2019 American Legion Boys and Girls State Delegates

May 15, 2019

The American Legion Mark Twain Post 137 will again be sponsoring delegates to Boys and Girls State, as they have for the last several years. Boys State is sponsored annually by the American Legion and Girls State by the American Legion Auxiliary. The programs put into practice the theories of Government through actual participation in city, county, and state governments organized as the “Mythical 51st State” American citizenship is the priceless possession of us all. America is a free land, and believing that, the principals of democracy as guaranteed by our constitution have made us a great and powerful nation.

Support your local paper by reading the rest of the story in this week’s Fentress Courier.