23 Arrested Following Grand Jury Indictments

March 22, 2017

The Fentress Co. Sheriff’s Departmtnt, assisted by other area law enforcement agencies, conducted a roundup on Friday, March 10 of subjects indicted by the Fentress County Grand Jury earlier in the week.

Sheriff Chucky Cravens reported that of the 25 persons for whom indictments were returned, that 23 were taken into custody, charged, and bond set, including the following:

Donnie Price, charged with Sale and Delivery of Schedule II Controlled Substance (2 counts) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $50,000.

Bethany Kimbrell, charged with Sale & Delivery of Schedule II Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $50,000.

Chasity Dawn Crabtree, charged with Sale & Delivery of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Violation of Drug-Free School Zone, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Simple Possesion of Schedule II Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $55,000.

Peggy Lucille Stockton, charged with Sale & Delivery of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Violation of Drug Free School Zone. Bond was set at $50,000.

Lillian Marie Sharp, charged with Sale & Delivery of Schdule II Controlled Substance (2 counts). Bond was set at $50,000.

Pamela Threet, charged with Sale & Delivery of Schedule II Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $50,000.

Joseph Barnett, charged with Sale & Delivery of Schedule II Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $50,000.

Robert Wilson, charged with Sale & Delivery of Schedule II Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $50,000.

Greg South, charged with Sale & Delivery of Schedule II Controlled Substance, (2 counts). Bond was set at $50,000.

Jerry Tignore, charged with Manufacturing Marijuana and Possession of Marijuana plants. Bond was set at $20,000.

Juanita Baker, charged with Manufacturing Marijuana and Possession of marijuana plants. Bond was set at $50,000.

Kenneth Beaty, charged with Aggravated Burglary, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Auto Burglary, Possession of Legend Drug, Burglary & Theft Over $1,000. Bond was set at $40,000.

Jeffrey Dunford, charged with Aggravated Burglary, Auto Burglary, Burglary, and Theft Over $1,000. Bond was set at $40,000.

Charles Wade Lowe, charged with Theft Over $1,000 (2 counts) Burglary (2 counts) Auto Burglary, Vandalism, Theft, and Tampering with Evidence. Bond was set at $70,000.

Ernest Maxwell, charged with Burglary (2 counts) Auto Burglary, Tampering with Evidence, Vandalism, Theft Over $1,000, Aggavated Burglary (2 counts) and Theft Under $500. Bond was set at $110,000.

Christopher Yates, charged with Theft Over $1,000 and Aggravate Burglary. Bond was set at $10,000.

