West, 250.19 feet to an iron pin; thence continuing with said right-of-way, North 11 deg. 02 min. West, 342.91 feet to an iron pin, said pin being located at the southwest corner of Lot Number 1, Sparta Industrial Park; thence with the southern boundary of said Sparta Industrial Park, North 89 deg. 51 min. East, 865.82 feet to a concrete monument, said monument being located at the southeast corner of the Sparta Industrial Park; thence South 07 deg. 24 min. West, 302.53 feet to a concrete monument, said monument being at the southwest corner and the true point of BEGINNING for the tract described as follows: thence North 07 deg. 24 min. East, 146.00 feet to an existing iron pin; thence continuing North 07 deg. 24 min. East, 60.51 feet to an existing iron pin; thence North 17 deg. 10 min. West, 130.74 feet to a sanitary sewer manhole; thence North 07 deg. 34 min. East, 300.50 feet to a sanitary sewer manhole; thence North 25 deg. 13 min. East, 175.01 feet to a set iron pin, said pin being located at the northwest corner of the tract described herein; thence North 89 deg. 59 min. East, 244.21 feet to a point in the center of Town Creek; thence with said creek, South 13 deg. 27 min. West, 69.76 feet to a point in the center of said creek; thence continuing with said creek, South 27 deg. 24 min. East, 126.73 feet to a point in the center of said creek; thence continuing with said creek, South 63 deg. 29 min. East, 261.62 feet to a point in the center of said creek and in the right-of-way of the Caney Fork and Western Railroad; thence leaving said creek, South 39 deg. 20 min. West, 205.75 feet with said right-of-way to an existing iron pin; thence continuing with said right-of-way, 357.92 feet with the arc of a curve to the left, having a radius of 953.60 feet, a chord bearing of South 28 deg. 03 min. West, and a chord distance of 373.50 feet to an existing concrete monument, said monument being located at the southeast corner of the property described herein; thence leaving said right-of-way South 89 deg. 59 min. West, 316.47 feet to the true point of BEGINNING. The above described tract lies totally in the First Civil District of White County, Tennessee, and contains 7.43 acres, more or less. Shown as Tract 7 in the Concept Plan of the Sparta Industrial Park. Sheet #6 designated as Small Lot Development Alternative, as prepared by Barge, Waggoner, Sumner and Cannon, Engineers.

There was retained by the City of Sparta, Tennessee, an easement ten (10) feet in width along the west boundary of the tract conveyed for ingress and egress to repair and maintain a sewer line which lies on the boundary line.

Also retained by the City Sparta, Tennessee, are the easement rights described by Easements of record in Book 184, page 153, and Book 184, page 897, both in the White County Register’s Office, for repair and maintenance for a sewer line which lies generally along the west bank of Town Creek.

BEING the same property conveyed to Robert W. Agee by Warranty Deed from J. G. Dale, Jr. and wife, Carroll H. Dale, dated December 27, 2004, and recorded in Record Book 172, page 376, in the White County Register’s Office.

THERE IS EXCLUDED from the above described property that 0.5405 acre tract of land conveyed to ECMD, Inc. by Warranty Deed from Robert W. Agee recorded in Record Book 242, page 615, in the White County Register’s Office.

Best known address is 600 Industrial Drive, Sparta, TN

CLT# 060-008.04

In the event of a discrepancy between the property address and the property description, the property description shall control.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of sale to another day and time certain, without further publication and in accordance with the law, upon announcement of said adjournment on the day and time and place of sale set forth above.

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plan or plat; any unpaid taxes that exist as a lien against the property; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any matters of record not terminated by the foreclosure; any statutory rights of redemption not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any prior liens or encumbrances that may exist against the property. This sale is also subject to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. Proceeds of this sale will first be applied to the discharge of the costs and charges of executing this Trust, including attorney’s fees; next to all indebtedness secured by the Deed of Trust; and next the balance, if any, shall be paid to those legally entitled thereto. The Beneficiary may bid on said property and the Successor Trustee reserves the right to conduct the sale by or through his/her agents or attorneys acting in his/her place or stead.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

Modern Distributors, Inc.

c/o Timothy J. Millirons, Esq.

