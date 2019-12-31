2019 Year In Review

December 31, 2019

JANUARY 2, 2019

The Tennessee Depart-ment of Transportation has announced plans to remark the intersection of Frank Campbell Road and Highway 127, in order to alleviate public safety concerns stemming from the current layout. The intersection has been the site of multiple wrecks over the years, which have been caused in large part by its “S” shaped design, which requires drivers pulling onto the highway to look over their right shoulder in order to assess oncoming traffic. In many vehicle models, this area of the cabin is generally referred to as the “blind spot.”

JANUARY 9, 2019

A recent statement from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has confirmed that there is an active investigation taking place into potentially “missing funds” in the Fentress County Finance Department.

* * *

Mr. Virgil Cobb, age 75, passed away Friday, December 28 at Signature HealthCare of Fentress County following an extended illness.

Mr. Cobb was a career law enforcement officer, having served on both the Fentress County Sheriff’s Department as a Deputy and Chief Deputy, and on the Jamestown Police Department as a police officer and Police Chief.

JANUARY 16, 2019

On Friday, January 11, the Fentress County Sheriff’s Dept., in cooperation with the Jamestown Police Dept., Pickett Co. Sheriff’s Dept., Tennessee Highway Patrol, US Marshalls, and local Constables initiated a roundup operation which netted a total of 25 arrests, most of which stemmed from drug-related charges.

* * *

Mr. Oscar Odum passed away January 11, 2019 at his home at the age of 101.

Mr. Odum was born September 17, 1917 in Gainesboro, TN. Oscar enrolled in the Civilian Conservation Corp. (CCC’s) in Jamestown, TN in 1935 where he was educated in the trade of masonry. He was a veteran of World War II, where he earned several medals while serving in Japan. After his military service he founded Odum Brothers Masonry, and spent many years in the construction business.

JANUARY 23, 2019

A Clarkrange man has been charged with first degree murder following a deadly shooting at Lake Tansi over the weekend.

Kirk Douglas Clark, 35, of Clarkrange, was arrested early Tuesday morning in Cumberland County and has been charged with first degree murder, possession of a prohibited weapon, and other charges, in connection with the death of Linda Damewood, 74, of Crossville, and the shooting of two other people.

Doneal Marie Clark, 35, of Clarkrange, who was in the car with Clark when he was arrested, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a prohibited weapon.

* * *

The Fentress County Fair Board of Directors recently traveled to Nashville to participate in the Tennessee Fair Convention, where Fentress County received the honor of Champion Fair for the 2018 Season.

JANUARY 30, 2019

New details are now available in the ongoing murder case stemming from the January 19 shooting in the Tansi Community in Cumberland County.

Linda Damewood, 74, formerly of Fentress County, was killed and two other individuals identified as Ellen Cairns and Andrew Schan, were injured in the shooting.

Kirk Douglas Clark, 35, has been charged with first degree murder, along with several other charges, with a bond set at $2,020,000, while Doneal Marie Clark, also 35, has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon by a convicted felon, and was placed under a $500,000.00 bond.

* * *

Clarkrange High School Lady Buffaloes Head Coach Lamar Rogers recently celebrated his 1,200th win as a head coach. Currently, Rogers is the second most winningest high girls basketball coach in the history of the state of Tennessee, just 17 wins behind Coach Jim Smiddy, who retired in the 1990s.

* * *

Criminal Court for Fen-tress County was held on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 before Judge Shayne Sexton, during which 17 guilty pleas were entered, and sentences given.

FEBRUARY 6, 2019

According to the TBI, Doneal Marie Clark, wife of Kirk Douglas Clark, both of Clarkrange, has now been charged with First Degree Murder alongside her husband for her involvement in the death of Linda Damewood which occurred in the Tansi Community on Saturday, January 19th.

She is currently in the Cumberland County Jail and has been placed under a $2 million bond.

* * *

On Friday, February 1, 2019, a special reception was held at Jamestown City Hall to congratulate employees of the Jamestown Water Depart-ment for winning the Tennessee Association of Utility Districts (TAUD) Best Tasting Water in Tennessee contest for 2018.

FEBRUARY 13, 2019

Mrs. Maxine Crouch, age 104 of Jamestown, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Signature HealthCare of Fentress County.

Edith Maxine Stockton Crouch was born April 2, 1914 to Grover and Bertha (Brooks) Stockton. She attended Stockton school and was a 1933 graduate of York Institute. She began her teaching career in 1934 at Allardt, where she taught 75 children in grades primer through third grades, and later taught school in Fentress, Polk and Roane Counties before retiring in 1973.

* * *

Mrs. Ruby Shelton, 78, of Grimsley, passsed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at her home following an extended illness.

Mrs. Shelton and her husband, Teddy Shelton, were involved in the garment manufacturing business in Fentress County for many years as owners and operators of Wayne’s Quality Manufacturing, located in the old Tinchtown School building for several years, and were considered as family to all their workers.

* * *

Mr. Billy Fox Beaty, age 78, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Beaty was a farmer and heavy equipment operator, and served as Fentress County Road Supervisor from 1994 to 1998. He was also a member and Past Master of the Little Crab Masonic Lodge.

FEBRUARY 20, 2019

Newly inaugurated Gover-nor Bill Lee paid a visit to Alvin C. York Institute on Friday, February 15, where he toured the school’s campus, particularly the vocational education facilities, and held a round table discussion with school administrators and community leaders that focused on the importance of supporting technical, vocational, and agricultural education in Tennessee.

