2018 World’s Longest Yard Sale Set For August 2nd through 5th!

August 1, 2018

Four Days of Bargain Hunting Spans 6 States & 695 miles!

The 31st Annual “World’s Longest Yard Sale, The 127 Corridor Sale” – 695 Miles!

This year marks 31 years of the sale, stretching from 5 miles north of Addison, Michigan all the way down to Gadsden, Alabama!

The US 127 Corridor Sale started in 1987. It now runs from 5 miles north of Addison, MI, south to Chattanooga, TN, then switches to the Lookout Mountain Parkway, continuing to Gadsden, AL for a total of 695 miles!. The four day sale always starts on the first Thursday in August making dates for the 31st annual sale to be August 2nd – 5th, 2018. The sale is very popular, and visitors from several foreign countries have attended.

As written by Dennis Keim, an Editorial Photographer from Huntsville, AL,

“It is aptly titled, “The World’s Longest Yard Sale!” Every year individuals clean out their closets and stake out their front yards along the Hwy 127 corridor stretching over 690 miles from Addison, Michigan to Gadsden, Alabama. They band together as communities, in groups or as individuals and over a four-day weekend they welcome the onslaught of visitors from the North, South, East and West. It is a mutual exchange of cultures with a common goal; to look, buy and sale! As you transverse the country roads, you will hear a collection of dialects, be privy to incredible stories related to the individuals and the items they sale and see a plethora of items that only your grandmother could love. Most importantly, I think most come to see the unusual and socialize. It is Americana at its best.”

The original intent of the sale was to prove the back roads have something to offer, and that the interstate system was not the only mode for travel. County officials put together a list of attractions along the route in Kentucky and Tennessee. There are over three hundred attractions along the route to provide enjoyment for the family. Whether it is majestic hills, beautiful scenery, river boats, railroads, toe tapping music, arts, crafts, horses, fishing, hiking, bits of Civil War or Indian History, there are many opportunities to enjoy the beauty and culture of the land along the 127 Sale Route.