Spears, Moore, Rebman & Williams, P.C.

Post Office Box 1749

Chattanooga, TN 37401-1749

Comco-Oneworld, Inc.

c/o Wallen, Lansden, Dortch & Davis, LLP

Attn: Blake D. Roth, Esq.

511 Union Street, Suite 2700

Nashville, TN 37219

JB&B Investments, LLC

c/o Aaron Spencer

Post Office Box 900

Knoxville, TN 37901

M2 Lease Funds, LLC

c/o Russell S. Long

111 E. Kilbourn Avenue

Suite 1400

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Placid Refining Company, LLC

c/o Thomas L. N. Knight

Post Office Box 11583

Chattanooga, TN 37401-2583

White County Trustee

White County Courthouse

1 E. Bockman Way

Suite 102

Sparta, TN 38583

Fentress County Trustee

Fentress County Courthouse

Main Street

Jamestown, TN 38556

City of Sparta

Tax Collector’s Office

1 West Bockman Way

Sparta, TN 38583

Dated this the 12th day July, 2017.

Wilson S. Ritchie,

or Jewell Tindell, Substitute Trustees

RITCHIE LAW, P.C.

606 West Main Street, Suite 200

Knoxville, TN 37902

(865) 524-5353

Advertisement for Bids

Mowing the right-of-way of the Clarkrange Regional Business Park – bids should be submitted to P.O. Box 427, Jamestown, TN 38556 or the County Executive’s Office no later than close of business Tuesday, August 8, 2017. Mowing and weed eating shall include the entryway monument island, 100’ wide entryway leading to the park, and the r.o.w. immediately next to International Drive. Mowing will be needed every 2 weeks until October 1, 2017. Call 752-4432 with any questions.

Notice To Creditors

Estate of Brenda Sue Stewart, Deceased

Cause No. P-17-34

Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of July, 2017 Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Brenda Sue Stewart, Deceased, who died August 3, 2016, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate and Family Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or not, against the estate are required to file the same with the clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (a.) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting);

(b.) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a.); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 19th day of July, 2017.

Michael Owens

Administrator

Doug Jones

Attorney

BPR #022868

Linda Smith

Clerk and Master

notice

The City of Jamestown will be taking applications for the following position; City Police Officer (Patrolman) 3rd Shift Only. Must be Post Certified. Applications are available at City Hall or on our website, jamestowntn.gov must be returned to City Hall by August 4, 2017 at 4:00 PM. If you have questions, you can call the City Police Department at 931-879-5871 or City Hall 931-879-8815.

Thank you

City of Jamestown

Mayor Darlene Monday Davis

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, on the 12th day of July, 2013, PATRICIA C. RANKIN did make, execute and deliver a certain Deed of Trust to Stephen L. Rains, as Trustee, to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note of even date therewith, with said Note being payable to Progressive Savings Bank. Said Note is more fully described in said Deed of Trust of record in Book 215, Page 535, recorded on July 12, 2013, and to which Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms, conditions and payments provided for in said certain Note heretofore mentioned, and the holder and owner of said Note has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust.

WHERAS, F. Matthew Curtis was appointed Successor Trustee of the above described instrument as evidenced by that Appointment of Successor Trustee dated 21st July, 2017 and recorded in Record Book 272, Page 733; and

THEREFORE, in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust and by virtue of the power and authority vested in the undersigned by the aforesaid Deed of Trust, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee, having been requested so to do by the said holder and owner of the Note, will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash in hand (or credit upon the indebtedness secured if the holder of the secured indebtedness is the successful bidder) at the front door of the Fentress County Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee, at the hour of 10:30 a.m. prevailing time on Tuesday, the 15th day of August, 2017; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The Trustee will pay any state, county or municipal taxes due on the property through the year 2016 and the purchaser at this sale shall be responsible for taxes for 2017 and thereafter. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is located in Fentress County, Tennessee, and is more particularly described as follows:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress

