2018 Hall’s Sgt. York’s Southeastern Christmas Invitational Results

January 2, 2019

The 2018 Sgt. York’s Southeastern Christmas Invitational kicked off Thursday, December 27 with a good contest between the Alcoa Lady Tornadoes and the Clarksville Academy Lady Cougars. Alcoa got off to a hot start early and never looked back.

The Lady Tornadoes were led by Destiny Haworth with 22 points and earned Leffew Player of the Game honors. She also had some help from McKenzie Wilburn who had 20 points.

Clarksville Academy was led by Sydneey Boykin with 19 points and Diamond Bryant with 14 points. Turnovers and free throws really played the difference in this ballgame. Clarksville Academy was 11 for 26 at the free throw line in this one and that ultimately played the difference in this one. Great defense from both teams and a really great way to kick off the 2018 Sgt. York’s Southeastern Christmas Invitational.

In the second game of the day, we saw the Loretto Mustangs defeat the Oliver Springs Bobcats by a score of 65-29. This was the first boys contest of the day and was not a close game from the start. Loretto got out to an 8-0 lead early and never looked back in their blowout win. Loretto was led by Amari Young with 24 points. Oliver Springs was led by Riley Walker and Landon Galyon, both with 6 points.

The third game on Thursday’s slate was between the Clay County Lady Bulldogs and the Grace Baptist Academy Lady Eagles. This game was a blowout from the beginning. Clay County got off to a hot start and kept scoring early on to get out to a 31-9 lead after the first quarter. Grace Baptist kept fighting hard the entire game and never gave up. Taylor Strong led the Clay County Lady Bulldogs in scoring with 21 points. Katie Arms had 11 points and #33 Upton had 14 points in the win for Clay County.

Grace Baptist was led by Keilyn Morgan with 13 points in the loss.

In Game Four on Thursday, the Clay County Bulldogs defeated the Northview Academy Cougars by a score of 72-44 in the second contest of the boys games.

This game, like many of the other first round games today, was not a close game throughout its entirety. Clay County started off hot and never looked back. The Bulldogs were led by Gunner Silk with 14 points and Landen Woodcock with 15 points.

Northview Academy was paced by Kobe Finch with 8 points.

The Red Boiling Springs Lady Bulldogs got a victory in the third girls contest of the day over the Unaka Lady Rangers by a score of 50-33. This game was very close in the first half with a score of 20-14 in favor of Red Boiling Springs. However, as the second half started and progressed, Red Boiling Springs outscored Unaka 30-19. The offense seemed to flow more smoothly for Red Boiling Springs in the second half and they picked up their intensity on defense as well.

The Lady Bulldogs were led by Kennedy Fleming with 18 points. Unaka was led by #42 with 14 points.

In the sixth game of the day, the Red Boiling Springs Bulldogs defeated the Washburn Pirates by a score of 76-33 as the string of blowout games continued. This one not being close at any juncture of the game. Red Boiling Springs got out to an 11-0 lead and kept the scoring up in a big way. They were led by Dalton Marsh who had 36 points in the game. Washburn was paced by Austin Coffman with 10 points.

The last girls contest of the evening saw the Lady Dragons of York Institute defeat the Lady Spartans from Stratford by a score of 75-27.

York got out to an early 15-0 lead and they never stopped scoring from there on out. Haylee Johnson led them in scoring with 17 points and senior Harli Smith also poured in 12 points.

Stratford was led by Shetoria Russell with 13 points.

The final game of the first day of the 2018 Sgt. York’s Southeastern Christmas Invitational ended with the York Institute Dragons defeating the Raiders of Moore County by a score of 73-46.

This game was very close throughout the first three quarters of the game, but some hot shooting from York midway through the fourth quarter helped seal the deal for the Dragons in their first round win. York was led by Noah Smith with 21 points and Roger Meadows with 20 points. Moore County was led by Andrew Copeland with 11 points in the loss.

Day 2

The first game on Day 2 of the Sgt. York’s Southeastern Christmas Invitational started out much like how the first day went with a blowout win. The Clarksville Academy Lady Cougars rolled to a win over the Grace Baptist Academy Lady Eagles by a score of 62-31. Right from the start, Clarksville Academy was clicking on all cylinders from the field, jumping out to an early 13-0 lead. That deficit was too much to overcome for the Lady Eagles and they suffered another loss in the tournament. Leading the way for Clarksville Academy was Sydneey Boykin with 14 points and Diamond Bryant with 11 points. Grace Baptist was led by Keilyn Morgan with 14 points and 8 rebounds.

The second game of the day, first boys game, was a nail-biter until the very end. The Oliver Springs Bobcats defeated the Northview Academy Cougars by a score of 54-47. Both teams shot the ball well for most of the game, but it came down to some late game shots and free throws from Oliver Springs to help secure the victory for the Bobcats. Leading the way for Oliver Springs was Riley Walker with 20 points. Northview Academy was led by P. Hickey with 18 points.

The second girls game of the day was between the Unaka Lady Rangers and the Stratford Lady Spartans which saw Unaka defeat Stratford by a score of 51-33. This game started out very close with Stratford only trailing by 8 at halftime, but some good defense and key baskets helped propel Unaka to the victory. Unaka was led by Sarah Tipton with 12 points. Stratford was led by Shetoria Russell with 13 points.

Read all the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.