2019 World’s Longest Yard Sale Set For August 1st – 4th!

July 24, 2019

Four Days of Bargain Hunting Spans 6 States & 695 Miles!

The 32nd Annual “World’s Longest Yard Sale, The 127 Corridor Sale” – 695 Miles!

This year marks 32 years of the sale, stretching from 5 miles north of Addison, Michigan all the way down to Gadsden, Alabama!

The US 127 Corridor Sale started in 1987. It now runs from 5 miles north of Addison, MI, south to Chattanooga, TN, then switches to the Lookout Mountain Parkway, continuing to Gadsden, AL for a total of 695 miles!. The four day sale always starts on the first Thursday in August making dates for the 32nd annual sale to be August 1 – 4, 2019. The sale is very popular, and visitors from several foreign countries have attended.

As written by Dennis Keim, an Editorial Photographer from Huntsville, AL,

“It is aptly titled, “The World’s Longest Yard Sale!” Every year individuals clean out their closets and stake out their front yards along the Hwy 127 corridor stretching over 690 miles from Addison, Michigan to Gadsden, Alabama. They band together as communities, in groups or as individuals and over a four-day weekend they welcome the onslaught of visitors from the North, South East and West.