County, Tennessee and roughly 1/2 mile southeastwardly from the courthouse in Jamestown by way of the Old Allardt Road and being Lots 35 & 36 of Lakeview Subdivision, which adjoins the north margin of Old Allardt Road, a plat of which is recorded in Deed Book I-4, Page 401 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Being the same property described in a deed from Larry Bruce Beaty and wife, Jane Beaty, to Stephen L. Rains, dated December 14, 1994, of record in Deed Book N-7, Page 306, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Subject to City of Jamestown Easements recorded in Book 3, Page 207 and Book 3, Page 235, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

EXCLUDING, however, from the above lots is the following described tract of land conveyed in a deed from Stephen L. Rains to Michael L. Miller and wife, Geannie Miller, dated August 22, 2000, and recorded in Book 4, Page 4, in the Register’S Office of Fentress County, Tennessee:

Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress

County, Tennessee, and being roughly 1.2 miles southeastwardly from the Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee, by way of the Old Allardt Road and being a portion of Lot 36 of Lakeview Subdivision, a plat of which subdivision is recorded in Deed Book I-4, Page 401, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, and being further described as follows: Beginning at the easternmost point of Lot 37 of Lakeview Subdivision as it appears on the above-described plat and extending the existing lot line between Lot 37 (Ivie-Map 63K, Group D, Parcel 19-DB Q-5, Page 585) and Lot 38 (Miller-Map 63K, Group D, Parcel 18-DB E-8, Page 554) approximately 80 feet to the water line as shown on the subdivision plat, essentially bringing the Miller northwest line from Cross Street all the way to the “lake” as shown on the plat (DB I-4, Page 401); thence running south with the water line to the point in the water line common to Lots 36 and 38 on the plat; thence with the line separating Lots 36 and 38 of Lakeview Subdivision as shown on the plat (DB I-4, Page 401) back to the easternmost point of Lot 37, the point of beginning.

The conveyance is subject to the following restrictions which are binding upon the grantee and her successors and assigns, to-wit:

1. Only one residential structure per lot.

2. No outside toilet facilities.

3. No tar paper or rolled asphalt siding to be used on houses.

4. No used houses may be moved on the property.

5. Owners shall keep vacant lots clipped.

6. No junk or abandoned cars shall be permitted on the lots.

7. No swine or other commercial animals permitted.

8. No commercial buildings – residential only.

9. No garbage or refuse shall be kept on any of the

lots, except in sanitary containers.

10. A right-of-way is reserved for utilities on each lot.

Being the same property described in a General Warranty Deed from Stephen L. Rains to Barbara Carnahan, recorded on May 31, 2001, in Book 14, Page 315, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Previous and last conveyance being a General Warranty Deed from BARBARA CARNAHAN to PATRICIA C. RANKIN, recorded on July 12, 2013, in Book 215, Page 532, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Map 63K, Group D, Parcel 20 (Lot 36)

Map 63K, Group D, Parcel 21 (Lot 35)

Street Address: 1106 Summitt Dr, Jamestown, TN 38556.

In the event the highest bidder at the foreclosure sale should fail to comply with the submitted bid, the Trustee shall have the option of accepting the next highest bid with which the bidder is able to comply, or readvertise and sell at a second sale.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another date certain without further publication upon announcement at the time and place herein set for the above sale.

Dated at Jamestown, Tennessee, on this the 21st day of July, 2017.

F. MATTHEW CURTIS

Attorney at Law

1080 Interstate Drive

Cookeville, Tennessee 38501

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated November 6, 2007, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded November 13, 2007, in Book No. 131, at Page 615, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Fentress County, Tennessee, executed by Jeffrey Reynolds and Jaimi Reynolds, conveying certain property therein described to Kevin A O’Connor as Trustee for Household Financial Center Inc.; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, will, on August 17, 2017 on or about 3:00 PM, at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LOTS, TRACTS, OR PARCELS OF LAND, TO-WIT: LYING AND BEING IN THE FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, ADJOINING THE WEST MARGIN OF TODD ROAD IN MARTHA WASHINGTON COMMUNITY AND ROUGHLY 18 MILES SOUTH OF THE COURTHOUSE IN JAMESTOWN, TENNESSEE, BY WAY OF U.S. HIGHWAY 127 16.46 MILES TO THE NEW MARTHA WASHINGTON ROAD; THENCE WESTWARDLY ALONG SAID ROAD 1.22 MILES TO TODD ROAD AND SOUTHWARDLY ALONG TODD ROAD ROUGHLY 3/10 OF A MILE AND BEGINNING AT A SET STONE ON THE WEST SIDE OF THE TODD ROAD AT DOOLEY ASHBURNS NORTHEAST CORNER, RUNNING THENCE WITH SAID ROAD NORTH 41 1/2 DEGREES EAST 277 FEET TO A STONE ON CARL MILLERS SOUTHEAST CORNER; RUNNING THENCE WITH MILLERS

LINE NORTH 50 DEGREES WEST 117 FEET TO A POST; THENCE NORTH 59 1/2 DEGREES WEST 674 FEET WITH ACKINSONS LINE TO A SET STONE ON THE BRANCH; THENCE UP SAID BRANCH WITH THE PETERS LINE SOUTH 8 1/2 DEGREES WEST 75 FEET SOUTH 6 DEGREES WEST 92 FEET; SOUTH 3 1/2 WEST 143 FEET TO A SET STONE, IT BEING DOOLEY ASHBURNS NORTHWEST CORNER; THENCE WITH ASHBURNS LINE SOUTH 59 1/2 DEGREES EAST 540 FEET TO THE BEGINNING AND CONTAINING APPROXIMATELY 4.2 ACRES MORE OR LESS.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 2096 Todd Road, Clarkrange, TN 38553

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

JEFFREY REYNOLDS

JAIMI REYNOLDS

ESTATE OF JEFF REYNOLDS

HEIRS OF JEFF REYNOLDS

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 322079

DATED July 18, 2017

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,

Successor Trustee

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, on the 13th day of October, 2007, Dannys La Hullier and Jorge Camelo did make, execute and deliver a certain Deed of Trust to Trustee, Leslie Clark Ledbetter of 6890 South York Highway, Clarkrange, Tennessee 38553, to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note of even date therewith, with said Note being payable to Big South Fork Land Sales, LLC. Said Note is more fully described in said Deed of Trust of record in Book 132, Page 60 recorded on November 19, 2007, in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, and to which Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and

WHEREAS, said Deed of Trust was assigned to Lester Clark, more fully described in said Re-assignment of Deed of Trust of record in Book 247, Page 930, recorded on November 18, 2015 in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, and to which Re-Assignment of Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and

LYING and BEING in the FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT of Fentress County, Tennessee, bounded and being described more particularly as follows:

Phase 5 Lot 87, in Stone Cliff Acres, a subdivision according to the plat thereof of record in Plat Book P5, Page 176, Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee.

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms, conditions and payments provided for in said certain Notes heretofore mentioned, and the holder and owner of said Notes has declared the entire unpaid principal balances of said Notes, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Notes and Deeds of Trust.

THEREFORE, in accordance with the terms of the Deeds of Trust and by virtue of the power and authority vested in the undersigned Trustee by the aforesaid Deeds of Trust, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee, Leslie Clark Ledbetter, having been requested so to do by the said holder and owner of the Notes, will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash in hand (or credit upon the indebtedness secured if the holder of the secured indebtedness is the successful bidder) at the courthouse door of the Fentress County Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee, at the hour of 1:00 p.m. prevailing time on Thursday, the 17th day of August, 2017; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption and statutory right of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and material men’s liens. The Trustee will pay any state, county or municipal taxes due on the property through the year 2016 and the purchaser at this sale shall be responsible for taxes for 2017 and thereafter. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust.

In the event the highest bidder at the foreclosure sale should fail to comply with the submitted bid, the Trustee shall have the option of accepting the next highest bid with which the bidder is able to comply, or readvertise and sell at a second sale.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another date certain without further publication upon announcement at the time and place herein set for the above sale.

Dated at Clarkrange, Tennessee, on this the 11th, day of July, 2017.

TRUSTEE:

LESLIE CLARK LEDBETTER,

6890 South York Highway

Clarkrange, TN 38553

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, on the 12th day of June, 2009, DAVID R. WHITED and wife, LYNN A. WHITED did make, execute and deliver a certain Deed of Trust to Stephen L. Rains, as Trustee, to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note of even date therewith, with said Note being PAYABLE to Progressive Savings Bank. Said Note is more fully described in said Deed of Trust of record in Book 159, Page 656, recorded on June 16, 2009, and to which Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms, conditions and payments provided for in said certain Note heretofore mentioned, and the holder and owner of said Note has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust.

WHERAS, F. Matthew Curtis was appointed Successor Trustee of the above described instrument as evidenced by that Appointment of Successor Trustee dated 20th July, 2017 and recorded in Record Book 272, Page 731; and

THEREFORE, in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust and by virtue of the power and authority vested in the undersigned by the aforesaid Deed of Trust, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee, having been requested so to do by the said holder and owner of the Note, will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash in hand (or credit upon the indebtedness secured if the holder of the secured indebtedness is the successful bidder) at the front door of the Fentress County Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee, at the hour of 10:00 a.m. prevailing time on Tuesday, the 15th day of August, 2017; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The Trustee will pay any state, county or municipal taxes due on the property through the year 2016 and the purchaser at this sale shall be responsible for taxes for 2017 and thereafter. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is located in Fentress County, Tennessee, and is more particularly described as follows:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

Situated in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, and BEGINNING on a set stone and stake located at the north right—of-way line of a public road, said corner being also the northeast corner of the lands of Louis Tarufelli and running thence north 84 degrees 30 minutes east with the boundary line of said Louis Tarufelli tract of land, 660 feet to an iron pin; thence running north 65 degrees 30 minutes west 1156 feet to an iron pin in the boundary line of the Baxter Wilson property; and running thence south 57 degrees 06 minutes east 150 feet to a stake on the north side of said road; thence running with the northwesterly right—of—way line of said road, south 56 degrees 20 minutes east 240 feet; south 26 degrees 30 minutes east 165 feet; thence south 42 degrees 50 minutes east 140 feet to the beginning, containing 4.6 acres, more or less.

Being the same property described in a deed from Kelly C. Ohmstead and wife, Lallon L. Ohmstead, to Frank R. Morgan and wife, Sharon R. Morgan, recorded in Deed Book T—7, Page 58, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Also, being the same property described in a Deed in Lieu of Foreclosure from Frank R. Morgan and wife, Sharon R. Morgan to Progressive Savings Bank, recorded on June 16, 2009, in Book 159, Page 652, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Previous and last conveyance being a General Warranty Deed from PROGRESSIVE SAVINGS BANK to DAVID R. WHITED and wife, LYNN A. WHITED, recorded on June 16, 2009, in Book 159, Page 654, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Map 122, Parcel 5.02

Street Address: 1561 Press Beaty Road, Jamestown, TN 38556.

In the event the highest bidder at the foreclosure sale should fail to comply with the submitted bid, the Trustee shall have the option of accepting the next highest bid with which the bidder is able to comply, or readvertise and sell at a second sale.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another date certain without further publication upon announcement at the time and place herein set for the above sale.

Dated at Jamestown, Tennessee, on this the 21st day of August, 2017.

F. MATTHEW CURTIS

Attorney at Law

1080 Interstate Drive

Cookeville, Tennessee 38501

Other Interested Parties:

THDA

Attn: Lamar Brooks

Andrew Jackson Building Third Floor

502 Deaderick St.

Nashville, TN 37243

